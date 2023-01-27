Read full article on original website
lynnwoodtoday.com
Save the date: Lynnwood hosting Ties and Tiaras Winter Ball Feb. 25
Come dance the night away and capture all the special moments during the Ties and Tiaras Winter Ball hosted by the City of Lynnwood Saturday, Feb. 25 at Cedar Valley Gym. Dancing, snacks and photo ops are all a part of this evening of magic. Advance registration is required; gentlemen and girls register separately. Dads, grandpas, uncles, brothers or any other important male figures are welcome to escort girls in attendance.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Edmonds College renews partnership with Seattle Credit Union for students in construction pre-apprenticeship program
Edmonds College has extended its partnership with Seattle Credit Union to assist graduates who successfully enroll and complete the college’s Construction Pre-Apprenticeship Program (CAP) through the Advanced Manufacturing Skills Center (AMSC). Seattle Credit Union (SCU) is providing a $4,000 grant to students transitioning into their chosen apprenticeship through a...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Sheriff’s office asks for public help to locate missing Lynnwood-area teen
The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating 15-year-old Shayra Muniz-Garcia. She was last seen on Friday, Jan. 20 at her residence in the 15900 block of Hwy 99 in unincorporated Lynnwood. Shayra ran away from home and was reported missing on Monday, Jan....
lynnwoodtoday.com
Representative sought for Snohomish County Planning Commission
Snohomish County has an opening for its planning commission, a body that advises the county executive, council and county departments regarding growth, development, land use and community planning. According to a county announcement, the ideal candidate has experience in the fields of land use, transportation planning, housing and related work....
lynnwoodtoday.com
Sno-King School Retirees Association offering scholarships
Sno-King School Retirees (SKSR) scholarships are now available for any senior graduating in June 2023 from a public high school in the Edmonds, Northshore or Shoreline School Districts. Scholarship applicants must be planning a career in a school-related field (teacher, counselor, school psychologist, speech and hearing specialist, physical therapist). SKSR...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Edmonds School District starting two hours late Wednesday due to internet outage
The Edmonds School District, which was an impacted by a districtwide internet outage most of the day Tuesday, announced Tuesday night that there would be a two-hour late start for students Wednesday, Feb. 1, due to the problem. The late start was for students only. Employees were told to report...
