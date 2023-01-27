ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City of Chandler hosts annual State of the City event

CHANDLER, Ariz. – Mayor Kevin Hartke and the Chandler City Council invite the community to the annual State of the City on Thursday, Feb. 16, at the Chandler Center for the Arts, 250 N. Arizona Ave. This year’s theme is “Through the Decades” where event attendees can explore the City’s past, present and future.
