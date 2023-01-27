Read full article on original website
Inside the Magic
Disney Ride Closed Indefinitely After “Disgraceful” Issue
After complaints from Guests and fans alike, a family-friendly attraction has now shut down in Disney. Much like the other Disney Parks and Resorts, Disneyland Paris is going through a lot of changes. For starters, Guests can head on over to the brand-new Avengers Campus for some thrilling adventures with their favorite Marvel characters like Iron Man, Captain Marvel, and Loki. This land is very similar to the one found in Disneyland California Adventure, though the Paris version features one different ride.
WDW News Today
DVC Member Shoves Cast Member Over Restaurant Seating, Guest Brings Firework Into Disneyland, Drunk Man Hits Security with Cardboard Tube, & More: Daily Recap (1/30/23)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Monday, January 30, 2023.
Thrillist
Disneyland Just Unveiled Its Newest Attraction
Mickey Mouse fans now have another reason to experience Disneyland. Starting today, right ahead of the 100th anniversary celebration of the Walt Disney Company, Disneyland is welcoming visitors onto a brand new attraction at the Anaheim park. Dubbed Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway and located at El CapiTOON Theater inside Disneyland's Toontown, the new ride will take guests through the cartoon world of Mickey and Minnie.
WDW News Today
New Mickey & Minnie and Walt Disney World Apparel Available
A new series of apparel featuring Mickey and Minnie is available at Walt Disney World, as well as a Walt Disney World-branded sweatshirt and matching leggings. We found most of this apparel at the Emporium in Magic Kingdom. Walt Disney World Sweatshirt – $54.99. This sweatshirt has an ombré...
WDW News Today
VIDEO: Update About Disney’s Cotino Storyliving Community
Disney has shared a video update about Cotino, the first Storyliving community in Rancho Mirage, California. Ground was broken on the site in April 2022 and construction is getting underway this year. The Storyliving by Disney communities, designed by Walt Disney Imagineers, are intended to “inspire residents to foster new...
WDW News Today
Florida Man Screams at Cast Members and Hits Security With Cardboard Tube Before Arrest at EPCOT
On Christmas Eve, as children were nestled snugly in their beds and visions of sugar plums danced in their heads, one Florida man was frightening the holiday crowds at EPCOT. “His loud use of profanity, screaming and arguing with employees in the restaurant disrupted the patrons and business from normal operations. … Families had to veer out of his way, and at one point a grandmother had to grab her child and physically pull her away from his direction,” according to an Orange County sheriff’s report that detailed the public spectacle.
Popculture
Disney+ Cancels Star-Studded Show After 2 Seasons
The Mysterious Benedict Society has been canceled after two seasons, bringing an abrupt end to this burgeoning adventure series. The show premiered on Disney+ in 2021 and ran a second season in October of 2022, but according to co-creator Phil Hay it didn't earn a renewal. Hay broke the news to fans on Twitter on Saturday.
WDW News Today
Class of 2023 Can Celebrate With Graduation Mickey Ears at Walt Disney World
Class of 2023, rejoice! Graduation Mickey Ears have arrived in the Magic Kingdom, ensuring that scholarly guests can celebrate their achievements on trips to Walt Disney World throughout the rest of the year. Class of 2023 Graduation Mickey Ears – $34.99. Whether you’re planning a celebratory trip to Walt...
WDW News Today
Top 10 Characters Chosen for Disney100 Cast Member Name Tags Revealed at Disneyland Resort
Taking a page from the former Disney Store, Disneyland Resort is celebrating the Disney100 celebration with commemorative Cast Member name tags which allow them to share their favorite character in place of their hometown. And now we have a look into the most popular characters chosen for these special tags!
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Cast Members Wearing Pin Trading Lanyards for First Time Since 2020
For the first time since March 2020, when Walt Disney World closed for the coronavirus pandemic, Cast Members were seen using pin trading lanyards. When the parks reopened in summer 2020, operations were heavily changed for the recommended health and safety protocols. This included physical distancing and as such, Cast Members were not wearing lanyards with pins to trade with guests. Pin boards became the widely-used method for trading.
WDW News Today
Earl of Sandwich to Reopen in Early February at Downtown Disney District
After leaving its permanent home about a year ago, Earl of Sandwich has been missing from the Downtown Disney District, a tentpole of the shopping and dining outlet for many years. Now we know when its temporary location will reopen in the shopping district!. Earl of Sandwich will officially reopen...
WDW News Today
PHOTOS: Part of Tomorrowland Light & Power Co. Sign Covered at Magic Kingdom
Part of the sign for Tomorrowland Light & Power Co. at Magic Kingdom has been covered, suggesting the store may get a new name to match its new theming. The store is the Space Mountain gift shop but is being refurbished to also be the TRON Lightcycle / Run gift shop. It has been closed since August, with the exit of Space Mountain re-routed.
Disneyland Makes a Price Cut Disney World Won't Follow
After a hike in admission costs, one Disney park is looking for ways to save guests money.
WDW News Today
Covered Entryway Erected at Despicable Me Minion Mayhem After Possible Fallen Brick in Universal Studios Florida
A new entryway has been erected outside the entryway to Despicable Me Minion Mayhem, presumably to protect guests from falling bricks outside the attraction at Universal Studios Florida. The usual barricades outside of Despicable Me Minion Mayhem have been put away in place of something much sturdier. A large purple...
WDW News Today
Four New SpongeBob SquarePants Plush at Universal Orlando Resort
Four new SpongeBob SquarePants plush are available at Universal Orlando Resort. We found them in Toon Extra at Universal’s Islands of Adventure. The four plush are SpongeBob, Patrick, Plankton, and Gary the snail. Spongebob and Patrick are in their Kamp Koral outfits, as seen in “The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge...
WDW News Today
Experiment 626 Is On The Loose Along The Walt Disney World Monorail Beam
We’ve found the culprit responsible for the Walt Disney World Monorail downtime this weekend: Stitch! We saw him causing trouble on a Monorail track above the Transportation and Ticket Center. Okay, what we really saw was a Stitch plush that somehow ended up under the high voltage beam of...
WDW News Today
Scaffolding and Scrim Covers One End of Future Minion Cafe at Universal Studios Florida
Bello! We’re taking a look at progress on Minion Cafe, which will be part of the renamed Illumination Avenue at Universal Studios Florida. The cafe and Villain-Con Minion Blast are both scheduled to open this summer. Crews have been seemingly expanding what was once the Monsters Cafe building with...
Disney World Has a New Eatery Menu Guests Will Love
Disney World's Hollywood Studios has new food and drinks planned for guests.
WDW News Today
New Hogwarts Pens and Long-Sleeved House Shirts at Universal Orlando Resort
New Hogwarts pens and long-sleeved house shirts are available in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Orlando Resort. We also found the shirts at the Universal Studios Store in CityWalk. The two pens aren’t specifically labeled for different houses, but one is red — the color of Gryffindor...
WDW News Today
More Incorrect Disney100 Banners Replaced at Disneyland Resort
In honor of the 100 Years of Wonder celebration, a new series of Disney100 banners were hung throughout the Disneyland Resort tram route, but a number of the honorary banners featured mistakes that led guests to wonder how much thought went into the centennial celebration decor. Now, four of the Disney100 banners have been replaced to properly honor the milestones represented throughout the 100 years of Disney.
