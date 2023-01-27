Read full article on original website
mk4now
4d ago
How about starting out helping the “People “ of Pennsylvania??? He elected you and we need ur help! We need stimulus that Wolf tried to pass…especially since the gas here in Pa is still at $3.89 and .61cents of that is the GAS TAX!! How do u expect seniors to b able to pay our rent and heat and utilities?? My electric bill just doubled!! So many other states have helped their people but we get nothing but promises that DONT HELP US!!
Somnambulant Joe
4d ago
Propaganda machine at work. This is Shapiro’s plan to use this government site to build himself up using taxpayer dollars and run for president. Government websites should be for informing the public not cheering for a politician.
Michael
4d ago
Pennsylvania is basically California lite and that's not a compliment.
Related
Local state lawmaker pushing for smoking ban in casinos, private clubs
An Allegheny County Pennsylvania state lawmaker is pushing for a smoking ban in casinos and private clubs.
Pennsylvania House adjourns, package of constitutional amendments won’t appear on the May ballot
The Pennsylvania House of Representatives adjourned on January 24, 2023, affecting a package of three constitutional amendments that could have appeared on ballot for May 16, 2023. According to the Department of State, the Pennsylvania General Assembly needed to have the amendments passed by Friday, January 27, to appear on...
Auditor: 12 Pennsylvania school districts hid $400 million to pass tax increases
(The Center Square) – A dozen school districts in Pennsylvania exploited a legal loophole to raise millions of dollars in new taxes on the public without putting it to a referendum. In the process, they’ve hidden hundreds of millions of dollars in reserve funds that could cover school costs...
Beyond the Byline: Can we believe in Shapiro’s plan?
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. We all remember Tug McGraw, the flamboyant left-handed relief pitcher, who coined the phrase “Ya Gotta Believe” — which became the rallying cry for the 1973 New York Mets. What a simple, yet inspiring three-word phrase that was.
abc27.com
Pennsylvania lawmaker proposes raising age to purchase semi-automatic firearm
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania lawmaker has proposed raising the state’s minimum age to purchase a semi-automatic firearm to 21 years old. In a memo to House members published Monday, State Representative Melissa Shusterman (D-Chester) pointed to the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida where 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz killed 17 people.
pa.gov
February Consumer Financial Protection Events Announced
Harrisburg, PA - Education and outreach staff from the Pennsylvania Department of Banking and Securities (DoBS) will be hosting and participating in numerous presentations for groups of senior citizens, service providers and the public throughout the month of February to promote financial capability and provide investor education. February outreach events...
Bed Bath & Beyond store closings include 8 in Pennsylvania
The struggling Bed Bath & Beyond said recently it was closing 87 stores and eight of those are in Pennsylvania. While none of the closings in Pennsylvania are in the Harrisburg area, Bed Bath & Beyond has updated the list of closings multiple times. Last week, Bed Bath & Beyond...
Pitt News
Opinion | S.B. 1 is dangerous, tell your local legislators to vote ‘no’
Last summer, I worked for a state representative in my home state of Illinois. While I can’t promise that every representative is the same as the one that I worked for, at least a decent number will likely listen to their constituents. So when I ask you to reach...
bctv.org
Alert to Pennsylvanians: End of Emergency Allotment and Other SNAP Changes
Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS) Acting Secretary Val Arkoosh Friday advised Pennsylvanians of upcoming changes to Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits. Due to passage of the recent federal Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023, starting in March, SNAP recipient households will no longer receive the Emergency Allotment (EA) additional payment created during the COVID-19 public health emergency and will resume receiving one SNAP payment per month.
local21news.com
PA Public Utility Commission launching investigation into PPL billing issues
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) has announced on Tuesday it is launching an investigation into circumstances surrounding high bills recently received by PPL Electric Utilities customers. The commission said it's also looking at the accuracy and integrity of PPL's billing practices. A number of...
So-called “skill games” are draining millions from senior programs | Opinion
There is no question that the explosion of so-called “skill” games in communities across Pennsylvania is draining millions of dollars from lifesaving programs for seniors that are funded by the Pennsylvania Lottery. A Lottery report states, “… we show detailed analyses that estimate more than $650 million in...
pa.gov
Mount Jewett to Kinzua Bridge Trail Selected as Pennsylvania’s 2023 Trail of the Year
Harrisburg, PA -- Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn today announced the Mount Jewett to Kinzua Bridge Trail has been named Pennsylvania’s 2023 Trail of the Year. “I am extremely excited to announce that the Mount Jewett to Kinzua Bridge Trail has been selected...
wdiy.org
PA Drillers Abandoned Thousands of Natural Gas Wells in 5 Years, Ignored State Law, Report Says
Pennsylvania could get hundreds of millions of dollars from the federal government in the next decade to clean up thousands of oil and gas wells left behind by conventional drillers. Last year, the legislature passed a law to govern that money. But former Gov. Tom Wolf says the law could lead to more problems.
Penn State researchers share Spotted lanternfly findings
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Researchers at Penn State are still working to learn as much as they can about an invasive insect in Pennsylvania that continues to be a threat to local agriculture. The university is part of an interdisciplinary research group studying the Spotted Lanternfly. The research group, funded by the U.S. Department […]
How accurate is Punxsutawney Phil?
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — It’s that time of year when America tunes in to see what the winter outlook will be from Pennsylvania’s famous forecasting groundhog, but how many times has he been right? Every Feb. 2 since the 1880s, nationally known as Groundhog Day, it has been a tradition to wake Meteorologist Hall […]
Rural Pennsylvania grows as state loses 43 urban areas in the 2020 census
As 2022 ended, 43 communities in Pennsylvania lost their status as an urban area thanks to newly released criteria from the U.S. Census Bureau and federal dollars could be at stake. In 2010, qualifying urban areas needed to have a minimum of 2,500 residents. In 2020, the Census changed the...
Former Representative Garth Everett dies
Williamsport, Pa. — A former seven-term state Representative has died. Accordng to a PennLive report, Garth Everett (R-84) died Saturday on his 69th birthday. No cause of death was immediately listed. Everett, an attorney, served the 84th District from 2007 until 2020, when he chose not to seek reelection. According to his biography in the state archives, Everett was born in Montoursville, Lycoming County, Pa. in 1954. He graduated from...
Former rail line named Pennsylvania Trail of the Year
The 7.8 mile Mount Jewett to Kinzua Bridge Trail in McKean County has been named the 2023 Pennsylvania Trail of the Year. The trail is a section of the larger Knox & Kane Rail Trail and is a converted rail line used for walking, jogging, biking and horseback riding. “Congratulations...
What to know about this week’s 27th Senatorial District special election
Pennsylvania voters in the 27th Senatorial District will head to the polls for a special election to decide who will fill a state Senate seat vacated by a Republican lawmaker last year. The post What to know about this week’s 27th Senatorial District special election appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
abc27.com
Consumers’ costs on the rise, Federal Reserve to approve another rate interest rate hike
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — People are spending less due to rising costs, and The Federal Reserve System wants people to spend less to ease inflation. But, in the meantime prices will continue to be tough on our wallets. It’s easy to see the change, just look at the cost...
