Gas prices keep inching upward in Michigan. According to Gas Buddy, the average price of gas has increased more than 9 cents per gallon in the state in the last week. The average price for a gallon of regular is now $3.37 cents. Prices are $0. 41 higher now than a month ago, and $0.14 higher than a year ago.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO