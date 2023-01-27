Watch Nathan Ake Score Winner For Man City Against Arsenal With His First Ever FA Cup Goal

The goal, assisted by Jack Grealish, arrived in the 64th minute at the Etihad Stadium.

Manchester City defender Nathan Ake produced a confident finish with his weaker foot to score his first ever FA Cup goal in Friday's fourth round game against Arsenal.

The goal, assisted by Jack Grealish, arrived in the 64th minute at the Etihad Stadium, moments after Julian Alvarez had struck the post.

It proved to be the winner as City beat Arsenal 1-0 to reach round five of the FA Cup for an eighth straight season.

Nathan Ake pictured (right) scoring for Manchester City against Arsenal during a game in the fourth round of the 2022/23 FA Cup IMAGO/Sportimage/Andrew Yates

Arsenal are the most successful team in FA Cup history, having won the competition 14 times.

But Mikel Arteta made it clear with his starting XI on Friday that he was prioritizing his team's Premier League title bid.

Aaron Ramsdale, William Saliba, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Martin Odegaard and Gabriel Martinelli all started the game on the bench, while City pretty much played their best available side.