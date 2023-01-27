ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Indiana high school basketball scores (girls): Live updates; live streams 1/27/23

By Sam Brown, SBLive Sports
 4 days ago

Get the latest Indiana girls high school basketball scores on SBLive and watch live games on the NFHS Network

Another big night of Indiana girls high school basketball action tips off Friday (January 27) with a full slate of important games across the state.

You can follow all of this week's action on SBLive Indiana including live Indiana high school basketball scores, game recaps, top performers, photo galleries and much more.

For live updates and complete statewide results, bookmark our Indiana girls high school basketball scoreboard and check out our individual class scoreboards below:

STATEWIDE INDIANA GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

CLASS 4A | CLASS 3A | CLASS 2A | CLASS 1A

You can also watch dozens of Indiana girls high school basketball games live on the NFHS Network :

WATCH LIVE ON NFHS NETWORK

