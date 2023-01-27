ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Jan. 6 rioter who assaulted Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick sentenced to over 6 years in jail

By By Holmes Lybrand, CNN
 4 days ago

A man who assaulted United States Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick with pepper spray on January 6, 2021, was sentenced on Friday to 80 months behind bars.

Joplin, MO
