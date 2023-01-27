ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments

mk4now
4d ago

How about starting out helping the “People “ of Pennsylvania??? He elected you and we need ur help! We need stimulus that Wolf tried to pass…especially since the gas here in Pa is still at $3.89 and .61cents of that is the GAS TAX!! How do u expect seniors to b able to pay our rent and heat and utilities?? My electric bill just doubled!! So many other states have helped their people but we get nothing but promises that DONT HELP US!!

Somnambulant Joe
4d ago

Propaganda machine at work. This is Shapiro’s plan to use this government site to build himself up using taxpayer dollars and run for president. Government websites should be for informing the public not cheering for a politician.

Michael
4d ago

Pennsylvania is basically California lite and that's not a compliment.

abc27.com

Pennsylvania lawmaker proposes raising age to purchase semi-automatic firearm

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania lawmaker has proposed raising the state’s minimum age to purchase a semi-automatic firearm to 21 years old. In a memo to House members published Monday, State Representative Melissa Shusterman (D-Chester) pointed to the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida where 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz killed 17 people.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
pa.gov

February Consumer Financial Protection Events Announced

Harrisburg, PA - Education and outreach staff from the Pennsylvania Department of Banking and Securities (DoBS) will be hosting and participating in numerous presentations for groups of senior citizens, service providers and the public throughout the month of February to promote financial capability and provide investor education. February outreach events...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
bctv.org

Alert to Pennsylvanians: End of Emergency Allotment and Other SNAP Changes

Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS) Acting Secretary Val Arkoosh Friday advised Pennsylvanians of upcoming changes to Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits. Due to passage of the recent federal Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023, starting in March, SNAP recipient households will no longer receive the Emergency Allotment (EA) additional payment created during the COVID-19 public health emergency and will resume receiving one SNAP payment per month.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
local21news.com

PA Public Utility Commission launching investigation into PPL billing issues

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) has announced on Tuesday it is launching an investigation into circumstances surrounding high bills recently received by PPL Electric Utilities customers. The commission said it's also looking at the accuracy and integrity of PPL's billing practices. A number of...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Penn State researchers share Spotted lanternfly findings

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Researchers at Penn State are still working to learn as much as they can about an invasive insect in Pennsylvania that continues to be a threat to local agriculture. The university is part of an interdisciplinary research group studying the Spotted Lanternfly. The research group, funded by the U.S. Department […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

How accurate is Punxsutawney Phil?

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — It’s that time of year when America tunes in to see what the winter outlook will be from Pennsylvania’s famous forecasting groundhog, but how many times has he been right? Every Feb. 2 since the 1880s, nationally known as Groundhog Day, it has been a tradition to wake Meteorologist Hall […]
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Former Representative Garth Everett dies

Williamsport, Pa. — A former seven-term state Representative has died. Accordng to a PennLive report, Garth Everett (R-84) died Saturday on his 69th birthday. No cause of death was immediately listed. Everett, an attorney, served the 84th District from 2007 until 2020, when he chose not to seek reelection. According to his biography in the state archives, Everett was born in Montoursville, Lycoming County, Pa. in 1954. He graduated from...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

