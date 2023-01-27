Read full article on original website
A Christian charity received a strange donation: 12,000-year-old mammoth bonesAnita DurairajGrand Rapids, MI
Upgraded Winter Storm Warning for the area from Grand Rapids to Saginaw ValleySherif SaadGrand Rapids, MI
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in Grand RapidsTed RiversGrand Rapids, MI
"Rise in Violent and Property Crime in Grand Rapids: What Residents and Visitors Need to Know to Stay Safe"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
Popular retail store closing another location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
Lantern Festival Gala returning to Kalamazoo
A traditional Chinese festival is getting underway in Kalamazoo this weekend. (Jan. 30, 2023) Snow showers end this evening with partial clearing. Lows will slip to the upper single digits inland and teens at the lakeshore. Woman’s Kia stolen in Kentwood twice, losing insurance. Two of the nation’s top...
How you can help our local parks and green spaces
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Friends of Grand Rapids Parks works hard to bring our communities together to show support for the preservation and enhancement of city parks and green spaces! Next week, they’re hosting a big fundraising event, Love Your Parks: Presented by Padnos!. Stacy joins us...
Discussing the link between heart health & hearing
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – February is American Heart Month, a time when all people can focus on their cardiovascular health. Did you know there is a link between heart health and hearing? Our Expert, Dr. Pam Keenan is here today to explain. McDonald Hearing Services. Locations in Grand...
Storm Team 8 Forecast: Daybreak 020123
Storm Team 8 forecast on News 8 Daybreak on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. Police: Man critically hurt in stabbing at Wyoming …. Snow showers end this evening with partial clearing. Lows will slip to the upper single digits inland and teens at the lakeshore. Woman’s Kia stolen in Kentwood twice,...
Surveillance video: Sunday break-in at Sticky muskegon shop
Surveillance video from the Sticky marijuana store in Muskegon shows a break-in on the morning of Jan. 29, 2023. Surveillance video: Sunday break-in at Sticky muskegon …. Surveillance video from the Sticky marijuana store in Muskegon shows a break-in on the morning of Jan. 29, 2023. Soto being inducted into...
Woman’s Kia stolen in Kentwood twice, losing insurance
Two of the nation’s top insurance agencies are reportedly dropping coverage of some Kias and Hyundais as vehicle thefts remain rampant across the country. (Jan. 31, 2023) Woman’s Kia stolen in Kentwood twice, losing insurance. Two of the nation’s top insurance agencies are reportedly dropping coverage of some...
Muskegon marijuana shop broken into twice in two days
The owner of a marijuana shop in Muskegon says his store was broken into two times in as many days, with the thieves making off with about $20,000 in merchandise. (Jan. 30, 2023) Muskegon marijuana shop broken into twice in two …. The owner of a marijuana shop in Muskegon...
Get your finances ready for tax season
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – As we head into the beginning of February, we know tax season is quickly approaching and that means money and finances are on our minds!. If you’re looking for some guidance on your financial situation or your retirement account, Tom Jacobs from Jacobs Financial Services, our expert, can help!
The Groundhog Day Blizzard of 2011
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Groundhog Day Blizzard of 2011 produced 17.7 inches of snow in two days. Grand Rapids had 6.1 inches on Feb. 1 and another 11.1 inches on Feb. 2. It was cold enough (the warmest temperature during the snowfall was 24 degrees) that the snow was light and fluffy.
Plan a winter getaway at Shanty Creek
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you love to ski, snowboard, and take part in winter fun, the conditions are looking good! Now it’s time to start planning your winter getaway! Thankfully you don’t have to go far to experience that! The hills and trails in Northern Michigan are covered with snow and Shanty Creek Resort is a well-known and loved place among outdoor enthusiasts. You can play in the cool, refreshing air and cozy up to warm fireplaces, all while making some amazing memories!
Police: Man critically hurt in stabbing at Wyoming Brann’s
Police: Man critically hurt in stabbing at Wyoming …. Storm Team 8 forecast on News 8 Daybreak on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. Snow showers end this evening with partial clearing. Lows will slip to the upper single digits inland and teens at the lakeshore. Woman’s Kia stolen in Kentwood twice,...
Police: 78 dogs seized from Norton Shores home
A woman has been charged with animal neglect after a police search found 78 dogs living in unfit conditions in her Norton Shores home. (Jan. 31, 2023) A woman has been charged with animal neglect after a police search found 78 dogs living in unfit conditions in her Norton Shores home. (Jan. 31, 2023)
Deputy hospitalized after exposure to cocaine
A Kent County sheriff's deputy is expected to be OK after being exposed to cocaine while booking someone into the jail Tuesday morning. (Jan. 31, 2023) A Kent County sheriff's deputy is expected to be OK after being exposed to cocaine while booking someone into the jail Tuesday morning. (Jan. 31, 2023)
Passing the puck so everyone can take a shot
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-The Devos Family Foundation supports the work of the West Michigan Special Hockey program and how they teach children and adults with disabilities the love for hockey. Some of the disabilities of those on the team include autism, down syndrome, and cerebral palsy. This program extends the opportunity to members of the community who would have never thought that hockey was something that they could be involved in. Minus a small registration fee, this program is free to its participants providing the equipment, coaching and the ice time at Patterson Ice Center.
Get relief from your neuropathy pain & symptoms
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Joining us today is Dr. Karen May, she is Certified in Chronic Pain and Neuropathy, a Neuropathy Survivor, and founder of Momentum Health Neuropathy Center. She is back with her client Doreen to talk about the Neuropathy Relief Program and the relief it can...
Kent County Road Commission works to clear state highways, county roads and neighborhood streets
Kent County Road Commission works to clear state highways, county roads and neighborhood streets. Kent County Road Commission works to clear state …. Kent County Road Commission works to clear state highways, county roads and neighborhood streets. Soto being inducted into Whitecaps Hall of Fame. Storm Team 8 Forecast, 11...
Man accused of killing Muskegon Heights school member sent to trial
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. (WOOD) — After hearing testimony from the getaway driver and law enforcement, a judge has decided to send the man charged with murder in the death of a Muskegon Heights school board member to trial. Glenn Anthony Davis, 61, was bound over to circuit court on...
How to best protect your retirement savings
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It may seem like there are endless financial challenges today – from inflation to market volatility and it can be hard to feel protected from these things, especially if you are in or near retirement. Today, we have guests that say there are ways to help prepare for and overcome those challenges!
