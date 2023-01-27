ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksburg, WV

Morgantown, West Virginia, Council discusses trash, zoning

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — A renewal contract with Republic Services for trash pickup in the city and a zoning change request were the two items discussed by the Morgantown City Council at its regular committee of the whole meeting on Tuesday. The zoning request would change three adjoining...
MORGANTOWN, WV
This Week in West Virginia History

Feb. 1, 1832: Education reformer Alexander Luark Wade was born. Wade reorganized rural Monongalia County schools to require progress through eight prescribed levels with a graduating exercise and receipt of a diploma. Wade’s system worked so well it was copied in other counties and states. Feb. 1, 1901: Frank...
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
Upshur County Community Calendar

Parks & Recreation Advisory Board Meeting, 6-7 p.m., Buckhannon City Council chambers, 70 E. Main St. Or join the GoToMeeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone: https://meet.goto.com/656939189. Or dial in using your phone: United States: +1-646-749-3122 Access Code: 656-939-189.
UPSHUR COUNTY, WV
LCHS FFA attends FFA Day at the Legislature

On Monday, January 30, members of the Lewis County FFA traveled to Charleston where they participated in FFA Day at the Legislature. They started the morning off with attending an advocacy training. Following the training, they went to the capital to talk with Roger Hanshaw, speaker of the House, who picked their brains about parliamentary procedure, and Lewis County’s district representative, Adam Burkhammer, who discussed the new bill being introduced about animal welfare that could have a huge effect on animal agriculture.
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
University's Josh Edwards wins McCoy Award

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — It was hard work and dedication that led University High’s Josh Edwards to becoming one of the top distance runners in the state. It was his sacrifice that helped lead the Hawks to a Class AAA state track title in 2022. For a...
MORGANTOWN, WV
No. 15 TCU 76, West Virginia 72

WEST VIRGINIA (13-9) Bell 1-1 2-2 4, Matthews 4-8 1-1 10, Mitchell 6-10 2-2 15, Ke.Johnson 0-3 2-2 2, Stevenson 6-17 4-4 17, Toussaint 4-8 3-4 12, Wilson 2-6 0-0 6, Wague 1-1 1-2 3, Okonkwo 0-1 1-2 1, Suemnick 1-2 0-0 2, Ko.Johnson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-57 16-19 72.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Making of an actor or a doctor in God's good time

All my life growing up in Buckhannon, West Virginia, I have heard from 4-H leaders, Scout masters, coaches, and Sunday school teachers that God has a plan for each of our lives. The interview that Allia Shaver, student journalist, conducted with Brody Hull, movie actor, and Heather Hull, movie producer,...
BUCKHANNON, WV
WVU falls to No. 15 TCU in Fort Worth

West Virginia went to Fort Worth Wednesday night looking for a season sweep of No. 15 TCU, but instead, it was the Horned Frogs who got revenge for the Mountaineers’ 74-64 victory 13 days ago in Morgantown. This time Texas Christian (17-5, 6-3) turned the tables on WVU (13-9,...
FORT WORTH, TX
LC Junior Wrestling host Coalfield North Regionals

Lewis County Junior Wrestling had a big weekend with two competitions including the Coalfields North Regional which was hosted at Lewis County High School. Prior to the Coalfield Regionals the team participated in the Bridgeport Brawl were six Lewis County wrestlers took first place in their respective divisions including three girls division champions.
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
Notre Dame boys knock off Southern Garrett for first home win

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — For the first time this season, Notre Dame boys basketball’s home fans got to see a win. After a rough start to the season that included losses in all seven home games and just one road victory at Parkersburg Catholic, the Irish got into the win column on Angelo Basile Court on Tuesday, defeating Southern Garrett (Md.) 53-46. Balanced scoring and effective deep shooting led Notre Dame (2-14) past the visiting Rams.
CLARKSBURG, WV
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Womens Basketball Danni Nichols 1/31/23

West Virginia guard Danni Nichols notes that finding a way to win without teammate Madisen Smith at TCU was another sign of progress for Dawn Plitzuweit's first Mountaineer squad. Basketball. Danni Nichols. Big 12. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Injury status, fouls and free throw performance loom as critical in WVU trip to TCU

There's life in WVU's men's basketball program yet. Left but all for dead by many observers after a disappointing home loss to Texas, the Mountaineers have rallied for two consecutive wins and are back in position to vie for an NCAA bid as they travel to Fort Worth, Texas, to face TCU in the first of its return games in the Big 12's double-round robin schedule.
MORGANTOWN, WV
A real zoodunit: Missing monkeys deepen mystery in Dallas

DALLAS (AP) — When police said two small monkeys were taken from the Dallas Zoo this week and a cut was found in their enclosure, it deepened a growing mystery that has included other cut fences, the escape of a small leopard and the suspicious death of an endangered vulture.
DALLAS, WV
WVU's Erik Stevenson takes Big 12 newcomer weekly honor

West Virginia's Erik Stevenson collected his first Big 12 Newcomer of the Week honor after helping the Mountaineers teams to a pair of wins. Included was an 80-77 victory over Auburn in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge, which resulted in a 7-3 Big 12 advantage. Stevenson recorded a career-high 31 points...
MORGANTOWN, WV

