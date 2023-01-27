ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

WKRN

Nashville mayor not running again

Nashville Mayor John Cooper will not seek a 2nd term. WeGo Public Transit has announced that some of their routes won't run Wednesday due to the winter weather event. 2 teens escape from Walnut Youth Academy. Metro police are searching...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Officer-involved shooting in Dyersburg

Jury in Nashville nurse murder trial done deliberating for the day. State Democrats unveil legislative package to return abortion to Tennessee. Jury deliberating in Nashville nurse murder trial. TDOT prepares for ice on TN...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

La Vergne police capture wanted Texas fugitive

Mt. Juliet man admits to threatening to kill kids' …. More than two years after his arrest, a Mt. Juliet man has pleaded guilty to threatening and coercing multiple children into creating hundreds of sexually explicit videos. 1 dead, 1 injured in Macon County head-on crash. One person is...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Verdict reached in Nashville nurse murder trial

A verdict has been reached in the trial of the two men accused of shooting and killing Nashville nurse Caitlyn Kaufman on Interstate 440 in December 2020.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Multiple flights canceled

Flights into and out of BNA are being canceled due to looming winter weather. Clarksville saw sleet and freezing rain amid the latest winter event. Cancellations and delays reported at Nashville BNA. Winter weather continues to...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

GoFundMe created for Cumberland University football player

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - A GoFundMe for a Cumberland University football player has raised nearly $20,000 in just a few days. Freshman offensive lineman Brady Owen was involved in a car accident while on the way to Murfreesboro on Saturday, according to the GoFundMe page. Owen’s truck was rear-ended and...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WKRN

TDOT prepping for icy roads

WeGo Public Transit has announced that some of their routes won't run Wednesday due to the winter weather event. Metro police are searching for two teens who escaped from a juvenile facility center on Stewarts Ferry Pike. Car slides off road, lands on its side in Hermitage. A car ended...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Jury reaches verdict in Caitlyn Kaufman case

Clarksville saw sleet and freezing rain amid the latest winter event. Cancellations and delays reported at Nashville BNA. Winter weather continues to impact flights over at Nashville International Airport. Hundreds in Tennessee without power amid winter event. Hundreds across Tennessee are without power amid the latest winter event. WeGo regional...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

1 dead after officer-involved shooting in North Nashville

1 dead after officer-involved shooting in North Nashville. Jury in Nashville nurse murder trial done deliberating for the day. Bill to open abortion access in Tennessee. State Democrats unveil legislative package to return...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Sixth officer in Tyre Nichols confrontation relieved of duty

Memphis Police say officer Preston Hemphill has been relieved of duty for his involvement in the confrontation with Tyre Nichols. 1 dead,...
MEMPHIS, TN
WKRN

TDOT prepares for ice on TN roads

The Tennessee Department of Transportation spent Monday putting down brine on the roads and preparing special equipment ahead of the expected ice storm. Newsmaker: Nashville Opportunity Fund.
TENNESSEE STATE
tourcounsel.com

The Avenue Murfreesboro | Shopping mall in Tennessee

The Avenue Murfreesboro is an open-air regional lifestyle shopping center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, located 27 miles (43 km) southeast of downtown Nashville. More than one hundred stores reside within the complex. The anchor stores are Michaels, David's Bridal, Petco, Off Broadway Shoes, Ulta Beauty, Best Buy, Dick's Sporting Goods, Bed...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

Long-time MFRD Captain Wade Williams retires

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – (January 26, 2023) Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department (MFRD) Captain Wade Williams retires after 28 years of dedicated service to the city. “I’ve loved every minute of it and I still to this day enjoy my job and have never one time regretted coming to work,” Williams said. “I’ve got a farm to run and have a lot of irons in the fire. The time just feels right to retire.”
MURFREESBORO, TN
WKRN

Convicted felon resists arrest in Madison

The Tennessee Department of Transportation spent Monday putting down brine on the roads and preparing special equipment ahead of the expected ice storm. Nashville councilwoman reacts to MNPD 'Street Racer …. This past weekend police visited multiple locations, writing citations, recovering a stolen car, and arresting and charging a...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Man charged after woman found dead in closet

State Democrats unveil legislative package to return abortion to Tennessee. The Tennessee Department of Transportation spent Monday putting down brine on the roads and preparing special equipment ahead of the expected ice storm. Nashville councilwoman reacts to MNPD 'Street Racer …. This past weekend police visited multiple locations, writing...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Investigation underway after woman shot in Green Hills area

Metro police are investigating after a woman was found shot late Monday night in the Green Hills area. Newsmaker: Nashville Opportunity Fund. Newsmaker: Nashville...
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Tuesday Evening Fire at Broadway Motors in Murfreesboro

Murfreesboro, TN – There was a fire at a automotive dealer in Murfreesboro around 5:00 on Tuesday evening. The incident resulted in the closure of NW Broad Street as first responders arrived on the scene. Murfreesboro Fire & Rescue shutdown the east bound lane of Broad Street, which is...
MURFREESBORO, TN

