San Diego Padres to start selling single-game tickets
Tickets , get your tickets. 🎟️
Time is limited to get season tickets for the San Diego Padres’ 2023 season. Package sales are expected to stop after FanFest on Saturday, Feb. 4, due to record-breaking demand — the first time the team will place a cap on season tickets .
If you have a specific game in mind , single-game tickets go on sale starting Tuesday, Feb. 7 , at 10 a.m. And how about this play , the team has announced its promotional events and theme game calendars.
Looking to score freebies ? The 2023 giveaway schedule has also been released, and we’re pumped for these complimentary gifts you can receive upon park entry. Here’s a taste of the fun:
- Five bobbleheads — Soto, Machado, Darvish, Kim, and Tatís Jr., we see you
- A replica of Trevor Hoffman’s 1998 jersey
- A stylish Joe Musgrove bucket hat
- A Xander Bogaerts City Connect jersey shirt
