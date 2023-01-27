ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surprise, AZ

New proposal at Asante in Surprise blends retail, residences

By Richard Smith Mail
Surprise Independent
Surprise Independent
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iEKaB_0kTuOWCq00

North of the Gateway at Asante proposal, on the northwest corner of 163rd Avenue and Pat Tillman Boulevard, Asante Marketplace by the Barclay Group is well into construction. In addition to the anchor tenant, Barclay Group has announced the following stores:

• APEX Physical Therapy

• Pacific Dental

• Barro’s Pizza

• Jersey Mike’s

• Honey Go Nails

The vision of Surprise just after the turn of the century and the reality of it about 20 years later are dramatically different — witness Asante and its surrounding area.

This housing development just north and west of the intersection of 163rd and Grand avenues stalled for nearly a decade. One major retail development planned near the Asante entrance, bought by New York-based Kimco Realty in 2007, was in limbo as the developer’s original plans of a large outdoor retail center became increasingly less viable.

“This site has gone through many iterations. Kimco is a national retail developer and builds huge regional shopping centers.” said Adam Baugh, land-use and zoning attorney with Phoenix-based law firm Withey Morris PLC.

The 101 acres of retail were scrapped. Last year, Withey Morris and client Kimco unveiled a revised project with 85 acres of residential development and 15 acres of commercial land.

But a mostly housing wasn’t what the area wanted as new homes have poured into this area without corresponding road upgrades, snarling traffic and frustrating residents. With the latest version of Gateway at Asante, Kimco may have found a happy medium at 51 acres of commercial development and 50 acres of residential.

“If you live in Asante, you don’t actually have to go past that light,” Baugh said. “There’s no way I can build 101 acres of commercial here. That’s as big as Desert Ridge. Nobody wants Desert Ridge here because you’ll have 30,000 to 50,000 extra car trips per day. This area can’t handle that.”

Gateway at Asante is south and west of the intersection of 163rd Avenue and Pat Tillman Boulevard, just south of Barclay Group’s Asante Marketplace, anchored by a Fry’s Marketplace store scheduled to open early this year.

Baugh said the design would have retail stores lining west 163rd Avenue starting a bit north of the Grand intersection, as well as most of the parcel’s frontage on Tillman. The retail would wrap around a cottage-style community with a bit less than 300 units sharing walking paths trails and park spaces.

Further south and west is a parcel zoned for low-density residential, and the parcel’s southern end would be zoned for commercial uses such as professional offices, a medical office complex and technical businesses.

“There’s been a lot of people that have reached out to us about this space,” Baugh said.

Surprise Community Development Director Lloyd Abrams stated in an email the developer has submitted an potential amendment to the Asante planned-area development and is tentatively scheduled to go before the Planning & Zoning Commission Feb. 16 and the Surprise City Council March 7.

The main changes to the plan would be changing the zoning in the southern half to R-3 residential and C-3 commercial.

The northern half is more fleshed out and likely to go first. Baugh said the goal is to promote walkability and a seamless transition from the cottages to the retail area.

It starts with a park planned in the development’s center built by the HOA but open to the public — with the theory people will stay and shop more.

Trails would take the place of perimeter fences on the development’s west and south ends. Outdoor patios and smaller park areas would go next to the residential development.

“That integration is being accomplished by softening the edge of the residential and commercial areas,” Baugh said.

He said Kimco is mindful of the housing boom in this area, as well as the fact that Gateway at Asante, if approved, would only be the third retail development in the large area, behind a Dollar General story and Asante Marketplace.

Targets for the retail center include a secondary grocer — such as Natural Grocers, Aldi, Sprouts or Whole Foods — an urgent care facility, an eye doctor, sit-down restaurants and a drive-thru or two.

“The ability to add residential development close to a huge employer is one component,” Baugh said.

While the 2021 announcement of Asante Marketplace helped to spur this project, a major employer on Loop 303 played a bigger role.

Baugh said Gateway at Asante is about 15 minutes away from the new Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., which is under construction just west of Interstate 17 on Loop 303.

Withey Morris and Kimco noticed when TSMC bought an entire 300-cottage unit near 163rd Avenue and Happy Valley to lease to workers. And when the number of employees in and around the plant grew from the original 20,000 to 80,000.

“We don’t want to get ahead of the commercial with the residential,” Baugh said.

Richard Smith

Associate Editor | Surprise and West Valley Preps

Richard Smith has been with Independent Newsmedia since 2016, and worked at a Sun City-based news outfit covering the Northwest Valley for 22 consecutive years.

An NAU alum and lifelong Arizona resident, Richard began as a copy editor and page designer at Surprise Today and the Daily News-Sun, then rekindled his love of sports writing by taking the reins on West Valley Preps in 2008.

For most of the mid-2010s he was the Surprise editor and West Valley Preps reporter. Now he’s the West Valley Preps Editor and Surprise Associate Editor.

As COVID restrictions slowly lift, Richard is cautiously optimistic he will visit book stores, football fields and gyms again this fall.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
azbex.com

Phoenix May be Growing Up

Partly because of its proximity to the airport, partly because there has always been land to build out horizontally, and partly for any number of other reasons, the Phoenix skyline has never boasted the soaring height and volume of towers that other large cities can claim. That has evolved, somewhat,...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Phoenix developer plans to build commerce park in Casa Grande

PHOENIX — A Phoenix-based developer recently purchased a 24-acre parcel in Casa Grande with plans to build a commerce park. The park will feature a series of speculative buildings to accommodate industrial needs in the area, according to a press release. Developer Dale Cavan paid more than $2 million...
CASA GRANDE, AZ
ABC 15 News

I-10 improvement project to start despite lack of federal funding

PHOENIX — Millions of federal dollars have been awarded to infrastructure projects across the U.S., but Arizona is not among them. The Wild Horse Pass Corridor project was hoping to get hundreds of millions to improve I-10. The Arizona Department of Transportation now says they’ll look for the rest...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Developer plans new luxury home community in Paradise Valley

PHOENIX — A local luxury home developer is planning to build a new community in Paradise Valley at the base of Mummy Mountain. The 17-acre Silver Sky community will feature 12 estate homes that offer views of the McDowells and Four Peaks, according to a press release. The project,...
PHOENIX, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

Here’s what Valley economists say about possible Phoenix housing market plunge

PHOENIX – Local economists are saying a recent report projecting a 2008-like plunge in the Phoenix housing market is no reason to panic. The New York Post reported Tuesday that Goldman Sachs warned clients that the Phoenix; Austin, Texas; San Jose, California; and San Diego markets “will likely grapple with peak-to-trough declines of over 25%” in 2023.
PHOENIX, AZ
12news.com

Recap: Winter weather system drizzles on the Valley

PHOENIX — Temperatures are staying below average as clouds clear up into Tuesday afternoon. A system of winter weather brought some showers to the West Valley but ultimately didn't lay down much moisture. The system, originating in southern California was expected rain to the Valley and snow to the...
PHOENIX, AZ
fsrmagazine.com

Twin Peaks to Open New Unit in Phoenix Market

Sports fans looking for a break from the heat or those cold desert nights will soon have a Twin Peaks Restaurant in Deer Valley to get away from the weather and enjoy gameday. Located at 3063 W. Agua Fria Fwy., next to Deer Valley Town Center, the new sports lodge will be the perfect spot for everyone to gather and watch a game or to simply enjoy scratch-made food, 29-degree beers and scenic views. When the Phoenix area’s second Twin Peaks opens in the coming months, it’ll mark the brand’s fifth location in Arizona and push the brand to almost 100 lodges systemwide.
PHOENIX, AZ
tourcounsel.com

Desert Sky Mall | Shopping mall in Phoenix, Arizona

We continue with the best malls, outlets and stores in Phoenix, and this time we will see Desert Sky Mall. In this shopping center you will not only enjoy the different shops and restaurants. Additionally, you can get together with friends and family to appreciate the live shows that take place on the weekends.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

2 Powerball tickets worth $100K each sold at Phoenix-area stores

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Add in two more lucky Powerball players as the Arizona Lottery adds to the latest round of big wins. One ticket was sold at a Safeway off Cave Creek Road and Tatum in Cave Creek while the other was purchased at the Circle K near 48th Street (Black Mountain Blvd) and Cave Creek Road. Both locations are within the town of Cave Creek.
CAVE CREEK, AZ
azmarijuana.com

New Arizona Marijuana Dispensary Opens on Feb 17

Article updated Jan 31 at 3pm for reflect that the grand opening was moved from Feb 3 to Feb 17. Just in time for “The Big Game” in Glendale, Mint Cannabis will open a new West Valley dispensary just minutes from State Farm Stadium. Near the I-10 and 75th Avenue intersection in west Phoenix, the new dispensary will be the Mint’s fifth in the state and will serve adults ages 21 and older.
ARIZONA STATE
12 News

1 teen injured after 'gun fight' at Ahwatukee gas station

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department is responding to a shooting that occurred Monday afternoon near 44th Street and Ray Road. At least one teenage boy was injured by the gunfire and taken to the hospital, police said. The juvenile sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Police said early information indicates there...
PHOENIX, AZ
queencreeksuntimes.com

Queen Creek Family Market happening Jan. 28

The Queen Creek Family Market is back this weekend outside the town's library. From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Saturday, Jan. 28, shop from 180-plus vendors outside the Queen Creek Library, located at 21802 S. Ellsworth Road. Vendors will be selling products from soaps to freeze-dried candies. There will be over 20 food booths/trucks alone and a bounce house for kids. This weekend's creative vendors include Armor Fashion Shop, Anna's Homemade Treasures and Archer King designs, LLC.
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
Surprise Independent

Surprise Independent

Surprise, AZ
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
159K+
Views
ABOUT

A local site dedicated to the community of Surprise, Arizona, that focuses on the people and places of what is among the fastest-growing cities in the Phoenix area.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/surprise-independent

Comments / 0

Community Policy