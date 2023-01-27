ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

What 10 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Trade Desk

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Trade Desk TTD within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 10 analysts have an average price target of $56.5 versus the current price of Trade Desk at $49.82, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 10...
Multiple Analysts Downgraded These 3 REITs

While January has seen a number of improving analyst calls on real estate investment trusts (REITs), there have also been some downgrades. Take a look at three REITs that have recently received multiple analyst downgrades but still managed to show positive results this month:. Crown Castle Inc. CCI is a...
Peloton To See Subdued Demand In Q2, Says Analyst

Telsey Advisory Group analyst Dana Telsey reiterated a Market Perform rating on the shares of Peloton Interactive Inc PTON with a price target of $9.00. The analyst expects 2QF23 to show a small gain in connected fitness subscribers to 3 million versus the September quarter of 2.97 million. The analyst...
UBS Group's Earnings: A Preview

UBS Group UBS is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2023-01-31. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that UBS Group will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32. UBS Group bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not...
After-Hours Alert: Why NXP Semiconductors Stock Is Sliding

NXP Semiconductors N.V. NXPI shares are trading lower in Monday's after-hours session after the company reported fourth-quarter financial results and issued weak guidance. What Happened: NXP said fourth-quarter revenue was up 9% year-over-year to $3.31 billion, which beat average analyst estimates of $3.3 billion, according to consensus estimates from Benzinga Pro. The chip company said full-year 2023 revenue increased across all of its focus end-markets.
What's Happening With Nvidia (NVDA) Shares?

NVIDIA Corporation NVDA shares are trading lower by 3.37% to $196.79 Monday. Shares of several semiconductor and chip companies are trading lower Monday, weakness may be in continued reaction to Intel Corp's worse-than-expected fourth-quarter report, which has weighed on sector sentiment ahead of earnings. The broader market is also lower ahead of this week's Fed decision.
Ethereum Decreases More Than 3% Within 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, Ethereum's ETH/USD price has fallen 3.05% to $1,579.33. This continues its negative trend over the past week where it has experienced a 2.0% loss, moving from $1,615.32 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Ethereum over the past...
Insiders Buying Adamas One And 1 Other Penny Stock

The Nasdaq recorded gains for the fourth week in a row. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision. Below is a look...
Why Whirlpool Stock Is Riding A Wave Higher After Hours

Whirlpool Corp WHR shares are trading higher in Monday's after-hours session after the company reported strong fourth-quarter earnings results and said it's well positioned for 2023. What Happened: Whirlpool reported fourth-quarter revenue of $5.06 billion, which missed average analyst estimates of $5.09 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported...
Party Like It's 1999: The Nasdaq Is Back With A Bang, Will 2023 Unfold The Same Way?

In January 1999, investors partied to the tune of skyrocketing tech stocks, 24 years later, investors are doing the same. What Happened: The tech-heavy Nasdaq-100, tracked by Invesco QQQ Trust QQQ, had its best year ever at the turn of the millennium, giving investors 101.95% returns over the course of the year before the bubble burst in 2000, decimating the profits investors lapped up the year before.
US Stocks Open Lower; Nasdaq Down 1%

U.S. stocks traded mostly lower this morning, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping more than 100 points on Monday. Following the market opening Monday, the Dow traded down 0.14% to 33,931.09 while the NASDAQ fell 1% to 11,504.93. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.54% to 4,048.50. Check This Out: 5...
S&P 500 Down 1%; Crude Oil Drops Over 2%

U.S. stocks traded lower toward the end of trading, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping around 175 points on Monday. The Dow traded down 0.59% to 33,777.39 while the NASDAQ fell 1.58% to 11,438.31. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 1.03% to 4,028.82. Check This Out: 5 On-The-Money Stock Picks For...
NVIDIA, Micron Technology Club And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling

The S&P 500 closed slightly higher on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
Will Apple Follow Tech Peers In Announcing A Mass Layoff This Week? Analyst Says iPhone Maker In A 'Unique' Position

Apple Inc. AAPL would lead the week's big tech earnings news flow, with the company scheduled to report on Thursday after the close. No Massive Layoffs: The most widely seen tech theme of recent times — massive layoffs — may be absent from Apple’s scheme of things, analyst Daniel Ives said in a note. The tech giant will likely cut some costs around the edges, said the analyst. But he does not expect a mass layoff from Apple this week.
Barron's Top Weekend Stock Picks: Alibaba, Salesforce, Delta And A Famous Professor Says Tesla Is Overvalued

Benzinga reviews this weekend's top stories covered by Barron's, here are the articles investors need to read. "China’s Big Comeback Is Just Getting Started. How to Play It," by Reshma Kapadia, explores the opportunities for investors as China stocks are up 50% since October, driven higher by the ending of the country's zero-Covid policy, with shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd BABA and other major Chinese companies moving higher.

