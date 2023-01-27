Let’s start off by retracing your whole story — Tell me your inception into music; when did you first become interested in it? And, how did it all begin for you?. I’ve been singing since I can remember. My mom says I would sing in the tub while she bathed me as a child. Once I started elementary school, my parents put me in the school choir and children’s choir at church. That was the beginning. I’d say that middle school is when a shift happened. Destiny’s Child released their first album and my parents put me in voice lessons. That was it for me because music was now a part of my life. I was singing at church, school, getting private lessons, and listening to music in general 24/7.

DOVER, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO