The New York Mets are keeping a key part of their starting lineup long-term with a new contract.

The Mets have agreed to a contract extension with third baseman Jeff McNeil. As first reported by Anthony DiComo of MLB.com, McNeil’s extension covers four years and is worth $50 million.

A longtime fan favorite, McNeil had a breakout campaign in 2022. He won the National League batting title with a .326 average and made his second career All-Star appearance. He would not typically qualify as one of the team’s stars, but he is a good hitter with some excellent celebrations as well.

The Mets are certainly taking a different approach with their batting champion than the Minnesota Twins did with theirs . They are clearly betting on McNeil being able to keep up something approaching this level of production going forward.

The post Mets sign batting champion to $50 million contract extension appeared first on Larry Brown Sports .