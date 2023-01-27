ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Drivers and Local Transit Resigned to Higher Gas Prices

Gas prices keep inching upward in Michigan. According to Gas Buddy, the average price of gas has increased more than 9 cents per gallon in the state in the last week. The average price for a gallon of regular is now $3.37 cents. Prices are $0. 41 higher now than a month ago, and $0.14 higher than a year ago.
Man Arrested for Shooting at Couple, Taking Off Into the Cold

A Rose Lake Township man is in jail after shooting at a couple during an argument. Osceola County deputies say on Monday, Jan. 30, the suspect got violent with a man and his wife after he had been drinking. They say he assaulted the couple, then left and got a handgun, firing a round inside the home.
