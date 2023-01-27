Free weekend concert series at Fort Myers Beach

Luminary Hotel & Co. in downtown Fort Myers will open Chips Sports Pub in early February. Chips Sports Pub will combine drinks and dining with the area’s first Topgolf Swing Suite. The restaurant will be a few steps away from Ella Mae’s Diner facing Bay Street. The Topgolf Swing Suite will deliver a one-of-a-kind simulation for golfers and nongolfers. Guests can book from two simulator bays offering games such as a simulated Topgolf virtual experience, baseball pitching and zombie dodgeball among others. Individual bays hold up to eight players with rates starting at $35 per hour, depending on the day of the week. Chips will have its own dedicated food and drink menus created by Luminary Executive Chef Mark Heiman, featuring pub classics like hickory-smoked wings, smoked brisket tacos, totchos and more. Chips will be open from 3 to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 3 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

FORT MYERS, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO