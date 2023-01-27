Read full article on original website
A Game Changer in Crypto Adoption? Binance Announces Prepaid Crypto Card in Brazil
The service, in collaboration with MasterCard, allows users to make purchases in-store and online using crypto. Dock issues Binance Card, and the service instantly converts crypto to fiat. Brazilians would be able to buy goods and services from merchants and pay bills using cryptocurrencies in a new service launched by...
BestChange Celebrates a Decade and a Half of Safe and Secure Crypto Trading
BestChange, the leading exchange change rate monitoring platform, has announced that it is celebrating 15 years of service. This milestone highlights the company’s dedication to providing increased customer security and safety in the ever-changing world of cryptocurrency. Finding a reliable and trustworthy exchange platform can be daunting as the...
Cardano Price Hits Bull Trigger as Mystery Buyers Scoop Up Over 4 Billion ADA
Cardano (ADA) continued to make waves in the cryptocurrency market towards month’s end after an epic rise of over 50% since the start of the year. The altcoin, which ranks eighth by market capitalization, topped $0.3990 at one point Sunday before recoiling on Monday. Cardano’s growth over the past...
Bitcoin Is Headed For $25,000, Says Peter Brandt After “Extremely Rare” BTC Bottom
Bitcoin continued to trade sideways Tuesday, threatening to extend its week-long stay within a narrow range. On Sunday, the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization rose as high as $23,955 before recoiling. This is the second time the top crypto has teased $24,000 this month after tapping $23,799 last Wednesday. Other...
Crypto Regulation Needed for Both Good And Bad Actors -WEF Annual Meeting 2023
What role will crypto regulation play, what type of regulation is required, and who will regulate crypto? These questions and more carried over into the discussions at the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting 2023 in Davos, Switzerland, from 16-20 January under the theme of “Cooperation in a Fragmented World”.
Cryptegrity DAO (ESCROW) is Now Available for Trading on Hotbit
Hotbit Exchange, a global crypto trading platform, officially listed $ESCROW (Cryptegrity DAO) on January 27, 2023. The ESCROW/USDT trading pair is now available for all users of Hotbit Exchange. To increase trust and protect the funds of buyers and sellers, Cryptegrity DAO (ESCROW) has introduced a means to trade crypto...
As Part of Its Ambitious 2023 Roadmap, Biswap DEX Unveils Enhanced AMM
The 2023 roadmap from Biswap includes several suggested upgrades and improvements. Details about a new AMM, route optimization, and perpetual trading are included. By allowing liquidity providers to accumulate capital over shorter price intervals than from 0 to infinity, a new AMM protocol with concentrated liquidity will improve capital use efficiency and give users more profitable exchange conditions with less slippage.
Gcore Partners With Super Protocol Ahead Of The Testnet Phase Two Launch
Super Protocol, the creator of the Web3 confidential computing platform, and Gcore, the global leader in public cloud and edge computing services, have announced a partnership that will extend the capabilities of the Super Protocol ecosystem of confidential computing providers. Super Protocol has delivered a foundation for its platform in...
86% of UK Crypto Firms Fall Short of Anti-Money Laundering Standards, FCA Reveals
On Friday, the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) revealed that only 41 crypto firms had passed its regulatory approval scrutiny out of 300 applicants. The 300 companies in the UK had tendered applications as part of an ongoing process towards regulating and standardizing the fledging financial sector. Director of Markets...
RedPill Studio To Hold Private Funding Round For Its New Release TrainCraft
RedPill, a blockchain development studio, is excited to announce a private funding round for their latest release, TrainCraft, a new game combining NFT and GameFi. The RedPill team hopes to raise $2,490,000 in this initial funding round. TrainCraft follows RedPill’s successful launch of the in-development metaverse game Chimeras. Chimeras is a mobile NFT-based game that has gained support from industry-leading companies and top crypto funds. It is currently the grantee of the BNB Grant in the Metaverse category.
Tokens Will Be Launched into Orbit: Platform with Space Potential Announced TGE
The GAGARIN ecosystem is releasing its $GGR token on January 31. True to its ambitious name, this project skyrocketed in the second half of 2022, making the TGE native token an anticipated event for a large community. The release of the $GGR will take place in BNB and TON networks, and at the same time a staking program of up to 40% will be launched. Here’s why you shouldn’t miss this event.
Introducing Qi Blockchain: A Decentralized Blockchain Solution with Multiple Utilities
Among the revolutionary blockchain ecosystem that has recently found their way into the fast-emerging world of blockchain is Qi. Qi is a decentralized blockchain that incorporates Web 3.0, NFTs, De-Fi, Game-Fi, and every other blockchain-inclined tech. To redefine the entire blockchain space to make it more seamless and user-friendly, Qi...
Montenegro Joins Hands With Ripple To Pilot First National Digital Currency — Huge Boost to XRP?
Ripple, the digital payment network, has partnered with Montenegro to help the small Southeast European nation develop its digital currency. The country’s prime minister, Dr Dritan Abazović, tweeted about the pilot project with Ripple on January 18, 2023, which did not go unnoticed by XRP enthusiasts. Ripple To...
After ChatGPT Comes CharacterGPT: Polygon Set To Bring AI to Web3
Polygon recently announced a partnership with Aleathea AI, the developers of the rapid AI-powered text-to-character platform, MycharacterAI, to bring the power of generative AI to web3. The partnership, which has been hailed by many as a progressive step ahead of the trending ChatGPT, will see Polygon become the foundational infrastructure for minting, trading, and collecting artificially intelligent digital twins generated on MycharacterAI.
What To Expect As Cardano-Based Overcollateralized Stablecoin Djed Is Set To Go Live
COTI reveals that Djed is set for mainnet launch this week. The long-anticipated algorithmic stablecoin is poised to drive new adoption to the Cardano network. Djed, the flagship Cardano blockchain native overcollateralized stablecoin, is set to launch this week. COTI, the layer 1 blockchain network that jointly developed Djed with Cardano core developers IOG, unveiled new details of the launch.
