ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leader Telegram

Jerusalem shooting leaves 7 Israelis dead

By Gwen Ackerman - Bloomberg News (TNS)
Leader Telegram
Leader Telegram
 4 days ago

A gunman shot to death seven Israelis in an attack on a synagogue in a Jewish neighborhood of East Jerusalem as tensions soared following the Thursday killing of nine Palestinians in a clash with Israeli security officials in the West Bank.

Police who raced to the scene shot and killed the assailant. Israeli media reported he was 21, from East Jerusalem and without a history of political violence.

It was one of the highest death tolls in an attack on Israelis in years and was bound to lead to exceptional outrage since the dead were worshippers leaving Sabbath prayers.

While no group claimed responsibility, in the Gaza Strip, the Islamic Hamas movement celebrated by firing into the air, and in the West Bank cars honked and fireworks were shot into the sky.

Fatah, the main branch of the Palestine Liberation Movement, said in a statement that the Palestinian people “are not helpless” and called the attack the “inevitable result” of the Israeli occupation’s latest actions.

Israel’s Channel 12 reported that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was planning to call an emergency meeting with security officials.

The deteriorating situation will dominate U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s trip to the country next week.

The Palestinian health ministry reported late Friday that an Israeli car approached the West Bank village of Bita, near Nablus, and shot three Palestinians, who were taken to hospital, one in serious condition.

The Thursday gunfight with Israeli soldiers in the city of Jenin left eight militants and one civilian dead. It was one of the highest daily death tolls in the West Bank in years and sparked retaliatory attacks from both sides. The violence adds to domestic tensions.

“The international community and the U.S. are watching Israel because of the new government,” said Gayil Talshir, a political scientist at Hebrew University, speaking of Netanyahu’s recently sworn-in Cabinet. “It’s a more extremist right-wing government than Israel has ever had.”

Netanyahu’s coalition took office a month ago after pledging to implement policies such as loosening open-fire rules for some security forces. The new administration, which includes far-right figures, has also proposed expanding or building more settlements in the West Bank, where Palestinians are seeking to establish an independent state.

Hamas, which runs Gaza, had warned that Israel would “pay the price for the massacre” in Jenin. Mahmoud Abbas, president of the Palestinian government body, cut security ties with Israel, something he’s done in the past for brief periods.

“The situation is headed for a wider confrontation,” said Jehad Harb, a researcher at the Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research. End of security ties “will push the youth into more confrontation with the Israeli side.”

After the clash in Jenin, Palestinian militants fired a number of rockets — one hit an open area, one was intercepted and another fell inside Gaza. No one claimed responsibility. The Israeli air force hit back with strikes on rocket manufacturing sites in Gaza.

“The Palestinians hope that pressure will be exerted on the Israelis also by Blinken,” Harb said.

For Netanyahu’s government, the tension with Palestinians adds to social unrest. Tens of thousands of Israelis are expected to rally Saturday to protest an overhaul of the justice system that opponents view as undemocratic and a potential blow to the economy.

The Israeli army said the violence Thursday broke out as security forces entered the Jenin refugee camp to arrest members of Islamic Jihad, a Gaza-based militant group, who it said were planning multiple terror attacks including the shooting of soldiers and civilians.

Egypt, the United Nations, and Qatar are mediating in a bid to prevent an escalation, according to a statement from Islamic Jihad. The United Arab Emirates, which established diplomatic ties with Israel in 2020, condemned the Israeli raid.

Israeli fighter jets early Friday carried out a series of airstrikes on facilities belonging to militant groups in the Gaza Strip in response, including a Hamas underground manufacturing facility, according to the Israel Defense Forces. Overnight, the Israeli army said three rockets fired from Gaza were intercepted by air defenses, while another fell in a unpopulated area in southern Israel.

———

(Fadwa Hodali contributed to this story.)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P. Visit bloomberg.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Ukraine's drones watch as Russia throws waves of men at battle for Bakhmut

Bakhmut, eastern Ukraine — The city of Bakhmut was home to around 70,000 people before it found itself on the front line of Russian President Vladimir Putin's unprovoked war to seize Ukrainian territory. Almost 12 months of war have left Bakhmut barely recognizable.          Once renowned for sparkling wine, the small city has been reduced to a hollowed-out shell of its former self. But Bakhmut, and the Ukrainian forces defending it, have hung on. "Bakhmut holds" has even become a battle cry for the nation as it fights back against the Russian invaders. But it's only just holding...
Benzinga

