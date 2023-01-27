Hybrid Access Debuts at Ridgewood Council Meeting

RIDGEWOOD, NJ - Members of the public joined via Zoom to not only listen, but also participate at Ridgewood Village Council’s first hybrid meeting. Until now the public had been able to watch live streams of the meetings from home, but were not able to comment during the meeting remotely.

Under the new system, the first 10 people in the audience speak first followed by the next seven people who are attending virtually and wish to comment. Mayor Paul Vagianos gave a shout-out to Councilperson Sibhan Winograd, “who brought to our attention and made great recommendations for public comments in the room.” The mayor said there will be some bumps in the road with the new system and thanked the public for their patience. He also acknowledged the village’s Chief Information Officer Dylan Hansen, “who made all the magic happen and is continuing to make additional improvements."

Resident Denise Lima had the distinction of being the first remote access participant. “It was easy. It is great seeing everyone in the audience, so I appreciate the flexibility in you guys driving this, it’s been a long time,” she said.

Resident Lillian Blood who took part in the hybrid meeting via zoom said, “I just want to say that I am so happy we have hybrid meetings. I was all set to come tonight but couldn’t make it and I’m glad that we are able to come talk to you.”

Hybrid access wasn’t the only change on Wednesday night, as Vagianos says the council’s goal is to make it more comfortable for the public to participate in public comments. “We made some small changes like moving the podium so that the speaker does not have their back to the audience. We put a clock here so the speaker can monitor their time.” Each person is allowed to speak for three minutes. “As we gauge this, we will be modifying it from time to time, because we haven’t done it yet but we are going to begin by extending public comment at the beginning of the night as necessary.”

