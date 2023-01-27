ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOOD

Lantern Festival Gala returning to Kalamazoo

A traditional Chinese festival is getting underway in Kalamazoo this weekend. (Jan. 30, 2023) Snow showers end this evening with partial clearing. Lows will slip to the upper single digits inland and teens at the lakeshore. Woman’s Kia stolen in Kentwood twice, losing insurance. Two of the nation’s top...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WOOD

How you can help our local parks and green spaces

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Friends of Grand Rapids Parks works hard to bring our communities together to show support for the preservation and enhancement of city parks and green spaces! Next week, they’re hosting a big fundraising event, Love Your Parks: Presented by Padnos!. Stacy joins us...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Discussing the link between heart health & hearing

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – February is American Heart Month, a time when all people can focus on their cardiovascular health. Did you know there is a link between heart health and hearing? Our Expert, Dr. Pam Keenan is here today to explain. McDonald Hearing Services. Locations in Grand...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Storm Team 8 Forecast: Daybreak 020123

Storm Team 8 forecast on News 8 Daybreak on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. Police: Man critically hurt in stabbing at Wyoming …. Snow showers end this evening with partial clearing. Lows will slip to the upper single digits inland and teens at the lakeshore. Woman’s Kia stolen in Kentwood twice,...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Surveillance video: Sunday break-in at Sticky muskegon shop

Surveillance video from the Sticky marijuana store in Muskegon shows a break-in on the morning of Jan. 29, 2023. Surveillance video: Sunday break-in at Sticky muskegon …. Surveillance video from the Sticky marijuana store in Muskegon shows a break-in on the morning of Jan. 29, 2023. Soto being inducted into...
MUSKEGON, MI
WOOD

Woman’s Kia stolen in Kentwood twice, losing insurance

Two of the nation’s top insurance agencies are reportedly dropping coverage of some Kias and Hyundais as vehicle thefts remain rampant across the country. (Jan. 31, 2023) Woman’s Kia stolen in Kentwood twice, losing insurance. Two of the nation’s top insurance agencies are reportedly dropping coverage of some...
KENTWOOD, MI
WOOD

Muskegon marijuana shop broken into twice in two days

The owner of a marijuana shop in Muskegon says his store was broken into two times in as many days, with the thieves making off with about $20,000 in merchandise. (Jan. 30, 2023) Muskegon marijuana shop broken into twice in two …. The owner of a marijuana shop in Muskegon...
MUSKEGON, MI
WOOD

Get your finances ready for tax season

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – As we head into the beginning of February, we know tax season is quickly approaching and that means money and finances are on our minds!. If you’re looking for some guidance on your financial situation or your retirement account, Tom Jacobs from Jacobs Financial Services, our expert, can help!
GRANDVILLE, MI
WOOD

The Groundhog Day Blizzard of 2011

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Groundhog Day Blizzard of 2011 produced 17.7 inches of snow in two days. Grand Rapids had 6.1 inches on Feb. 1 and another 11.1 inches on Feb. 2. It was cold enough (the warmest temperature during the snowfall was 24 degrees) that the snow was light and fluffy.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Plan a winter getaway at Shanty Creek

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you love to ski, snowboard, and take part in winter fun, the conditions are looking good! Now it’s time to start planning your winter getaway! Thankfully you don’t have to go far to experience that! The hills and trails in Northern Michigan are covered with snow and Shanty Creek Resort is a well-known and loved place among outdoor enthusiasts. You can play in the cool, refreshing air and cozy up to warm fireplaces, all while making some amazing memories!
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Police: Man critically hurt in stabbing at Wyoming Brann’s

Police: Man critically hurt in stabbing at Wyoming …. Storm Team 8 forecast on News 8 Daybreak on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. Snow showers end this evening with partial clearing. Lows will slip to the upper single digits inland and teens at the lakeshore. Woman’s Kia stolen in Kentwood twice,...
WYOMING, MI
WOOD

Police: 78 dogs seized from Norton Shores home

A woman has been charged with animal neglect after a police search found 78 dogs living in unfit conditions in her Norton Shores home. (Jan. 31, 2023) A woman has been charged with animal neglect after a police search found 78 dogs living in unfit conditions in her Norton Shores home. (Jan. 31, 2023)
NORTON SHORES, MI
WOOD

Deputy hospitalized after exposure to cocaine

A Kent County sheriff's deputy is expected to be OK after being exposed to cocaine while booking someone into the jail Tuesday morning. (Jan. 31, 2023) A Kent County sheriff's deputy is expected to be OK after being exposed to cocaine while booking someone into the jail Tuesday morning. (Jan. 31, 2023)
KENT COUNTY, MI
WOOD

Passing the puck so everyone can take a shot

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-The Devos Family Foundation supports the work of the West Michigan Special Hockey program and how they teach children and adults with disabilities the love for hockey. Some of the disabilities of those on the team include autism, down syndrome, and cerebral palsy. This program extends the opportunity to members of the community who would have never thought that hockey was something that they could be involved in. Minus a small registration fee, this program is free to its participants providing the equipment, coaching and the ice time at Patterson Ice Center.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Get relief from your neuropathy pain & symptoms

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Joining us today is Dr. Karen May, she is Certified in Chronic Pain and Neuropathy, a Neuropathy Survivor, and founder of Momentum Health Neuropathy Center. She is back with her client Doreen to talk about the Neuropathy Relief Program and the relief it can...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

How to best protect your retirement savings

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It may seem like there are endless financial challenges today – from inflation to market volatility and it can be hard to feel protected from these things, especially if you are in or near retirement. Today, we have guests that say there are ways to help prepare for and overcome those challenges!
KENTWOOD, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy