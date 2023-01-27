ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belmar, NJ

Midnight Candle Co. invites Students with Special Needs to make their own candles

BELMAR, NJ — Midnight Candle Company, located at 1108 Main Street, recently invited students with special needs from Point Pleasant Borough High school to make their very own candles.

Midnight Candle Company was established in 1994, but has had its space in Belmar since 2018. Sole owner and operator Matt Dates has since made several renovations to his Belmar shop, including new chairs, candle-making stations, and even adding a table that was once the bar of 10th Ave. Burrito.

Starting out in craft fairs and online orders, Dates has made a business shift over the last few years. Midnight Candle Company is no longer mainly a retail candle shop, but also a place where workshops are held so customers can make their own candles. Of course, patrons can still select from a plethora of candles to purchase, as well as some hip merchandise and candle making kits.

“I’ve reinvented a couple of times, and now I’m really more about things around making the candles,” Dates said. “It’s been a lot of workshops, a lot of classes, with retired teachers, kids, birthday parties, bridal showers.”

Dates has a number of unique promotions for Midnight Candle Company, including the shop’s weekly Pour and Tour sessions. Every Wednesday for $15, patrons can come in and make their own candle. Pouring the candle only takes a few minutes, and then it takes about an hour or so for it to be completed. During that downtime, Dates gives participants vouchers to businesses in Belmar so they can eat, shop and visit some of the borough’s most popular establishments. Afterwards, patrons can come back and pick up their candles.

“It’s all about to me this waiting time, this waiting period, what do we do with this waiting period? To me, it’s not enough time to leave and come back, so I already have (local businesses) on board,” Dates said. “So if you want to go to 10th Ave Burrito, if you want to get a haircut, and then come back and get your candle. I believe that if the town’s busier, I’m busier, so that’s what I’m trying to do.”

This past Thursday however, Dates did something different. A group of students with special needs from Point Pleasant High School came to Midnight Candle to make their own candles. The students could pick two of their favorite scents, choose their own colors, and create their own custom candles themselves.

The students were working in a community engagement program that encourages special education students to go out and enjoy what Jersey Shore towns have to offer. During Midnight Candle event, they could choose scents ranging from pineapple, to rain, to peppermint, and had a plethora of colors to choose from.

The students learned the process of candlemaking including adding the wick, pouring the wax, and more of the steps required to make their own candle. Dates told TAPinto that he once had aspirations to be a teacher, so doing workshops and programs like this gives him “that outlet.”

Dates added that he intends to have more programs similar to Pour and Tour in the coming weeks. For example, on a weekend, he will be having a night where patrons can bring in their own food and drink, make their candle, and then enjoy what they brought during the downtime. He also has a number of boardgames that participants can enjoy while their candle waits.

“It’s been a long up and down sort of,” Dates told TAPinto. “But I just keep making improvements, I’m sure about that.”

For more information on Midnight Candle Company and its programs, visit its website here.

