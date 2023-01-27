ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWD

FaZe Clan Teams With Nike on Sneaker Collaboration

By Layla Ilchi
WWD
WWD
 4 days ago

FaZe Clan is continuing its streak of high-profile collaborations with a new partnership.

The lifestyle and gaming company is teaming with Nike to release the duo’s first collaborative product: the Nike LeBron Nxxt Gen x FaZe Clan sneaker. The sneaker was designed by Nike’s team, FaZe Clan’s creative director Jay “Jvy” Richardson and stylist Toreno Winn.

More from WWD

“Our hope is that our first collaboration with Nike solidifies gamers belonging in the same realm of professional athletes,” Richardson said. “The design of this shoe is inspired by the analogy that just like motherboards buried underneath the shell of technology, all great talent comes from beneath and we all use different internal functions to power us as athletes and gamers.”

The Nike LeBron Nxxt Gen x FaZe Clan sneaker is designed in FaZe Clan’s go-to colorway of black and red and features a holographic logo and “a technology motherboard representing the connection between athletes and gaming culture.”

The shoe will make its official debut Friday night during the Sierra Canyon versus Notre Dame basketball game on the Sierra Canyon players, including LeBron James’ son, Bronny James. Some of FaZe Clan’s creators will also attend the game to celebrate the sneakers ’ launch.

The Nike LeBron Nxxt Gen x FaZe Clan sneaker will be available for purchase starting March 9 on FaZe Clan’s website and at SNKRS.

The collaboration with Nike is FaZe Clan’s second major partnership of 2023. Last week the platform revealed it is embarking on a multiyear partnership with Porsche to create original content, esports initiatives, consumer products and digital goods.

Last July, FaZe Clan went public , completing a business combination with special purpose acquisition company B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. The combined company was renamed FaZe Holdings Inc.

Best of WWD

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: A First Look at Tiffany and Nike’s Sneaker and Accessories Collaboration

Tiffany and Nike are pulling the lid back further on their hotly rumored collaboration, which includes a sneaker, along with footwear-focused sterling silver accessories. WWD can exclusively reveal that the Tiffany and Nike sneaker — officially called the Nike x Tiffany & Co. Air Force 1 1837 — will be released on March 7. The low-top style, which was designed to celebrate the Air Force 1’s 40th anniversary, is priced at $400.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Tiffany and Nike Tease Upcoming Collaboration After Sneaker Photos Leak

Call it a meeting of the minds. Speculation that Tiffany & Co. is collaborating with Nike was confirmed Sunday when the two brands released a visual teaser to officially reveal their tie-up. The teaser was posted to both Tiffany and Nike’s social media accounts, and was also featured in a New York Times ad in the paper’s Sunday print edition. It shows a Tiffany blue shoe box with a Nike swoosh and says, “A legendary pair.”More from WWDInside Tiffany & Co.'s Party Celebrating its Miami Holiday ResidenceLouis Vuitton Celebrates Exhibition Opening EventFirst Look at Supreme's Collaboration With Tiffany Rumors around the collaboration...
WWD

Saks Celebrates Seventh Floor, Guerra’s Prada Package, Tiffany Teases Nike Collab

MEN’S MOMENT: Retail is always a work in progress and that’s surely the case for Saks Fifth Avenue.More from WWDPrada Men's Fall 2023Inside Tiffany & Co.'s Party Celebrating its Miami Holiday ResidencePrada Extends Miami at Art Basel As part of its ongoing multimillion-dollar flagship renovation, right around the holidays, the retailer completed the revamp of the seventh-floor men’s department, significantly spiffing up the advanced designer and contemporary ready-to-wear presence. The project included 17 shops and the addition of 23 brands to the assortment. And it’s paying off. Louis DiGiacomo, senior vice president and general merchandise manager of men’s for Saks, said since completion,...
sneakernews.com

“Black/University Blue” Coats The Nike Air Max 95

“Black/University Blue” has taken over the Beaverton brand’s Air Max cushioned series throughout the winter season. Having harkened the darkened composition across the Air Max Plus and Air Max 90, the Sergio Lozano design now indulges in the widely-attributed seldom bright blue accent. As the first near-clad effort...
Sourcing Journal

Lawsuit Says Nike’s Done Playing ‘Whac-a-Mole’ with BAPE

After a cease-and-desist letter sent in August to an outdated address didn’t produce its desired outcome, Nike filed its latest trademark infringement lawsuit against BAPE on Wednesday in New York’s Southern District Court. The five-count, 28-page lawsuit asserts that BAPE, a company that was spawned in Japan in 1993, its name a shortened version of A Bathing Ape, has been copying Nike’s design for its iconic Air Force 1 and Air Jordan 1 shoes since 2021. In the complaint, Nike attorneys indicate they have known BAPE to have a long history of trademark infringement, but only now has it become a big...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
sneakernews.com

“Wheat” And “Tan” Dominate This Tonal Nike Air Trainer 1

Following its 35th anniversary, the Nike Air Trainer 1 has proffered a selective yet efficient revitalization with a slate of all-new casts and compositions. Continuing the late-80s aesthetic with refreshed outlooks, a tonal ensemble fit with vibrant “Wheat” accents lays claim to the Bo Jackson-endorsed silhouette. From the...
sneakernews.com

Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 “Pine Green” Expected To Release This March

The rumor mill was on fire throughout much of 2022, instilling hope in releases that would never and likely will never come to be. Word of the Nike SB x Air Jordan 4, however, would prove to be true, as images of an early pair were seen on the feet of longtime SB rider Eric Koston early that year. And now, at the very beginning of the next, reports from reputable sneaker informant @zsneakerheadz confirm that a release of said collaboration is heading our way this Spring.
sneakernews.com

Nike’s Kiss My Airs Pack Expands With An Air Max 95

Coining the widely-regarded “Kiss My Airs” term as a part of their 2017 Air Max Day campaign and subsequent 30th anniversary of the cushioning technology, Nike’s celebratory Air Max pack has been harkened in full force for the new year, including this Nike Air Max 95. Connected...
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Max Penny Is Cool And Calm With “Pure Platinum”

Alongside the collaborative aid of Social Status, Penny Hardaway’s Nike Air Max Penny has been privy to a raucous revitalization alongside the return of OG casts and hues. From the 90s-concocted pair’s iconic “Home”, “All-Star” and “Orlando” scheme, an unbeknownst greyscale composition extends over Hardaway’s first signature silhouette impersonating that of a 2005 release.
sneakernews.com

Nike Basketball To Release A Kids-Exclusive “Kaleidoscope” Pack During All-Star Weekend

Each All-Star weekend, The Swoosh typically compiles an armament of disparate one-off colorways for their signature stars to rock in-game alongside Jordan Brand’s coordination of scheduled retro releases for the mid-February festivities. For 2023’s celebratory weekend in Salt Lake City, the Beaverton brand is set to garner a grade school-exclusive collection by looking through a colorful Kaleidoscope lens.
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Max CB ’94 Is Returning In 2023 In Black/Game Royal

In 1994, Nike and Charles Barkley proclaimed that the 92-93 MVP was “not a role model.” What followed was not only a change in scenery from Philly to sunny Phoenix but the arrival of his first true solo signature silhouette, the Nike Air Max CB ’94. While the 1994 model has most recently been stashed away in the Beaverton brand’s archives, a 2020 rendition of Barkley’s famed signature is set to return in Holiday 2023, according to @bubblekoppe.
MarketRealist

Nigö Built His Net Worth With the BAPE Apparel Brand

The Japanese brand BAPE, short for A Bathing Ape, is being sued by Nike for allegedly copying some of Nike’s best-selling sneaker designs. BAPE is a popular streetwear brand founded by Japanese fashion designer, disc jockey (DJ), and music producer Nigö. Article continues below advertisement. What is Nigö’s...
sneakernews.com

Ten Can’t Miss Sneaker News Headlines From January 21 to January 27

The first month of 2023 is quickly winding down, but some of the year’s last releases have already been teased by official and unofficial channels. Reliable sources @zSneakerHeadz on Instagram and Sneaker Files sent shockwaves throughout social media throughout the week. After sharing that the Air Jordan 11 from 2006’s “Defining Moments” Pack would return for the holiday season, the duo revealed two more exciting retros. According to the leakers, women’s exclusive AJ11 would launch in the fourth quarter of 2023 following a similar color scheme as last year’s Air Jordan 3 “Neapolitan.” Furthermore, the Air Jordan 1 “Satin Bred” was reported for a reissue, only this time in larger quantities than in 2016 and exclusively for women.
sneakernews.com

Tiffany And Co. Has A Nike Air Force 1 Collaboration Coming In 2023

Nicky Diamonds, founder of Diamond Supply Co., brought the precious stone in the world of sneaker culture in 2005 with his SB Dunk Low collaboration. Although the luxury jeweler Tiffany And Co. didn’t take to this newfound relevance to the niche community at the time as it was not an official partnership, they’re now officially in cahoots as we get a first look at the upcoming Tiffany And Co. x Nike Air Force 1 Low.
sneakernews.com

Purple Suedes Appear On The Nike SB Dunk Low Orange Label

Quickly being cemented as a staple within skate culture, the Nike SB Dunk continues to delve out new styles underneath its sub-brands Orange Label series. After exploring simplified renditions of crisp white and jet-black outfits, the premium tooled effort now begins to indulge in the outskirts of the tonal palette with a luxurious wash of “Violet”-dipped suedes.
hotnewhiphop.com

Christopher Wallace x Air Jordan 13 To Be Auctioned At Massive Prices

This Air Jordan 13 will turn some heads. Christopher Wallace, more commonly known as The Notorious B.I.G., is one of hip-hop’s biggest legends. He was a larger-than-life personality who completely changed the genre. Overall, his legend still lives on, and he is always honored for his contributions to music.
HipHopWired

Sotheby’s To Auction 23 Pairs Of Notorious B.I.G. Air Jordan 13’s For Jordan Year 2023 Campaign

The Notorious B.I.G. is connecting with Jordan Brand. To kick off its Jordan Year 2023 campaign, the House that Michael Jordan built and Sotheby’s will be exclusively auctioning 23 pairs of Christopher Wallace Air Jordan 13’s. On Monday (Jan. 23), Jordan Brand announced it is collaborating with the Christopher Wallace Memorial Foundation to auction 23 […] The post Sotheby’s To Auction 23 Pairs Of Notorious B.I.G. Air Jordan 13’s For Jordan Year 2023 Campaign appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air More Uptempo Slides Are Releasing In The OG “Black/White”

Hate it or love it, the Nike Air More Uptempo Slides have only begun to stake their claim within the Beaverton brand’s slip-on catalog. Continuing to add a diverse level of design language into the Scottie Pippen-endorsed silhouette, a monochromatic black/white ensemble invigorates the latest ensemble. Last receiving the...
WWD

WWD

45K+
Followers
30K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy