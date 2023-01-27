ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenilworth, NJ

Kenilworth School Staff Member Passes Away

By Telina Cuppari
 4 days ago

KENILWORTH, NJ - Please see the following message from Superintendent Kyle C. Arlington and Dawn Cuccolo Director of Student Personnel Services.

Dear School Community,

This morning, we learned of the untimely passing of one of our instructional aides, Patricia Schaffer. Ms. Patty, as her students lovingly referred to her, was a classroom aide in one of our special education classrooms at Harding Elementary School. Ms. Patty began working in our school in the fall of 2022. Our thoughts and deepest sympathy are with Ms. Patty’s family, friends, and colleagues.

We have informed our staff and have planned for assistance. We have made counselors available to staff and will continue to provide support as needed.

At this time, the school leadership team and counselors have decided not to disclose Ms. Patty’s passing to the learners in our greater school community. We will work closely with the students and staff in Ms. Patty’s class to ensure that they are fully supported as they navigate through this incredibly challenging time.

If Ms. Patty was an instructional aide in your child’s class, we have reached out to you under separate correspondence and have provided additional guidance and support for you.

The district has a crisis response team comprised of trained professionals who mobilize during times of need and remain in close contact with the appropriate community partners. News such as this can evoke a wide variety of responses. It is normal to experience a range of emotions, concerns and questions. The crisis response teams we have in place are available to provide you with various levels of services.

While this is devastating news for the those who knew and worked with Ms. Patty, we will strive to maintain as typical a routine for students as possible and we encourage you all to do the same. However, if at any time you feel that additional help is needed for any staff, students or family member, we urge you to contact the school directly or connect with your child’s guidance counselor.

Thank you,

Kyle C. Arlington
Superintendent of Schools

Dawn Cuccolo
Director of Student Personnel Services

