California releases its own plan for Colorado River cuts
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California has released a plan outlining how it thinks states should reduce their reliance on the Colorado River. The state's plan released Tuesday comes a day after the other six states that tap the river released their own proposal. The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation has said the states must dramatically lower their use of the critical river as key reservoirs drop to historically low levels. California's plan calls for new water cuts based on the elevation of Lake Mead. It does not want to base cuts on how much water is lost to evaporation and transportation, a move the other states propose.
Monarch butterflies wintering in California rebound
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Researchers say that the population of western monarch butterflies wintering along the California coast has rebounded for a second year in a row. The orange-and-black insects saw a precipitous drop in 2020 that put them closer to extinction. Scientists with the Xerces Society said Tuesday that volunteers tallied more than 330,000 butterflies in California and Arizona, a promising rebound after the annual winter count in 2020 recorded fewer than 2,000 butterflies. Researchers say the monarchs are at critically low levels in western states because of destruction to their milkweed habitat due to housing expansion, and pesticides and herbicides. They say they don't know what is helping the insects multiply.
Mississippi's 1st Black woman legislator won't seek new term
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The first Black woman elected to the Mississippi Legislature 38 years ago says she will not seek another term. Democratic Rep. Alyce Clarke of Jackson announced her decision Tuesday — one day before candidates’ qualifying deadline for statewide, regional, legislative and county offices in Mississippi. The first Black man to win a seat in the Mississippi Legislature in the 20th century was Robert Clark, elected in 1967. Alyce Clarke — no relation — won a March 1985 special election. Several other Black women have been elected to Mississippi’s 122-member House and 52-member Senate, but women generally remain a small minority in both chambers.
Hawkins, Sanogo lead No. 24 UConn past DePaul, 90-76
CHICAGO (AP) — Jordan Hawkins scored 26 points, Adama Sanogo had 25 and No. 24 UConn beat DePaul 90-76. Tristen Newton added 21 points for UConn, which had dropped six of eight since its 14-0 start. The Huskies shot 51% from the field and 30 for 34 from the free-throw line. UConn improved to 16-1 against DePaul in the series. Javan Johnson scored 19 points for DePaul, which has dropped four straight and 10 of 13 overall. Da’Sean Nelson had 16, and Eral Penn finished with 13.
