AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Some North Dakota weeds becoming resistant to Herbicides
(Minot, ND) -- Some North Dakota weeds are becoming resistant to herbicides. Researchers from North Dakota State University's North Central Research Extension Center say some common weeds are becoming more widespread in the state. Farmers are facing challenges for the upcoming planting season, with uncontrolled weeds threatening to wipe out...
Shane Johnson Breaks North Dakota Burbot Record
Shane Johnson’s 19-pound, 8-ounce burbot broke a state record that’s been in the books for nearly 40 years. The Minot angler caught the 41.5-inch fish Jan. 3 from the Garrison Dam Tailrace. The previous record of 18 pounds, 4 ounces was established in 1984 by Orland Kruckenberg, a...
Growing Your Garden: What produce does well in ND
MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — People in North Dakota are no strangers to growing crops, but for those who want to try their hand at growing something new, NDSU researchers have been evaluating crop varieties that are at their best in our state. North Dakota is known for its short growing season, but if you want to […]
2,000-Mile Carbon Pipeline Project Sparks Battle Among North Dakota Landowners
(P&GJ) — Landowners from North Dakota gave testimony on Jan. 27 in favor of and against Summit Carbon Solutions' use of eminent domain to construct a 2,000-mile carbon pipeline network beneath hundreds of homes and farms in the Midwest, the Associated Press (AP) reported. Carbon dioxide emissions from surrounding...
North Dakota landowners at odds in carbon pipeline plans
North Dakota landowners testified for and against a carbon capture company’s use of eminent domain Friday, as Summit Carbon Solutions moves forward in constructing a massive underground system of carbon dioxide pipelines spanning 2,000 miles across several states and under hundreds of people’s homes and farms in the Midwest.
North Dakota 3rd worst for singles
(Fargo, ND) -- Valentine's Day is already coming up, but finding love is apparently pretty challenging for North Dakotans. WalletHub ranks the Peace Garden State as the 3rd worst for singles. The Personal Finance website took into account 30 key indicators in their study, including everything from share of adult...
Cost of living rises nationally and in ND
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The cost of living is on the rise across the United States, but right here in North Dakota, we are one of the least expensive places to live. According to the Missouri Research and Information Center (MERIC), North Dakota is ranked number twenty-six on the list. While we may be ranked in the middle, Salary.com stated the cost of living in Bismarck alone is up 0.8% from a year ago.
Cattle Contract Library Pilot Program Goes Live
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KVRR) — USDA launching the Cattle Contract Library Pilot Program. Its goal is to improve transparency and competition in cattle markets. It will allow users to search terms and information in active contracts used for the purchase of fed cattle. The library also has information on commonly...
North Dakota hunters: Don’t forget your equipment and surveys
NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — With January ending next week, it is important to remember what to do when it comes to hunting in North Dakota. North Dakota Game and Fish is reminding all hunters to remove tree stands, blinds, steps, and other personal items by Tuesday, January 31. If you do not take your items […]
FOX 9 promotes Hannah Flood to anchor, adds new reporter
FOX 9 is making some changes to its Morning News team, promoting one of its reporters to co-anchor, while adding a new reporter from the Fargo-Moorhead area. The Twin Cities FOX affiliate announced Tuesday that Hannah Flood will be its new co-anchor in the 4:30-6 a.m. news slot, a promotion from her role as a reporter and sometime-anchor on the show.
‘40 Below Keeps the Riff-Raff Out’: Does crime go down when temps drop?
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Wind chills of 40 degrees below zero to most people outside of the Midwest are unimaginable, but to North Dakotans, it’s just another Monday. Weather like this may have some people begging for spring, but others think we could use more cold weather days. “‘Cuz...
How much of the Biden-Harris investment goes to North Dakota?
MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — As the Biden-Harris Administration Invests $2.7 billion dollars to improve and expand rural electric infrastructure, how much will truly go to North Dakota? We all know we need electricity to keep everything running, but how difficult is it to provide electricity to our rural areas? $51 million dollars will go to […]
Lawmakers consider bill for raising North Dakota’s minimum wage
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Lawmakers in Bismarck are considering a bill that would raise the minimum wage statewide. House Bill 1507 would increase the minimum wage to $9.00 per hour on August 1, 2023, then increase it by 25 cents every year after that. The bill’s sponsor says the cost of living has drastically increased since it was last raised 13 years ago, and she says North Dakota is lagging behind its neighbors.
USDA invests over $50 million in North Dakota rural electric infrastructure
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The United States Department of Agriculture announced today that they are investing over $50 million into North Dakota’s rural electric grids, as well as those across South Dakota and Montana. Through its Electric Loan Program, the USDA is investing in 64 projects across the United States, which will benefit a total […]
North Dakota Man Catches State Record Burbot
An angler in North Dakota recently reeled in a major catch when he caught a massive burbot, breaking a state record that lasted 38 years. However, it seemed to be a happy accident. According to Shane Johnson, he was jigging for walleye at Lake Sakakawea when he hooked the burbot. However, Johnson wasn’t sure what he had on his line.
ND legislators looking at bill aimed at adding requirements to cloud seeding operations
BISMARCK, N.D. (KUMV) - The idea of cloud seeding has divided scientists and farmers who rely on moisture. Concerns about its effects have legislators looking to make changes to how it gets approved. Are people capable of controlling the weather? Members of the Atmospheric Resource Board say they feel by...
ALLETE, Grid United join forces to develop key transmission link to enhance reliability of the nation’s electric grid
DULUTH, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 30, 2023-- ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) and Grid United today announced their intent to jointly develop the North Plains Connector, a new, approximately 385-mile high-voltage direct-current (HVDC) transmission line from central North Dakota to Colstrip, Montana. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230130005703/en/ North Plains Connector Map (Photo: Business Wire)
