ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington County, VA

Touchy Teen Accused Of Grabbing Woman From Behind On Arlington Trail: Police

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g8mCx_0kTuZffE00

A Virginia teenager has been identified by police as the suspect who allegedly groped a woman running along the Arlington Boulevard trail late last year, authorities announced.

The Arlington County Police Department Special Victims Unit is investigating a 17-year-old who allegedly assaulted a woman who was out exercising on Nov. 29, 2022, in the 2000 block of Arlington Boulevard.

According to police, the woman was running when the teen approached her from behind, grabbed her buttocks, and continued running down the trail.

Earlier this month, investigating detectives were able to identify the 17-year-old and they obtained a petition for assault and battery, they said.

Investigators made note that similar incidents have been reported in the Clarendon-Courthouse and Radnor/Ft. Myer Heights neighborhoods in November and December last year, though it is unclear if the teen has any connection to those cases.

Anyone who may have experienced a similar incident has been asked to contact Det. C. Mulrain at the Arlington Police Department by calling 703-228-4194 or emailing cmulrain@arlingtonva.us.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Wanted Suspect Injured In Police-Involved Shooting In Montgomery County

Two wanted individuals in an ongoing investigation were arrested after striking a police officer's vehicle, authorities say. Shortly after 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31, detectives were attempting to arrest the pair at the corner of Ebenezer Road and Pulaski Highway when the suspect's vehicle struck the detective's car as well as a civilian vehicle, according to Montgomery County Police.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Woman Pinned Up Against Wall By Ring Robber After Leaving Severn Market

Police are searching for a suspect accused of stealing the ring off of a woman's finger near a food market in Severn, authorities say. The woman was reportedly walking from the Orchard Food Market to her home around 1:45 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 31, when a man approached her and placed a hard object on her back, demanding "everything" she had, according to Anne Arundel County Police.
SEVERN, MD
Daily Voice

Gun-Wielding Man Busted By Police For Armed Robbery Of USPS Carrier In Silver Spring

Police say that a 41-year-old Washington, DC man has been apprehended a week after he robbed a mailman in Montgomery County at gunpoint. Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police announced on Tuesday, Jan. 31 that DC resident Harold Barnes has been charged with the armed robbery of a US Postal carrier last week in the 800 block of Hudson Avenue in Silver Spring.
SILVER SPRING, MD
Daily Voice

Body Found Behind Lansdowne Middle School

Police say that a woman’s body was found behind Lansdowne Middle School in Baltimore County on Tuesday morning as children were arriving to class. Shortly after 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31, officers from the Baltimore County Police Department were called to the 2400 block of Lansdowne Road to invest…
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Man Charged with Armed Robbery of U.S. Postal Carrier

Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police (MCPD) – 3rd District Investigative Section have charged 41-year-old Harold Barnes, of Washington, D.C., with the armed robbery of a U.S. Postal carrier that occurred on Monday, January 23, 2023, in the 800 block of Hudson Ave. in Silver Spring.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
TheDailyBeast

D.C. Gov’t Worker Charged With Killing 13-Year-Old Boy

A Washington, D.C., government worker surrendered to authorities on Tuesday morning after being accused of fatally shooting a 13-year-old boy, his attorney said. Jason Lewis, who works for the D.C. Department of Parks and Recreation, has been charged with second-degree murder while armed over the Jan. 7 shooting of Karon Blake. Authorities previously said the alleged gunman suspected Blake of breaking into cars in D.C. in the early hours. They would not say how many shots were fired or how many struck Blake. The alleged shooter called 911 after Blake was wounded and was administering CPR when police arrived, authorities said. “The public will see, no crime was committed here,” Lewis’ attorney, Lee Smith, told The Washington Post.Read it at TheWashington Post
WASHINGTON, DC
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
467K+
Followers
66K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy