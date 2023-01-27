In January 1999, investors partied to the tune of skyrocketing tech stocks, 24 years later, investors are doing the same. What Happened: The tech-heavy Nasdaq-100, tracked by Invesco QQQ Trust QQQ, had its best year ever at the turn of the millennium, giving investors 101.95% returns over the course of the year before the bubble burst in 2000, decimating the profits investors lapped up the year before.

