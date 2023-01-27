Free weekend concert series at Fort Myers Beach

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Towns in Florida Have Been Ranked as the Most Fun Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensOrlando, FL
The Naples billionaire giving away millionsAsh JurbergNaples, FL
Emergency Services director thanks Clay County first responders for help with Hurricane IanLauren FoxClay County, FL
Florida has 3 of the 10 Most Expensive Zip Codes in the South. 2 are in Tiny, Lesser-Known IslandsL. CaneFlorida State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Cape CoralTed RiversCape Coral, FL
Related
WINKNEWS.com
Junkanoo and Fresh Catch Bistro get new location on Fort Myers Beach
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-01-30:cafa901e8ab81e7648082010 Player Element ID: 6319507574112. The beachfront on Fort Myers Beach will be seeing another change. The owners of Fresh Catch Bistro and Junkanoo say that after more than...
Fort Myers Beach organizations will provide qualifying residents $500 online gift cards for Hurricane Ian recovering
LEE COUNTY, Fla.– As many people continue to recover from the impacts of Hurricane Ian, the Fort Myers Beach Woman’s Club and the Fort Myers Beach Community Foundation teamed up to donate $500 eMastercards. According to Fort Myers Beach’s website, people can apply to receive the gift cards...
Pine Island "Nashville Gone South" festival
The St. James City Civic Center will host the "Nashville Gone South" Hurricane Relief Festival today, from 1 p.m. - 4 p.m.
Local artist began work on Naples Pier mural before hurricane, finished this month
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla.– A local artist started painting a mural of the Naples Pier before Hurricane Ian for a celebration. The hurricane came, and he found himself consumed in working through the aftermath of the storm. The mural lay in wait to be completed: until this month. Scott Brown,...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Luminary Hotel to open Chips Sports Pub, Topgolf Swing Suite in Fort Myers
Luminary Hotel & Co. in downtown Fort Myers will open Chips Sports Pub in early February. Chips Sports Pub will combine drinks and dining with the area’s first Topgolf Swing Suite. The restaurant will be a few steps away from Ella Mae’s Diner facing Bay Street. The Topgolf Swing Suite will deliver a one-of-a-kind simulation for golfers and nongolfers. Guests can book from two simulator bays offering games such as a simulated Topgolf virtual experience, baseball pitching and zombie dodgeball among others. Individual bays hold up to eight players with rates starting at $35 per hour, depending on the day of the week. Chips will have its own dedicated food and drink menus created by Luminary Executive Chef Mark Heiman, featuring pub classics like hickory-smoked wings, smoked brisket tacos, totchos and more. Chips will be open from 3 to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 3 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Free drywall for Lee County residents
FORT MYERS, Fla. — On Tuesday, Jan. 31, recovery efforts after Hurricane Ian will continue as Global Empowerment Mission (GEM) and Rotary International will be distributing drywall, mattresses and supplies for those impacted in Lee County. According to GEM, every Fort Myers Beach resident can take up to 50...
WINKNEWS.com
First ever Cape Coral music walk on Saturday
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-01-28:4003dd4ffb16e34eed668cab Player Element ID: 6319372809112. The area around Duval Street in Cape Coral wants to become a live music destination in Florida. They’re holding their first music walk on...
WINKNEWS.com
Guitar Center opens North Naples store
While not exactly a solo effort, Guitar Center added to its band of stores Thursday with its grand opening in North Naples. The more than 15,000-square-foot music store is the 300th location in the nation for the California-based musical instrument retailer. The new store opened in Gateway Shoppes at North Bay on the northwest corner of Wiggins Pass Road and U.S. 41 North.
WINKNEWS.com
How a missing dog made its way to Fort Myers Beach, helping a man along the way
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-01-29:a44cac1cebf2485de86e4e8 Player Element ID: 6319314967112. What makes the 4-year-old puppy Gus so special? He was lost for nearly a week, away from his family through New Year’s weekend, until...
Fourth annual Lee County Chili Challenge
The fourth annual Lee County Chili Challenge is happening today until 4 p.m. at Stu's Motorcycles in Fort Myers.
WINKNEWS.com
Naples artists wants your photos for a tribute to the Naples Pier
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-01-27:dfff33c69bd0db0a92e121ad Player Element ID: 6319330937112. They say a picture is worth a thousand words, so a thousand pictures put together would be enough words for a book. Emillions Art...
Fort Myers holds an insurance claim meeting for Hurricane Ian survivors
A Hurricane Ian recovery expo is happening today and Monday at the Fort Myers Highschool gymnasium and town hall.
WINKNEWS.com
Owners of The Whale refuse to sell Fort Myers Beach property, will rebuild
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-01-28:b8b201ab5845b9bbf57f322a Player Element ID: 6319373552112. Many properties on Fort Myers Beach have been selling in the wake of Hurricane Ian, but the owners of one classic spot, The Whale,...
ABC Action News
Hurricane Ian memorial removed, but that's not the end
FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Hurricane Ian memorial wall has been taken down in Fort Myers' Centennial Park, but that won't be the last time you can visit its photos, flowers and other emotional tributes. The wall will live again in an upcoming series of art installations in government-owned...
Marconews.com
3 To Do: Jeff Dunham pays a visit, Robert Kelly at Off the Hook, more
Ventriloquist, stand-up comedian and actor Jeff Dunham performs at 3 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 29, at Hertz Arena, 11000 Everblades Parkway, Estero. Tickets are from $53.50 and parking is $30. Doors open at 2 p.m. More at hertzarena.com or 239-948-7825. AND3 To Know: Couple donates $75 million; Forever Stamp price increase,...
Free adoption day at Gulf Coast Humane Society
Today at Gulf Coast Humane Society in Fort Myers, customers have the chance to adopt a dog or cat for free!
Marconews.com
Collier County saw a near-record number of tourists in 2022
Collier County saw more than 1.6 million visitors in 2022. That fell short of the record set in 2019 – before COVID hit. Still, the number edged closer to the all-time high of more than 1.9 million reached a few years ago. In 2022, visitation rose by 3% over...
WINKNEWS.com
Structure fire in Fort Myers Friday afternoon
The Fort Myers Fire Department responded to a structure fire Friday afternoon in Lee County. According to FMFD, shortly before 2 p.m., multiple crews from FMFD responded to a fire at 2524 Congress Street in Fort Myers. At the scene, crews saw smoke from a second-floor apartment. Crews suddenly grabbed...
Helicopter used to remove boats from mangroves on Fort Myers Beach
"We're working here with the Florida Department of Environmental Protection to clean out the mangroves in the most efficient and environmentally friendly way."
ABC7 Fort Myers
Fort Myers, FL
12K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.https://abc-7.com
Comments / 0