Read full article on original website
Related
Losing 'Wheel Of Fortune' Contestant Calls Out The Show While On Air
Wheel Of Fortune is no stranger to controversies that enrage fans. Recently, a player lost because she took too long of a pause, while another lost for adding an "a," and a different player lost for accidentally adding the word "and," and she wasn't the only one it happened to. Even Celebrity Wheel Of Fortune has seen issues, like when a contestant didn't pronounce a sound correctly. Meanwhile, the show has also been slammed for confusing puzzles, but even with all the debatable moments, no one appearing on the show has ever said anything about it... until now.
thehypemagazine.com
King Wizard – Production’s Newest Rising Star
While new in the production scene, King Wizard has quickly and firmly rooted himself within the music industry, touted as having some of the best melodies in the game and having multiple of his peers brandishing him as a “genius”. Along with his manager and business partner Oliver “Big Papa” Harvey, King Wizard has created strong relationships with some of the top producers in his field, paving the way for the making of hit records. An exciting producer breathing desperately needed life back into music…
thehypemagazine.com
Meet Hulio Nelms, a Rising Lakeland, GA Singer and Rapper
Rising artist Hulio Nelms, hailing from the small town of Lakeland, Georgia, has been making waves in the music industry for over a decade. Beginning his career in a church group, he later transitioned to creating R&B and rap music. Hulio attributes his small-town upbringing as a major influence on his artistry.
thehypemagazine.com
SWV CELEBRATES 30 YEAR ANNIVERSARY OF MULTI-PLATINUM DEBUT ALBUM “IT’S ABOUT TIME” + NEW BRAVO SHOW OUT MARCH 5
ICONIC R&B TRIO SWV CELEBRATES 30 YEAR ANNIVERSARY OF MULTI-PLATINUM DEBUT ALBUM IT’S ABOUT TIME. Legendary R&B supergroup SWV changed the landscape of music in 1992 with their seminal, multi-platinum debut album It’s About Time, ushering in a new era of music that fused R&B with Hip-hop and Gospel in a way the world had never heard before.
thehypemagazine.com
Khemistry: Here To Stay
Please introduce for me the members of Khemistry…. The members of Khemistry consist of Mike Rich, Jay Simmz, Terrell Oneal and Sangin Boy. Let’s hop right into this single, “Don’t Stay Mad” — Tell me about this particular track; how did it come to fruition?
thehypemagazine.com
RIAA Surprises Iconic Entertainer Dolly Parton with More Gold
The inimitable icon Dolly Parton is known for always being, “fine and dandy,” but recently the Recording Industry Association of America® (RIAA) added a little extra sparkle to her smile. RIAA Chairman/CEO Mitch Glazier and SVP Artist and Industry Relations Jackie Jones celebrated a couple of additional milestones in her illustrious career during a surprise moment in Nashville. Dolly was presented with plaques commemorating Gold certification of “Hard Candy Christmas” and “Faith” with Galantis featuring Mr. Probz.
thehypemagazine.com
Shawn Rivera [Formerly Of Az Yet]: Modern Vintage Soul
Let’s hop right into this latest single, “Giggity” — Tell me about this particular track; how did it come to fruition?. “Giggity” is one of those songs that just came together and caught fire quickly. One of my friends said the way I sang the hook [‘Get It Girl’] reminded him of (Glenn) Quagmire from Family Guy, when he says, “Giggity goo!” So I ran with that for the title. The track was produced by David P. Stevens, who is based in L.A.; I wrote the lyrics and melody here in Philly. We both recorded at home and exchanged files back and forth until the mix was right.
thehypemagazine.com
Dondria: Metamorphosis
Let’s start off by retracing your whole story — Tell me your inception into music; when did you first become interested in it? And, how did it all begin for you?. I’ve been singing since I can remember. My mom says I would sing in the tub while she bathed me as a child. Once I started elementary school, my parents put me in the school choir and children’s choir at church. That was the beginning. I’d say that middle school is when a shift happened. Destiny’s Child released their first album and my parents put me in voice lessons. That was it for me because music was now a part of my life. I was singing at church, school, getting private lessons, and listening to music in general 24/7.
thehypemagazine.com
Rick Ross, Vedo and Richie Evans Link Up on “Can’t Knock the Hustle”
Richie Evans, dropped his project Highly Favored on streaming platforms everywhere. The project features Rick Ross, Vedo, Eric Bellinger, and Jay Rock – assisting in the raw delivery of each song. His stand-out track, Can’t Knock the Hustle, features Rick Ross and Vedo and the video was released today. The Phoenix/Philly native has been making strides, since his time under The Game at Black Wall Street. Now, Richie represents his own label, TEA aka The Evans Administration, and proves he’s a force to be reckoned with.
Comments / 0