Putin 'Obsessed With Retaking Ukraine,' Says Ex-Defense Secretary: 'Believes It's His Destiny To Recreate The Russian Empire'

Former U.S. Defense Secretary Robert Gates said ​​Russian President Vladimir Putin believes it’s his “destiny” to recreate the Russian Empire. What Happened: Gates, in an interview on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” said that the Russian president had made it part of his vision to retake old territories to recreate the Kremlin's former geographic sphere of influence.
Leader Telegram

4 key suspects in Haiti presidential slaying in US custody

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Four key suspects in the killing of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse were transferred to the United States for prosecution as the case stagnates in Haiti amid death threats that have spooked local judges, U.S. officials announced Tuesday. The suspects now in custody of the U.S. government include James Solages, 37, and Joseph Vincent, 57, two Haitian-Americans who were among the first arrested after Moïse was shot 12 times at his private home near the capital of Port-au-Prince on July,...
Leader Telegram

In Haiti, gangs take control as democracy withers

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Jimmy Cherizier zips through Haiti’s capital on the back of a motorcycle, flanked by young men wielding black and leopard print masks and automatic weapons. As the pack of bikes flies by graffiti reading “Mafia boss” in Creole, street vendors selling vegetables, meats and old clothes on the curb cast their eyes to the ground or peer curiously. Cherizier, best known by his childhood nickname Barbecue,...
Leader Telegram

Peshawar, the city of flowers, becomes epicenter of violence

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan’s Peshawar was once known as “the city of flowers,” surrounded by orchards of pear, quince and pomegranate trees. It was a trading city, situated at the gates of a key mountain valley connecting South and Central Asia. But for the past four decades, it has borne the brunt of rising militancy in the region, fueled by the conflicts in neighboring Afghanistan and the geopolitical games of great powers. ...
WASHINGTON STATE
Leader Telegram

Political prisoners are main obstacle to better relations with Cuba, US diplomat says

The U.S. government has made it clear to Cuban authorities that the imprisonment of hundreds of peaceful protesters who took part in island-wide demonstrations on July 2021 is the “most serious obstacle” to improving bilateral relations, the head of the U.S. Embassy in Havana told the Miami Herald in an interview Tuesday. ‘We’ve certainly communicated to the Cuban government that this the most serious obstacle to any improvement in relations,” chargé d’affaires Benjamin Ziff said during a visit to Miami. “We made it clear that...
Leader Telegram

Ukraine’s allies reject giving fighter jets in blow to Zelenskyy

Ukraine’s biggest allies have so far said they won’t send fighter jets to Kyiv, denying a key request from President Volodymyr Zelenskyy ahead of an expected escalation in fighting. President Joe Biden said Monday that the U.S. wouldn’t send F-16s to Ukraine, joining the U.K. and Germany, which have also ruled out sending their military fighters. Kyiv’s allies have stepped up shipments of military hardware in recent weeks in an...
Leader Telegram

Leader Telegram

Eau Claire, WI
1K+
Followers
15K+
Post
334K+
Views
ABOUT

Of the dozens of newspapers being printed in Eau Claire in the mid-1800s, two stood the test of time. The newspaper business was fiercely competitive in those days. Many efforts failed; however, the Eau Claire Leader and the Eau Claire Daily Telegram survived. W. H. Lamb began the Eau Claire Leader in April 1881. At the time, the newspaper had a daily circulation of 300. The Leader was sold to William K. Atkinson in 1885. This morning paper grew to a circulation of 3,000 by 1889. In 1896, the Leader moved into a building at 407 South Barstow Street where it remained until 1912, when the Leader and the Telegram merged. The evening Eau Claire Daily Telegram was started in 1894 by William Irvine of Chippewa Falls. W. P. Welch and A. J. Rich purchased the Telegram in August 1895. Later, W. P. Welch, G. A. Bary and Charles Fiske incorporated the paper into the Telegram Publishing Co. The Leader and Daily Telegram merged into the Eau Claire Press Company in 1912 under the Company’s first president, C. W. Fiske. The two papers were published from the same building at 405 South Barstow Street until moving to a new and larger facility at 701 South Farwell Street. Ancestors of the Atkinson and Graaskamp families founded the Eau Claire Press Company and merged the two existing local papers: the Eau Claire Leader and the Daily Telegram. The Company's initial focus centered around the printing and publishing of these two local papers. On June 8, 1970, the two papers were merged into the afternoon Leader-Telegram. After 130 years of ownership by the Atkinson and Graaskamp families, APG purchased the Leader-Telegram in June 2018.

 https://www.leadertelegram.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy