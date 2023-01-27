Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 of Our Favorite BBQ Joints in Nashville, TNEast Coast TravelerNashville, TN
Somewhere Tony Bourdain is smiling; In-N-Out Burger Announces small expansion EastJames PatrickFranklin, TN
Metro PD Make Two Arrests Under Street Racing InitiativeM3sh311Nashville, TN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
A guide to planning a girls trip to NashvilleGenni FranklinNashville, TN
Related
WKRN
Nashville mayor not running again
Nashville Mayor John Cooper will not seek a 2nd term. Nashville Mayor John Cooper will not seek a 2nd term. WeGo Public Transit has announced that some of their routes won't run Wednesday due to the winter weather event. 2 teens escape from Walnut Youth Academy. Metro police are searching...
WKRN
Officer-involved shooting in Dyersburg
Jury in Nashville nurse murder trial done deliberating …. Jury in Nashville nurse murder trial done deliberating for the day. State Democrats unveil legislative package to return abortion to Tennessee. Jury deliberating in Nashville nurse murder trial. Jury deliberating in Nashville nurse murder trial. TDOT prepares for ice on TN...
WKRN
La Vergne police capture wanted Texas fugitive
Mt. Juliet man admits to threatening to kill kids’ …. More than two years after his arrest, a Mt. Juliet man has pleaded guilty to threatening and coercing multiple children into creating hundreds of sexually explicit videos. 1 dead, 1 injured in Macon County head-on crash. One person is...
WSMV
Nashville mom who lost her son after 2017 traffic stop heads to funeral of Tyre Nichols
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Many are preparing to head to Memphis Wednesday for the funeral of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols. As groups from Nashville hit the road, a local mother is offering her support after losing her son years ago. “I am like here we go again and to know this time...
WKRN
Verdict reached in Nashville nurse murder trial
A verdict has been reached in the trial of the two men accused of shooting and killing Nashville nurse Caitlyn Kaufman on Interstate 440 in December 2020. A verdict has been reached in the trial of the two men accused of shooting and killing Nashville nurse Caitlyn Kaufman on Interstate 440 in December 2020.
WKRN
Multiple flights canceled
Flights into and out of BNA are being canceled due to looming winter weather. Flights into and out of BNA are being canceled due to looming winter weather. Clarksville saw sleet and freezing rain amid the latest winter event. Cancellations and delays reported at Nashville BNA. Winter weather continues to...
WSMV
GoFundMe created for Cumberland University football player
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - A GoFundMe for a Cumberland University football player has raised nearly $20,000 in just a few days. Freshman offensive lineman Brady Owen was involved in a car accident while on the way to Murfreesboro on Saturday, according to the GoFundMe page. Owen’s truck was rear-ended and...
WKRN
TDOT prepping for icy roads
WeGo Public Transit has announced that some of their routes won't run Wednesday due to the winter weather event. Metro police are searching for two teens who escaped from a juvenile facility center on Stewarts Ferry Pike. Car slides off road, lands on its side in Hermitage. A car ended...
WKRN
Jury reaches verdict in Caitlyn Kaufman case
Clarksville saw sleet and freezing rain amid the latest winter event. Cancellations and delays reported at Nashville BNA. Winter weather continues to impact flights over at Nashville International Airport. Hundreds in Tennessee without power amid winter event. Hundreds across Tennessee are without power amid the latest winter event. WeGo regional...
WKRN
1 dead after officer-involved shooting in North Nashville
1 dead after officer-involved shooting in North Nashville. 1 dead after officer-involved shooting in North Nashville. Jury in Nashville nurse murder trial done deliberating …. Jury in Nashville nurse murder trial done deliberating for the day. Bill to open abortion access in Tennessee. State Democrats unveil legislative package to return...
WKRN
Sixth officer in Tyre Nichols confrontation relieved of duty
Memphis Police say officer Preston Hemphill has been relieved of duty for his involvement in the confrontation with Tyre Nichols. Sixth officer in Tyre Nichols confrontation relieved …. Memphis Police say officer Preston Hemphill has been relieved of duty for his involvement in the confrontation with Tyre Nichols. 1 dead,...
WKRN
TDOT prepares for ice on TN roads
The Tennessee Department of Transportation spent Monday putting down brine on the roads and preparing special equipment ahead of the expected ice storm. The Tennessee Department of Transportation spent Monday putting down brine on the roads and preparing special equipment ahead of the expected ice storm. Newsmaker: Nashville Opportunity Fund.
2 arrested for street racing in Nashville
A man from Lebanon and another man from Murfreesboro were arrested for street racing Saturday night in Nashville.
tourcounsel.com
The Avenue Murfreesboro | Shopping mall in Tennessee
The Avenue Murfreesboro is an open-air regional lifestyle shopping center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, located 27 miles (43 km) southeast of downtown Nashville. More than one hundred stores reside within the complex. The anchor stores are Michaels, David's Bridal, Petco, Off Broadway Shoes, Ulta Beauty, Best Buy, Dick's Sporting Goods, Bed...
Long-time MFRD Captain Wade Williams retires
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – (January 26, 2023) Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department (MFRD) Captain Wade Williams retires after 28 years of dedicated service to the city. “I’ve loved every minute of it and I still to this day enjoy my job and have never one time regretted coming to work,” Williams said. “I’ve got a farm to run and have a lot of irons in the fire. The time just feels right to retire.”
WKRN
Convicted felon resists arrest in Madison
The Tennessee Department of Transportation spent Monday putting down brine on the roads and preparing special equipment ahead of the expected ice storm. Nashville councilwoman reacts to MNPD ‘Street Racer …. This past weekend police visited multiple locations, writing citations, recovering a stolen car, and arresting and charging a...
WKRN
Man charged after woman found dead in closet
State Democrats unveil legislative package to return abortion to Tennessee. The Tennessee Department of Transportation spent Monday putting down brine on the roads and preparing special equipment ahead of the expected ice storm. Nashville councilwoman reacts to MNPD ‘Street Racer …. This past weekend police visited multiple locations, writing...
WKRN
Investigation underway after woman shot in Green Hills area
Metro police are investigating after a woman was found shot late Monday night in the Green Hills area. Investigation underway after woman shot in Green …. Metro police are investigating after a woman was found shot late Monday night in the Green Hills area. Newsmaker: Nashville Opportunity Fund. Newsmaker: Nashville...
wgnsradio.com
Tuesday Evening Fire at Broadway Motors in Murfreesboro
Murfreesboro, TN – There was a fire at a automotive dealer in Murfreesboro around 5:00 on Tuesday evening. The incident resulted in the closure of NW Broad Street as first responders arrived on the scene. Murfreesboro Fire & Rescue shutdown the east bound lane of Broad Street, which is...
fox17.com
VIDEO: Nashville woman walking at night heard screaming when shot three times by thieves
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — *WARNING: Sound in the video attached can be sensitive for some viewers.*. A Belle Meade woman was assaulted and shot during a robbery attempt Monday night. Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) released surveillance video of the moment shots were fired at a 26-year-old woman who...
Comments / 0