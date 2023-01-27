SAN FRANCISCO (January 26, 2023) — The University of San Francisco (USF) has received a gift of $4.25 million from the Carl Gellert and Celia Berta Gellert Foundation to support students coming to USF from the nine counties of the Greater Bay Area. The remainder will go toward the School of Management’s Gellert Family Business Center founded in 2001.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO