MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – (January 26, 2023) Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department (MFRD) Captain Wade Williams retires after 28 years of dedicated service to the city. “I’ve loved every minute of it and I still to this day enjoy my job and have never one time regretted coming to work,” Williams said. “I’ve got a farm to run and have a lot of irons in the fire. The time just feels right to retire.”

MURFREESBORO, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO