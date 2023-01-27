Read full article on original website
DVC Member Shoves Cast Member Over Restaurant Seating, Guest Brings Firework Into Disneyland, Drunk Man Hits Security with Cardboard Tube, & More: Daily Recap (1/30/23)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Monday, January 30, 2023.
New Pink Floral Minnie Ear Headband at Walt Disney World
A new pink floral Minnie ear headband is available at Walt Disney World. We found this new pair of ears in Fantasy Faire at Magic Kingdom. The headband and ears are covered in sparkly pink fabric. Several small fabric flowers are attached to the fronts of the ears. The bow...
Walt Disney World PhotoPass Photographers Debuting New Green Environmentally-Friendly Costumes
Walt Disney World PhotoPass photographers are debuting new green, environmentally-friendly costumes tomorrow, February 1. The new costumes are made of recycled material. The shirts are green with the Disney PhotoPass emblem stitched on the sleeves. Josh, Costume Designer for Disney Live Entertainment, said, “Sustainability and environmental consciousness are major focuses...
Top 10 Characters Chosen for Disney100 Cast Member Name Tags Revealed at Disneyland Resort
Taking a page from the former Disney Store, Disneyland Resort is celebrating the Disney100 celebration with commemorative Cast Member name tags which allow them to share their favorite character in place of their hometown. And now we have a look into the most popular characters chosen for these special tags!
REVIEW: New Disney Munchlings-Inspired Angel Açai Bowl at Blizzard Beach Water Park
A new dish inspired by the Disney Munchlings (which are inspired by Disney Parks dishes) has arrived at Blizzard Beach Water Park: the Angel Açai bowl. The Angel Açai Bowl is available at Lottawatta Lodge, located near the front of the park. It will be available through March 31.
Florida Man Screams at Cast Members and Hits Security With Cardboard Tube Before Arrest at EPCOT
On Christmas Eve, as children were nestled snugly in their beds and visions of sugar plums danced in their heads, one Florida man was frightening the holiday crowds at EPCOT. “His loud use of profanity, screaming and arguing with employees in the restaurant disrupted the patrons and business from normal operations. … Families had to veer out of his way, and at one point a grandmother had to grab her child and physically pull her away from his direction,” according to an Orange County sheriff’s report that detailed the public spectacle.
Four New SpongeBob SquarePants Plush at Universal Orlando Resort
Four new SpongeBob SquarePants plush are available at Universal Orlando Resort. We found them in Toon Extra at Universal’s Islands of Adventure. The four plush are SpongeBob, Patrick, Plankton, and Gary the snail. Spongebob and Patrick are in their Kamp Koral outfits, as seen in “The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge...
VIDEO: Update About Disney’s Cotino Storyliving Community
Disney has shared a video update about Cotino, the first Storyliving community in Rancho Mirage, California. Ground was broken on the site in April 2022 and construction is getting underway this year. The Storyliving by Disney communities, designed by Walt Disney Imagineers, are intended to “inspire residents to foster new...
Class of 2023 Can Celebrate With Graduation Mickey Ears at Walt Disney World
Class of 2023, rejoice! Graduation Mickey Ears have arrived in the Magic Kingdom, ensuring that scholarly guests can celebrate their achievements on trips to Walt Disney World throughout the rest of the year. Class of 2023 Graduation Mickey Ears – $34.99. Whether you’re planning a celebratory trip to Walt...
‘Happily Ever After’ Showtimes Announced, Mickey & Friends Take Over McDonald’s, PhotoPass Photographers Debut New Green Costumes, & More: Daily Recap (1/31/23)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Tuesday, January 31, 2023.
Experiment 626 Is On The Loose Along The Walt Disney World Monorail Beam
We’ve found the culprit responsible for the Walt Disney World Monorail downtime this weekend: Stitch! We saw him causing trouble on a Monorail track above the Transportation and Ticket Center. Okay, what we really saw was a Stitch plush that somehow ended up under the high voltage beam of...
More New Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway Merchandise Builds Steam in Walt Disney World
Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway has opened at Mickey’s Toontown in Disneyland, but guests visiting Walt Disney World don’t have to miss out on the celebration. New MMRR gear has dropped at Walt Disney World allowing guests the chance to show off the new attraction or celebrate the original at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in style! We found these at the merchandise cart outside Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.
New Hogwarts Pens and Long-Sleeved House Shirts at Universal Orlando Resort
New Hogwarts pens and long-sleeved house shirts are available in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Orlando Resort. We also found the shirts at the Universal Studios Store in CityWalk. The two pens aren’t specifically labeled for different houses, but one is red — the color of Gryffindor...
More Characters Added to Chalk Full of Characters at EPCOT International Festival of the Arts 2023
More characters have been added to the Chalk Full of Characters scavenger hunt at EPCOT International Festival of the Arts 2023 throughout World Discovery, World Nature, and World Celebration. Between this Connections Eatery entrance and Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, you’ll find a young Groot. He’s growing the...
REVIEW: French Onion Dip Pizza Debuts at Boardwalk Pizza & Pasta for Disney 100 Years of Wonder in Disney California Adventure
Pizza and a classic sandwich collide in the French Onion Dip Pizza, now available at Boardwalk Pizza & Pasta in Disney California Adventure for Disney 100 Years of Wonder! But are some things better left alone? Read on for our review!. French Onion Dip Pizza – $8.99 for a Slice,...
New Stitch Spirit Jersey at Walt Disney World
Stitch is causing chaos at Walt Disney World. This Stitch Spirit Jersey features the blue alien taking bites out of the resort logo and lettering. The jersey is light blue. The Mickey globe logo is on the left breast. A chunk is missing from the D around the Mickey globe...
Covered Entryway Erected at Despicable Me Minion Mayhem After Possible Fallen Brick in Universal Studios Florida
A new entryway has been erected outside the entryway to Despicable Me Minion Mayhem, presumably to protect guests from falling bricks outside the attraction at Universal Studios Florida. The usual barricades outside of Despicable Me Minion Mayhem have been put away in place of something much sturdier. A large purple...
PHOTOS: Crane Arrives at Splash Mountain as Disney Starts Tearing Through Façade to Create Tiana’s Bayou Adventure
Work on transforming Splash Mountain into Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is moving fast, with the attraction set to open in 2024. Today, crews brought in a large crane and carved a hole in the rockwork. Splash Mountain closed permanently on January 23, 2023. The log flume ride system will remain,...
New Daisy Duck Flower Market Window Display on Center Street at Magic Kingdom
A few months after the refurbishment of Center Street at Magic Kingdom, the street has a new window display featuring Daisy Duck. Center Street is an offshoot of Main Street. The brickwork was replaced last year. It was formerly known as East Center Street and had a West counterpart across Main Street.
Scaffolding and Scrim Covers One End of Future Minion Cafe at Universal Studios Florida
Bello! We’re taking a look at progress on Minion Cafe, which will be part of the renamed Illumination Avenue at Universal Studios Florida. The cafe and Villain-Con Minion Blast are both scheduled to open this summer. Crews have been seemingly expanding what was once the Monsters Cafe building with...
