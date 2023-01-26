Read full article on original website
Chelsea Green Returns to WWE at Royal Rumble, FC Toys Figure Announced
– Chelsea Green is back in WWE. After rumors of her reportedly returning back to WWE started circulating last November, Green finally made her return tonight at the WWE Royal Rumble in the women’s Rumble match. Green entered at No. 20 and was eliminated faster than any other woman in Rumble history.
Bray Wyatt Always Took Pride In His Risks With Pro Wrestling
Bray Wyatt’s return to WWE has excited fans to a huge degree. He’s been in a heated rivalry with LA Knight, with Alexa Bliss surprisingly involved in the mix. You never know what Bray Wyatt’s character will do next, as he even introduced a new side of himself at the 2023 Royal Rumble. That being said, he isn’t one to be afraid of taking risks, and there’s a good reason for that.
Titus O'Neil Gives Advice To WWE Stars Who May Mess Up Royal Rumble Entrance
With the 2023 Royal Rumble at the center of many fans' minds, it's a fitting time to look back at some of the more memorable moments in the history of the Royal Rumble match. From "Stone Cold" Steve Austin winning the match a record three times, to Brock Lesnar entering the 2020 Royal Rumble match as WWE Champion and eliminating 13 participants in a row, there are plenty of moments to look back on.
Vince McMahon and Triple H Reportedly Do Not Consider Sami Zayn to Be WWE’s New Face
Sami Zayn’s comments on Ariel Helwani’s show today were discussed by Dave Meltzer and Garrett Gonzlaes on today’s episode of Wrestling Observer Radio. Sami stated that he is aware that he does not resemble Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, or John Cena and that he will never be the company’s face, but he could see himself holding the WWE Title for a few months.
WWE Official Drops Photo Of Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn Royal Rumble Aftermath
The road to WrestleMania 39 had a rocky yet surprising start, that saw the exile of Sami Zayn from The Bloodline and himself and Kevin Owens facing a massive beatdown at the hands of Roman Reigns’ family. While The Bloodline left both Zayn and KO in a pile of heap, a WWE official recently dropped a photo that showed both following the aftermath.
WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Match Order Revealed
We now know the match order for tonight’s Royal Rumble premium live event. Fightful Select has now revealed the match order for this evening’s Royal Rumble. You can check out the match order below. -Men’s Royal Rumble matchup will open the show. -Mountain Dew Pitch Black matchup...
Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson Reportedly Have Contracts With WWE Until 2027
Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, better known as The OC, are reportedly signed with WWE until 2027. According to Fightful Select, the former tag champions signed a five-year deal with WWE following their return at the tail end of 2022. The duo, also known as The Good Brothers, had runs in IMPACT, NJPW, and AEW after their release back in 2020.
Sami Zayn Reflects on Terrifying WWE Moment
WWE star Sami Zayn recently spoke with The Detroit News for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Zayn revealed he was scared when he had to pull Owens off the announce table at the same time that Shane McMahon jumped off the roof of the Hell in a Cell.
Wrestling Observer Live: WWE Royal Rumble fallout
Andrew Zarian recaps Cody Rhodes' big win and the implosion of The Bloodline.
Join 411’s Live WWE Royal Rumble Coverage
Well hello there everyone, Winfree back again and let’s all hope this is better than last years Rumble. Yeesh, what a terrible show that was. The Royal Rumble, the traditional start of the build to WrestleMania, and potentially one of the more fun events of the year. Last year the WrestleMania sign caught on fire. . . twice. But as for this year, we’ve got a decent card. Bianca Belair vs. Alexa Bliss exists, and Bray Wyatt tries to build some momentum after his return when he takes on LA Knight in the outside sponsored bout of the evening, and Undisputed WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns looks to extend his incredible title reign against Kevin Owens as the drama around Sami Zayn continues to loom in the background. There’s also the two Rumble matches of course, which are the big draw for the event. Well that’s the preamble, such as it exists, let’s get this show on the road.
Huge Returns In WWE Women’s Royal Rumble Match
The Royal Rumble is a night full of surprises and that proved to be the case in the women’s Rumble match with two stars returning to WWE. The latest stars to return to WWE after being released under Vince McMahon’s management revealed themselves in the women’s Royal Rumble as Chelsea Green and former Raw Women’s Champion Nia Jax returned to a WWE ring – but neither lasted very long.
WWE's Sami Zayn opens up on internalizing the news of Jay Briscoe's death
Zayn said that the realization he'll never wrestle Briscoe again hurts.
AEW Entrance Theme Plays At WWE Superstore Before Royal Rumble Event
The Royal Rumble event of WWE is one of the most highly-anticipated events of the year among fans, generating a great deal of excitement and enthusiasm. This annual event has almost infinite hype by now and fans simply can’t wait for the show to begin. That being said, now it seems one of the most popular AEW entrance themes in the company played during a Royal Rumble event.
Massive WWE Royal Rumble Record Broken at Royal Rumble 2023
The Men's Royal Rumble match in WWE's pay-per-view of the same name has come to an end, and while things might not have worked out how Gunther had hoped, he was able to break a major record when it came to the battle royales of the past that happened in the organization's history. With most of his time in the finale spent fighting "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes, the Intercontinental Champion is going home with a big accomplishment despite not being the victory in this year's Royal Rumble.
Bray Wyatt & Uncle Howdy Storyline Has Huge Twist At WWE Royal Rumble
Uncle Howdy has been a major character in the Bray Wyatt storyline ever since the latter made his exceptional comeback at Extreme Rules 2022. Tonight, the storyline took another twist. Bray Wyatt squared off against LA Knight in a Pitch Black match at the Royal Rumble tonight. The entire arena...
NXT Talent Still Waiting To Hear About WWE Royal Rumble Match
WWE’s next Premium Live Event will be the Royal Rumble, which is set to take place on January 28th. Needless to say, fans are very excited about the upcoming event. It will feature both men and women in their respective Rumble matches. Now it seems WWE is considering different names for the women’s match.
