Spring 2023 enrollment marks continued growth for ETBU

East Texas Baptist University’s Spring 2023 enrollment surpassed the Spring 2022 enrollment record, with 1,560 new and returning Tigers enrolled for classes in January 2023. The 4.35% increase over last year’s record spring enrollment marks the first time Spring semester enrollment is over 1,500.

“This is a testament to the time, energy, and effort of our faculty and staff in their vital role in the Kingdom mission of East Texas Baptist,” ETBU President J. Blair Blackburn said. “We pray earnestly for the students the Lord has called to this Hill and praise Him for his provisions spiritually, financially, and physically for all who have returned to our campus this Spring.”