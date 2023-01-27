FORT LAUDERDALE -- A man suspected of robbing a bank was shot and killed by Broward County Sheriff's Department deputies Monday morning following a chase and crash by the offender, authorities said.Sheriff Gregory Tony said deputies from the SWAT team opened fire on the suspect after he emerged from his crashed vehicle and flashed a gun in the area of NE 4th Avenue and E. Atlantic Boulevard.Tony said the man, whose identity was pending, also apparently set his vehicle on fire while he was inside, refusing to comply with deputies' orders to surrender.According to the sheriff, a TD Bank branch,...

POMPANO BEACH, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO