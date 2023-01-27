ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

San Diego Padres to start selling single-game tickets

 4 days ago
Seats are filling quickly for the 2023 season.

Photo via @_biancamh

Tickets , get your tickets. 🎟️

Time is limited to get season tickets for the San Diego Padres’ 2023 season. Package sales are expected to stop
after FanFest on Saturday, Feb. 4, due to record-breaking demand — the first time the team will place a cap on season tickets .

If you have a specific game in mind , single-game tickets go on sale starting Tuesday, Feb. 7 , at 10 a.m. And how about this play , the team has announced its promotional events
and theme game calendars.

Looking to score freebies ? The 2023 giveaway schedule has also been released, and we’re pumped for these complimentary gifts you can receive upon park entry. Here’s a taste of the fun:
  • Five bobbleheads — Soto, Machado, Darvish, Kim, and Tatís Jr., we see you
  • A replica of Trevor Hoffman’s 1998 jersey
  • A stylish Joe Musgrove bucket hat
  • A Xander Bogaerts City Connect jersey shirt

BOSTON, MA
