ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
defpen

Slim & Husky’s To Open Location At Morehouse College

Slim & Husky’s is expanding its footprint in the city of Atlanta, Georgia. This month, the popular culinary and lifestyle brand took to Instagram to let its supporters know that it would be opening a new location on the campus of Morehouse College in February. “[We are] committed to...
ATLANTA, GA
Rough Draft Atlanta

Ride MARTA Feb. 3-4 in honor of Transit Equity Day

This weekend, take part in the local celebration of Transit Equality Day, which commemorates the declaration that public transportation is a civil right. “Everyone has a right to public transit that is frequent, reliable, and affordable. And we hope all Atlanta residents – both those who rely on MARTA as well as those who don’t […] The post Ride MARTA Feb. 3-4 in honor of Transit Equity Day  appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
AccessAtlanta

5 must see-concerts in Atlanta this week

PH-1 The Korean rapper is headed straight to Buckhead Theatre! pH-1 appeared on the popular South Korean show “Show Me The Money 777″ and has been gaining fans ever since!. Location: Buckhead - 3110 Roswell Road NE; Time: 8 p.m.; Date: Monday, Jan. 30; Admission: From $46; Website: accessatlanta.com.
ATLANTA, GA
13WMAZ

Son of popular Atlanta radio show host Rickey Smiley dies, he says

ATLANTA — The son of popular Atlanta radio host Rickey Smiley has died at 32, he confirmed in a video to Facebook on Sunday. Rickey said his son, Brandon Smiley, unexpectedly died Sunday morning, but did not clarify how he passed away. In the three-minute video, Rickey said that he was on the way to the airport to fly to Birmingham, Ala., where he is from.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Atlanta icon T.I., director Deon Taylor talk about new movie ‘Fear’

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta icon T.I. and prominent movie director and producer Deon Taylor stopped by Atlanta News First for an exclusive interview about their new horror thriller film “Fear” which was released in theatres on Friday. The film stars Joseph Sikora, Andrew Bachelor, Annie...
ATLANTA, GA
Real News Network

1,300 social justice groups demand Atlanta mayor resign over Tortuguita’s death

This story originally appeared in Truthout on Jan. 31, 2023. It is shared here with permission. Over 1,300 climate, justice and community groups are calling for Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens to resign over the police killing of anti-“Cop City” activist Manuel “Tortuguita” Terán on January 18, issuing a strong rebuke to Dickens for his refusal to even condemn the killing.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy