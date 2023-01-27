CHANDLER, Ariz. – Mayor Kevin Hartke and the Chandler City Council invite the community to the annual State of the City on Thursday, Feb. 16, at the Chandler Center for the Arts, 250 N. Arizona Ave. This year’s theme is “Through the Decades” where event attendees can explore the City’s past, present and future.

CHANDLER, AZ ・ 14 HOURS AGO