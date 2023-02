San Diego Padres to start selling single-game tickets

Seats are filling quickly for the 2023 season. Photo via @_biancamh

Five bobbleheads — Soto, Machado, Darvish, Kim, and Tatís Jr., we see you

— Soto, Machado, Darvish, Kim, and Tatís Jr., A replica of Trevor Hoffman’s 1998 jersey

A stylish Joe Musgrove bucket hat

Joe Musgrove A Xander Bogaerts City Connect jersey shirt

🎟️Time is limited to get season tickets for the2023 season. Package sales are expected to stop after FanFest on Saturday, Feb. 4, due to record-breaking demand — the first time the team will place aIf you have ain mind single-game tickets go on sale starting, at 10 a.m., the team has announced its promotional events and theme game calendars.? The 2023 giveaway schedule has also been released, and we’re pumped for theseyou can receive upon park entry. Here’s a taste of the fun: