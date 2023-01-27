‘Theater Camp’ Movie Review [Sundance 2023]: Theater Kids Get a Conventional Cult Classic

Summer camp gives parents a break, but it’s also an escape from everyday life for the kids. Theater Camp showcases the warmth that these campers feel for only a short number of weeks out of the year. Booksmart actor Molly Gordon co-directed the comedy alongside Nick Lieberman, which they co-wrote with Noah Galvin and Ben Platt . The end result is well-intentioned, but its wearing charm and conventional narrative won’t necessarily work for everyone.

‘Theater Camp’ sees a safe space fighting to stay afloat

L-R: Molly Gordon as Rebecca-Diane and Ben Platt as Amos | Courtesy of Sundance Institute

Summer is finally here again, which means that kids from all over are preparing to attend the AdirondACTS theater camp in upstate New York. It’s a safe space for these performers who are often outcasts in other facets of their lives, but here, they shine. Its well-respected founder, Joan (Amy Sedaris), falls into a coma after a live show goes wrong, leaving her obnoxious “crypto-bro” son, Troy (Jimmy Tatro), to take over.

He soon learns that he’s in way over his head, as financial ruin looms over the camp. Troy must learn to work with staff Amos (Platt), Rebecca-Diane (Gordon), and the rest of the teachers to find a way to keep their doors open long enough to even have their big opening night.

The formation of legacies and the importance of future generations

Theater Camp captures the scenic setting as more than a sleepaway camp, but as a home for these kids to be themselves. However, it’s also a place for its staff to embrace the craft that drew their passion in the first place. Troy is oblivious to the safe haven that his mother built, finding harsh ways to cut expenses, such as laying off teachers. Janet ( The Bear actor Ayo Edebiri ) is the only new hire, who comes with no experience working in theater with kids.

Amos and Rebecca-Diane put their entire beings into working at AdirondACTS. They made personal sacrifices as best friends, planning to one day move from teaching to performing together. Until then, they write original productions for the campers every summer and work as the heads of drama and music, respectively, but this year has added pressure. Amos and Rebecca-Diane decide to put on a show called Joan, Still, which chronicles the camp founder’s life, acting as a love letter to the land that may be pulled out from right underneath their feet.

Camp Lakeside is the neighboring camp experience, but they view one another as enemies. It lacks the heart, soul, and love for the stage that AdirondACTS has. Additionally, they’re looking to expand their land, as they come to the realization that Troy doesn’t have the business smarts that his mother has. Nevertheless, he still values what she built, even though he doesn’t entirely understand it. The impact of what happens on the stage for all who pass through the camp means something.

‘Theater Camp’ is an uneven, conventional comedy

Gordon and Lieberman capture Theater Camp in a mockumentary-style format that lends well to its quirky storytelling. It carries the same energy from the 18-minute short that it’s based on, truly giving the feeling that it’s a passion project made by a group of friends who are passionate about their subject.

Theater Camp likely plays better for the theater kids out there. After all, who could poke fun at theater kids better than theater kids themselves? But, the comedy frequently misses the mark, often at its best when involving the seriousness of theater with young children. Gordon has a great sense of humor, delivering pitch-perfect comedic performances in Olivia Wilde’s Booksmart and Emma Seligman’s Shiva Baby . Unfortunately, the theater humor doesn’t quite reach those heights here.

This underdog story will be a comfort movie for the right audience, offering a tone that aims to warm the heart. But, it places its emphasis on the wrong areas, focusing on the least interesting component of the camp – the adults. The kids’ musical performances are entertaining, and they have the funniest bits, yet the dramatic hangings are entirely surrounding Troy, Amos, and Rebecca-Diane. Theater Camp ‘s overplayed gags grow tired, leaving the wittiest characters frustratingly underutilized.