California State

The Beach Boys’ ‘409’ — The Car That Inspired the ‘Surfin’ Safari’ Hit

By Julia Dzurillay
 4 days ago

These artists are ready to “Giddy up, giddy up, 409.” The Beach Boys sometimes sang about cars in their original albums, specifically mentioning one Chevrolet in Surfin’ Safari . Here’s what we know about “409” and the meaning behind this track.

The Beach Boys often sang about sun, surf, and cars

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DazGI_0kTuZFuS00
Rock and roll band The Beach Boys walk along the beach holding a surfboard (Dennis Wilson, David Marks, Mike Love, Carl Wilson, Brian Wilson) | Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Originally comprised of Al Jardine, Mike Love, and brothers Brian, Carl, and Dennis Wilson, the Beach Boys made waves with their surf rock music — literally.

The group earned a reputation for singing about California’s sun, surf, and sand. They also shared an affinity for cars, sometimes singing about the “hot rod thing.” The Shut Down album featured tracks from several Capitol Record artists and bands, with the Beach Boys contributing “409” and “Shut Down.”

As noted in I Am Brian Wilson: A Memoir, Shut Down Volume Two explored different themes for the rock band. Still, the Beach Boys penned “Fun, Fun, Fun” and “Little Deuce Coupe” — both of which were inspired by cars.

“And with the radio blasting / Goes cruising just as fast as she can now,” the artists sing in “Fun, Fun, Fun.” “And she’ll have fun fun fun / ‘Til her daddy takes the T-bird away.”

The Beach Boys’ ‘409’ was about a specific Chevrolet hot rod

The Beach Boys created an original song about one particular hot rod. Released initially on Surfin’ Safari , “409” made its Spotify debut and has since earned over 5 million plays on the music platform.

“When I take her to the track she really shines (Giddy up giddy up 409),” the lyrics state. “She always turns in the fastest times (Giddy up giddy up 409) / My four-speed dual quad posi-traction 409.”

According to Songfacts , “409” describes “the Chevrolet 409, named because of its huge 409 cubic-inch engine. Dubbed ‘Turbo-Fire,’ production began in January 1961. The engine had a single Carter four-barrel carburetor that supplied enough fuel-air mixture to generate up to 360 horsepower.”

Who wrote ‘409’ by the Beach Boys?

According to Spotify, “409” was co-written by Beach Boys members Brian Wilson and Mike Love alongside Gary Usher. The track was produced by Brian Wilson and his father Murray Wilson. Other musicians contributed to this recording, including guitarist David Marks.

“…We went in and did the demos for ‘Surfing Safari,’ ‘409,’ and ‘Lonely Sea’ which was electrified music,” Marks said during a Craig Morrison interview. “It was like a rock & roll band then. That sound, the electric surf style guitars and Dennis on drums playing wildly from instinct and Brian’s beautiful textured four-part harmony was a very unique sound.”

Some photoshoots even featured the Beach Boys in a car — or on the beach with a surfboard. Now, music by the Beach Boys, including “409,” is available on most major streaming platforms.

