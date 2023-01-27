FaZe Clan Teams With Nike on Sneaker Collaboration

FaZe Clan is continuing its streak of high-profile collaborations with a new partnership.

The lifestyle and gaming company is teaming with Nike to release the duo’s first collaborative product: the Nike LeBron Nxxt Gen x FaZe Clan sneaker. The sneaker was designed by Nike’s team, FaZe Clan’s creative director Jay “Jvy” Richardson and stylist Toreno Winn.

“Our hope is that our first collaboration with Nike solidifies gamers belonging in the same realm of professional athletes,” Richardson said. “The design of this shoe is inspired by the analogy that just like motherboards buried underneath the shell of technology, all great talent comes from beneath and we all use different internal functions to power us as athletes and gamers.”

The Nike LeBron Nxxt Gen x FaZe Clan sneaker is designed in FaZe Clan’s go-to colorway of black and red and features a holographic logo and “a technology motherboard representing the connection between athletes and gaming culture.”

The shoe will make its official debut Friday night during the Sierra Canyon versus Notre Dame basketball game on the Sierra Canyon players, including LeBron James’ son, Bronny James. Some of FaZe Clan’s creators will also attend the game to celebrate the sneakers ’ launch.

The Nike LeBron Nxxt Gen x FaZe Clan sneaker will be available for purchase starting March 9 on FaZe Clan’s website and at SNKRS.

The collaboration with Nike is FaZe Clan’s second major partnership of 2023. Last week the platform revealed it is embarking on a multiyear partnership with Porsche to create original content, esports initiatives, consumer products and digital goods.

Last July, FaZe Clan went public , completing a business combination with special purpose acquisition company B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. The combined company was renamed FaZe Holdings Inc.