Philadelphia, PA

Philly Rescue Angels asking for help finding home for dog rescued off SEPTA tracks

By CBS3 Staff
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 4 days ago

Injured dog found on SEPTA train tracks still searching for a home 00:30

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philly Rescue Angels are looking for a home for their beloved dog, Lucky.

You might remember Lucky from CBS Philadelphia's coverage back in November. The dog was fortunately found after being abandoned and left paralyzed along SEPTA train tracks in Montgomery County.

Philly Rescue Angels say there was initially a lot of interest in adopting Lucky after the story broke, but now, they are struggling to find a place to call home for little Lucky.

They say that Lucky has been able to stand with minimal assistance and move his tail, but will require physical therapy and other assistance in the years and months to come.

If you're interested in fostering or adopting and are looking for a lovable dog in need of a home, look no further than Lucky.

Scott Smith
4d ago

you can bring that dog to me I'll take care of him and give him a loving home

sheenie.
3d ago

This poor little guy, please find a kind loving person for him.

