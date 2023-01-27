ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherokee County, GA

Cherokee Sheriff's Office: Woman met online boyfriend for the first time, stole his guns

By Cherokee Sheriff's Office, Ethan Johnson ejohnson@cherokeetribune.com
Cherokee Tribune
 4 days ago
Katrina Minkema Cherokee Sheriff's Office

A south Georgia woman is charged with stealing three handguns from her boyfriend in Cherokee County after meeting him for the first time in person.

Katrina Leanne Minkema, 33, of Douglas, was arrested Sunday and charged with one felony count of theft by taking, according to a warrant filed Dec. 7 by the Cherokee Sheriff's Office.

Authorities say Minkema allegedly stole a Ruger 9MM, a Smith and Wesson 22 caliber and a CZ P10 handgun, each with an extra magazine, from the property of a man she had an online relationship with.

According to the warrant the total value of the stolen guns was between $1,500 and $5,000.

The alleged incident took place between 5 a.m. and 1 p.m. Oct. 15 in Woodstock, according to the warrant.

According to the sheriff's office, Minkema met her boyfriend for the first time at his home when she visited him at about 5 a.m. Oct. 15. The boyfriend told authorities that that morning, he left the home for work, and when he decided to come home for lunch, Minkema and his three handguns were missing.

Minkema was released from the Cherokee County jail Monday on a $4,875 bond, according to Cherokee Sheriff's Office spokesperson Patty Pan.

Comments / 12

The truth,
4d ago

He left her in his house and went to worj? What? why would anyone do that

Reply
5
