Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 of Our Favorite BBQ Joints in Nashville, TNEast Coast TravelerNashville, TN
Somewhere Tony Bourdain is smiling; In-N-Out Burger Announces small expansion EastJames PatrickFranklin, TN
Metro PD Make Two Arrests Under Street Racing InitiativeM3sh311Nashville, TN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
A guide to planning a girls trip to NashvilleGenni FranklinNashville, TN
Related
WKRN
Verdict reached in Nashville nurse murder trial
A verdict has been reached in the trial of the two men accused of shooting and killing Nashville nurse Caitlyn Kaufman on Interstate 440 in December 2020. A verdict has been reached in the trial of the two men accused of shooting and killing Nashville nurse Caitlyn Kaufman on Interstate 440 in December 2020.
WKRN
La Vergne police capture wanted Texas fugitive
Mt. Juliet man admits to threatening to kill kids’ …. More than two years after his arrest, a Mt. Juliet man has pleaded guilty to threatening and coercing multiple children into creating hundreds of sexually explicit videos. 1 dead, 1 injured in Macon County head-on crash. One person is...
WKRN
Officer-involved shooting in Dyersburg
Jury in Nashville nurse murder trial done deliberating …. Jury in Nashville nurse murder trial done deliberating for the day. State Democrats unveil legislative package to return abortion to Tennessee. Jury deliberating in Nashville nurse murder trial. Jury deliberating in Nashville nurse murder trial. TDOT prepares for ice on TN...
Family waits for justice 11 years after Nashville father’s murder
By: Emily Luxen NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Eleven years after a father of two died after being shot in the parking lot of a Nashville apartment complex, his killer remains on the run, and his family is still waiting for justice. Metro Police said on Jan. 29, 2012 around 11 p.m. Jeffery Short, 20, went to... Read more » Fore more crime and trial news coverage, visit Court TV
WKRN
Jury reaches verdict in Caitlyn Kaufman case
Clarksville saw sleet and freezing rain amid the latest winter event. Cancellations and delays reported at Nashville BNA. Winter weather continues to impact flights over at Nashville International Airport. Hundreds in Tennessee without power amid winter event. Hundreds across Tennessee are without power amid the latest winter event. WeGo regional...
WKRN
Hill found guilty of second-degree murder in Nashville nurse murder trial; Cowan found not guilty
A verdict has been reached in the trial of the two men accused of shooting and killing Nashville nurse Caitlyn Kaufman on Interstate 440 in December 2020. Hill found guilty of second-degree murder in Nashville …. A verdict has been reached in the trial of the two men accused of...
WKRN
Sixth officer in Nichols confrontation relieved of duty L5V
Sixth officer in Nichols confrontation relieved of duty lumen5. Sixth officer in Nichols confrontation relieved of …. Sixth officer in Nichols confrontation relieved of duty lumen5. 1 dead, 1 injured in Macon County head-on crash. One person is dead and another has been taken to the hospital following a head-on...
WKRN
Nashville mayor not running again
Nashville Mayor John Cooper will not seek a 2nd term. Nashville Mayor John Cooper will not seek a 2nd term. WeGo Public Transit has announced that some of their routes won't run Wednesday due to the winter weather event. 2 teens escape from Walnut Youth Academy. Metro police are searching...
WKRN
Convicted felon resists arrest in Madison
The Tennessee Department of Transportation spent Monday putting down brine on the roads and preparing special equipment ahead of the expected ice storm. Nashville councilwoman reacts to MNPD ‘Street Racer …. This past weekend police visited multiple locations, writing citations, recovering a stolen car, and arresting and charging a...
fox17.com
Metro: One person shot dead in Nashville, another transported to hospital
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — One person is dead after a shooting on Crowe Drive in the Bordeaux neighborhood in Nashville Tuesday afternoon, say police. Metro Police says that another person is being transported to Vanderbilt at this time. Stay with FOX 17 News for continuing coverage.
fox17.com
VIDEO: Nashville woman walking at night heard screaming when shot three times by thieves
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — *WARNING: Sound in the video attached can be sensitive for some viewers.*. A Belle Meade woman was assaulted and shot during a robbery attempt Monday night. Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) released surveillance video of the moment shots were fired at a 26-year-old woman who...
WKRN
Multiple flights canceled
Flights into and out of BNA are being canceled due to looming winter weather. Flights into and out of BNA are being canceled due to looming winter weather. Clarksville saw sleet and freezing rain amid the latest winter event. Cancellations and delays reported at Nashville BNA. Winter weather continues to...
18-year-old suspect arrested weeks after Nashville convenience store shooting
After weeks on the run, an alleged shooter has been taken into custody in Davidson County.
bcdemocrat.com
Fine Print: Jail bookings, Jan. 15-23
(All persons are presumed innocent of these preliminary charges pending court action. The arresting officer’s name appears in parenthesis.) 8:33 p.m. John Ward, 31, Indianapolis, warrant/other district. Transported to dist. 46 at 11:10 p.m. Jan. 16. (Frensemeier) Jan. 18. 9:26 a.m. Cary Charles, 57, Columbus, failure to appear warrant....
WKRN
Man charged after woman found dead in closet
State Democrats unveil legislative package to return abortion to Tennessee. The Tennessee Department of Transportation spent Monday putting down brine on the roads and preparing special equipment ahead of the expected ice storm. Nashville councilwoman reacts to MNPD ‘Street Racer …. This past weekend police visited multiple locations, writing...
WKRN
TDOT prepping for icy roads
WeGo Public Transit has announced that some of their routes won't run Wednesday due to the winter weather event. Metro police are searching for two teens who escaped from a juvenile facility center on Stewarts Ferry Pike. Car slides off road, lands on its side in Hermitage. A car ended...
WSMV
Bellevue residents shocked to learn body was hidden inside apartment
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Bellevue residents said they are shocked and disgusted after finding out they were living next to a dead person for hours. A Bellevue apartment complex is where Metro Police said a man stabbed his ex-girlfriend to death and then put her body in his apartment closet.
WKRN
Investigation underway after woman shot in Green Hills area
Metro police are investigating after a woman was found shot late Monday night in the Green Hills area. Investigation underway after woman shot in Green …. Metro police are investigating after a woman was found shot late Monday night in the Green Hills area. Newsmaker: Nashville Opportunity Fund. Newsmaker: Nashville...
2 arrested for street racing in Nashville
A man from Lebanon and another man from Murfreesboro were arrested for street racing Saturday night in Nashville.
fox17.com
Autopsy: Toddler who lived at Brookmeade Park had 37ml of fentanyl in her system
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Ariel Rose died of fentanyl toxicity late last year. She was just 23 months old. The case is now being investigated as negligent homicide by Metro Nashville Police. FOX 17 News has obtained the full autopsy report. Rose had been spotted at the Brookmeade Park...
Comments / 0