WKRN

Verdict reached in Nashville nurse murder trial

A verdict has been reached in the trial of the two men accused of shooting and killing Nashville nurse Caitlyn Kaufman on Interstate 440 in December 2020.
WKRN

La Vergne police capture wanted Texas fugitive

Mt. Juliet man admits to threatening to kill kids’ …. More than two years after his arrest, a Mt. Juliet man has pleaded guilty to threatening and coercing multiple children into creating hundreds of sexually explicit videos. 1 dead, 1 injured in Macon County head-on crash. One person is...
WKRN

Officer-involved shooting in Dyersburg

Jury in Nashville nurse murder trial done deliberating …. Jury in Nashville nurse murder trial done deliberating for the day. State Democrats unveil legislative package to return abortion to Tennessee. Jury deliberating in Nashville nurse murder trial. Jury deliberating in Nashville nurse murder trial. TDOT prepares for ice on TN...
Court TV

Family waits for justice 11 years after Nashville father’s murder

By: Emily Luxen NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Eleven years after a father of two died after being shot in the parking lot of a Nashville apartment complex, his killer remains on the run, and his family is still waiting for justice. Metro Police said on Jan. 29, 2012 around 11 p.m. Jeffery Short, 20, went to... Read more » Fore more crime and trial news coverage, visit Court TV
WKRN

Jury reaches verdict in Caitlyn Kaufman case

Clarksville saw sleet and freezing rain amid the latest winter event. Cancellations and delays reported at Nashville BNA. Winter weather continues to impact flights over at Nashville International Airport. Hundreds in Tennessee without power amid winter event. Hundreds across Tennessee are without power amid the latest winter event. WeGo regional...
WKRN

Sixth officer in Nichols confrontation relieved of duty L5V

Sixth officer in Nichols confrontation relieved of duty lumen5. Sixth officer in Nichols confrontation relieved of …. Sixth officer in Nichols confrontation relieved of duty lumen5. 1 dead, 1 injured in Macon County head-on crash. One person is dead and another has been taken to the hospital following a head-on...
WKRN

Nashville mayor not running again

Nashville Mayor John Cooper will not seek a 2nd term. Nashville Mayor John Cooper will not seek a 2nd term. WeGo Public Transit has announced that some of their routes won't run Wednesday due to the winter weather event. 2 teens escape from Walnut Youth Academy. Metro police are searching...
WKRN

Convicted felon resists arrest in Madison

The Tennessee Department of Transportation spent Monday putting down brine on the roads and preparing special equipment ahead of the expected ice storm. Nashville councilwoman reacts to MNPD ‘Street Racer …. This past weekend police visited multiple locations, writing citations, recovering a stolen car, and arresting and charging a...
WKRN

Multiple flights canceled

Flights into and out of BNA are being canceled due to looming winter weather. Flights into and out of BNA are being canceled due to looming winter weather. Clarksville saw sleet and freezing rain amid the latest winter event. Cancellations and delays reported at Nashville BNA. Winter weather continues to...
bcdemocrat.com

Fine Print: Jail bookings, Jan. 15-23

(All persons are presumed innocent of these preliminary charges pending court action. The arresting officer’s name appears in parenthesis.) 8:33 p.m. John Ward, 31, Indianapolis, warrant/other district. Transported to dist. 46 at 11:10 p.m. Jan. 16. (Frensemeier) Jan. 18. 9:26 a.m. Cary Charles, 57, Columbus, failure to appear warrant....
WKRN

Man charged after woman found dead in closet

State Democrats unveil legislative package to return abortion to Tennessee. The Tennessee Department of Transportation spent Monday putting down brine on the roads and preparing special equipment ahead of the expected ice storm. Nashville councilwoman reacts to MNPD ‘Street Racer …. This past weekend police visited multiple locations, writing...
WKRN

TDOT prepping for icy roads

WeGo Public Transit has announced that some of their routes won't run Wednesday due to the winter weather event. Metro police are searching for two teens who escaped from a juvenile facility center on Stewarts Ferry Pike. Car slides off road, lands on its side in Hermitage. A car ended...
WKRN

Investigation underway after woman shot in Green Hills area

Metro police are investigating after a woman was found shot late Monday night in the Green Hills area. Investigation underway after woman shot in Green …. Metro police are investigating after a woman was found shot late Monday night in the Green Hills area. Newsmaker: Nashville Opportunity Fund. Newsmaker: Nashville...
