Read full article on original website
Related
9&10 News
Drivers and Local Transit Resigned to Higher Gas Prices
Gas prices keep inching upward in Michigan. According to Gas Buddy, the average price of gas has increased more than 9 cents per gallon in the state in the last week. The average price for a gallon of regular is now $3.37 cents. Prices are $0. 41 higher now than a month ago, and $0.14 higher than a year ago.
9&10 News
Camp Grayling Expansion Opposition Grows, DNR Says Proposal ‘Could Shrink Significantly’
Opposition to the proposed Camp Grayling Expansion continues to grow. Commissioners in Roscommon and Otsego Counties have unanimously passed resolutions asking the DNR not to accept the proposed Camp Grayling Expansion. The expansion would allow the Michigan National Guard to train on 162,000 additional acres of land. “This plan in...
9&10 News
Man Arrested for Shooting at Couple, Taking Off Into the Cold
A Rose Lake Township man is in jail after shooting at a couple during an argument. Osceola County deputies say on Monday, Jan. 30, the suspect got violent with a man and his wife after he had been drinking. They say he assaulted the couple, then left and got a handgun, firing a round inside the home.
Comments / 0