Shot while playing with a gun, girlfriend killed in front of herSikaraAtlanta, GA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Stone Mountain man robbed by cash app.The News&StuffStone Mountain, GA
Hearing Coyotes Howling at the Moon? Take Precautions Now to Protect Your Fur Babies from Georgia's Song DogsDeanLandGeorgia State
Forsyth County library exhibit highlights Jewish history in AtlantaJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Breaking news & breaking barriers -- Jocelyn Dorsey did it all as Atlanta’s first Black news anchor
Jocelyn is Atlanta’s first African American news anchor who did so much for our station and our community throughout her 45 years at WSB-TV.
Son of Atlanta radio host and comedian Rickey Smiley dies
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Brandon Smiley, the son of comedian and radio host Rickey Smiley, has died. He was reportedly 32. Rickey Smiley shared the news of his son’s death on social media Sunday. “I just have bad news this morning. I’m on my way to the airport to...
Democratic leaders in Southern states urge Biden, DNC to select Atlanta as 2024 convention host
Top Democratic leaders from Georgia and 12 other states addressed a letter to President Joe Biden throwing their support behind Atlanta to host the 2024 Democratic National Convention.
Popular Atlanta radio host Rickey Smiley provides an update after son dies Sunday
Stetson Bennett left the detention center just a few hours after his arrest. Stacey Abrams reads newest children’s book to Clayton County school children. Stacey Abrams reads newest children’s book to Clayton County school children. Atlanta Mayor declares 2023 "Year of the Youth" Updated: 5 hours ago. Atlanta...
Slim & Husky’s To Open Location At Morehouse College
Slim & Husky’s is expanding its footprint in the city of Atlanta, Georgia. This month, the popular culinary and lifestyle brand took to Instagram to let its supporters know that it would be opening a new location on the campus of Morehouse College in February. “[We are] committed to...
Ride MARTA Feb. 3-4 in honor of Transit Equity Day
This weekend, take part in the local celebration of Transit Equality Day, which commemorates the declaration that public transportation is a civil right. “Everyone has a right to public transit that is frequent, reliable, and affordable. And we hope all Atlanta residents – both those who rely on MARTA as well as those who don’t […] The post Ride MARTA Feb. 3-4 in honor of Transit Equity Day appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
5 must see-concerts in Atlanta this week
PH-1 The Korean rapper is headed straight to Buckhead Theatre! pH-1 appeared on the popular South Korean show “Show Me The Money 777″ and has been gaining fans ever since!. Location: Buckhead - 3110 Roswell Road NE; Time: 8 p.m.; Date: Monday, Jan. 30; Admission: From $46; Website: accessatlanta.com.
Son of popular Atlanta radio show host Rickey Smiley dies, he says
ATLANTA — The son of popular Atlanta radio host Rickey Smiley has died at 32, he confirmed in a video to Facebook on Sunday. Rickey said his son, Brandon Smiley, unexpectedly died Sunday morning, but did not clarify how he passed away. In the three-minute video, Rickey said that he was on the way to the airport to fly to Birmingham, Ala., where he is from.
Construction permit to be issued that will allow police training facility at center of protests to move forward
ATLANTA — UPDATE: Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond announced Tuesday an agreement was in place to allow for the construction permit to be issued in the building of the much-contested Atlanta Public Safety Training Center, which has been the subject of a yearlong protest movement known as "Stop Cop City."
Atlanta icon T.I., director Deon Taylor talk about new movie ‘Fear’
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta icon T.I. and prominent movie director and producer Deon Taylor stopped by Atlanta News First for an exclusive interview about their new horror thriller film “Fear” which was released in theatres on Friday. The film stars Joseph Sikora, Andrew Bachelor, Annie...
1,300 social justice groups demand Atlanta mayor resign over Tortuguita’s death
This story originally appeared in Truthout on Jan. 31, 2023. It is shared here with permission. Over 1,300 climate, justice and community groups are calling for Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens to resign over the police killing of anti-“Cop City” activist Manuel “Tortuguita” Terán on January 18, issuing a strong rebuke to Dickens for his refusal to even condemn the killing.
Tyre Nichols: Church interrupted as 200 men recite a Brotherhood Creed
“Shameful” is how Pastor Wilbur T. Purvis III describes the police beating death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, TN. Purvis was so affected that he halted worship services to lead a Brotherhood Creed accompanied by hundreds of men in the church Sunday.
Tactical unit used in Memphis police beating similar to unit previously used in Atlanta
ATLANTA — More details are coming out linking the Memphis police chief to the city of Atlanta. The west Tennessee police chief, Cerelyn "CJ" Davis, worked with APD during the time a taskforce similar to the one used in Tyre Nichols traffic stop was implemented here. “When I heard...
One Georgia City Named Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
Lawn Starter compiled a list of the dirtiest cities across the country.
Check out these Black-owned Atlanta restaurants during Black History Month
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’s Black History Month and one way to celebrate is by eating. There are multiple Black-owned restaurants in the metro Atlanta area. Here is a list of just a few of them. 1976 Hosea L. Williams Drive NE, Atlanta. Atlanta Breakfast Club. 249...
Source: Deal reached to move forward with APD training facility with community, forest protections
ATLANTA — A landmark deal to move forward with the new Atlanta Public Safety Training Center with protections for the community and forest has been reached in principle between the City of Atlanta, DeKalb County, and the Atlanta Police Foundation, according to a source familiar with the negotiation, who spoke with Channel 2′s Mark Winne.
Former DeKalb Superintendent Crawford Lewis dies at 68
Lewis worked in the district for 33 years before he was fired amid a criminal probe.
NBA HOF Shaquille O’Neal’s Krispy Kreme to cost over $1M to rebuild, was it an act of arson?
The historic Ponce de Leon Krispy Kreme in Atlanta caught fire overnight in February 2021, in what was later revealed to be a planned arson on the almost 60-year-old building. Before the brand could even begin renovation, the property caught fire again in July, leaving the firm with no alternative except to demolish the building.
Guilty pleas entered in 2017 killing at Atlanta’s Barcelona Wine Bar
Four men involved in the shooting death of an employee at Barcelona Wine Bar in northwest Atlanta entered guilty pleas M...
Metro Atlanta pastor issues call to action in accountability following death of Tyre Nichols
A metro Atlanta pastor is calling for justice and action following the death of Tyre Nichols.
