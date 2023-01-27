Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WVNews
Old is new again: New Buckhannon (West Virginia) shop dedicated to old-time cards, games
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — The doors to Fuzzy Dingo: Cards and Games opened recently for the very first time at 22 North Kanawha St. in Buckhannon. With a remodeled space and splashes of orange and blue covering the walls, the owners are excited to be creating a space for others to partake in their shared love of old-school games.
WVNews
Morgantown, West Virginia, Council discusses trash, zoning
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — A renewal contract with Republic Services for trash pickup in the city and a zoning change request were the two items discussed by the Morgantown City Council at its regular committee of the whole meeting on Tuesday. The zoning request would change three adjoining...
WVNews
This Week in West Virginia History
Feb. 1, 1832: Education reformer Alexander Luark Wade was born. Wade reorganized rural Monongalia County schools to require progress through eight prescribed levels with a graduating exercise and receipt of a diploma. Wade’s system worked so well it was copied in other counties and states. Feb. 1, 1901: Frank...
WVNews
Upshur County Community Calendar
Parks & Recreation Advisory Board Meeting, 6-7 p.m., Buckhannon City Council chambers, 70 E. Main St. Or join the GoToMeeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone: https://meet.goto.com/656939189. Or dial in using your phone: United States: +1-646-749-3122 Access Code: 656-939-189.
WVNews
LCHS FFA attends FFA Day at the Legislature
On Monday, January 30, members of the Lewis County FFA traveled to Charleston where they participated in FFA Day at the Legislature. They started the morning off with attending an advocacy training. Following the training, they went to the capital to talk with Roger Hanshaw, speaker of the House, who picked their brains about parliamentary procedure, and Lewis County’s district representative, Adam Burkhammer, who discussed the new bill being introduced about animal welfare that could have a huge effect on animal agriculture.
WVNews
French Creek Freddie's forecast, other activities planned for Thursday at West Virginia Wildlife Center
FRENCH CREEK, W.Va. (WV News) — Punxsutawney Phil may be the more well-known groundhog, but West Virginia’s French Creek Freddie will more than hold his own when it comes to forecasting the weather. In fact, since coming on the scene in 1978, Freddie has actually been more accurate...
WVNews
Buckhannon-Upshur students to provide free tax prep for community residents
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — Christy Dean is a career technical education teacher at Buckhannon-Upshur High School and teaches accounting, personal finance and business law. Bringing classroom lessons to life is always a goal, helping students understand concepts while putting them into meaningful practice.
WVNews
University's Josh Edwards wins McCoy Award
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — It was hard work and dedication that led University High’s Josh Edwards to becoming one of the top distance runners in the state. It was his sacrifice that helped lead the Hawks to a Class AAA state track title in 2022. For a...
WVNews
No. 15 TCU 76, West Virginia 72
WEST VIRGINIA (13-9) Bell 1-1 2-2 4, Matthews 4-8 1-1 10, Mitchell 6-10 2-2 15, Ke.Johnson 0-3 2-2 2, Stevenson 6-17 4-4 17, Toussaint 4-8 3-4 12, Wilson 2-6 0-0 6, Wague 1-1 1-2 3, Okonkwo 0-1 1-2 1, Suemnick 1-2 0-0 2, Ko.Johnson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-57 16-19 72.
WVNews
Making of an actor or a doctor in God's good time
All my life growing up in Buckhannon, West Virginia, I have heard from 4-H leaders, Scout masters, coaches, and Sunday school teachers that God has a plan for each of our lives. The interview that Allia Shaver, student journalist, conducted with Brody Hull, movie actor, and Heather Hull, movie producer,...
WVNews
WVU falls to No. 15 TCU in Fort Worth
West Virginia went to Fort Worth Wednesday night looking for a season sweep of No. 15 TCU, but instead, it was the Horned Frogs who got revenge for the Mountaineers’ 74-64 victory 13 days ago in Morgantown. This time Texas Christian (17-5, 6-3) turned the tables on WVU (13-9,...
WVNews
LC Junior Wrestling host Coalfield North Regionals
Lewis County Junior Wrestling had a big weekend with two competitions including the Coalfields North Regional which was hosted at Lewis County High School. Prior to the Coalfield Regionals the team participated in the Bridgeport Brawl were six Lewis County wrestlers took first place in their respective divisions including three girls division champions.
WVNews
Notre Dame boys knock off Southern Garrett for first home win
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — For the first time this season, Notre Dame boys basketball’s home fans got to see a win. After a rough start to the season that included losses in all seven home games and just one road victory at Parkersburg Catholic, the Irish got into the win column on Angelo Basile Court on Tuesday, defeating Southern Garrett (Md.) 53-46. Balanced scoring and effective deep shooting led Notre Dame (2-14) past the visiting Rams.
WVNews
Calendar of Events for Wednesday
Lost Creek Seniors meeting, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Lost Creek Community Building. Catered luncheon at noon. Linda Coffman, 304-745-4983.
WVNews
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Womens Basketball Danni Nichols 1/31/23
West Virginia guard Danni Nichols notes that finding a way to win without teammate Madisen Smith at TCU was another sign of progress for Dawn Plitzuweit's first Mountaineer squad. Basketball. Danni Nichols. Big 12. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium...
WVNews
WATCH: West Virginia Mountaineers - TCU Horned Frogs Highlights, Interview
Highlights and a brief post-game interview from Bob Huggins following West Virginia's lethargic 76-72 loss to TCU in Big 12 basketball action. The Mountaineers allowed the Horned Frogs to get to the basket at will as they shot 52% from the field in the victory.
WVNews
Injury status, fouls and free throw performance loom as critical in WVU trip to TCU
There's life in WVU's men's basketball program yet. Left but all for dead by many observers after a disappointing home loss to Texas, the Mountaineers have rallied for two consecutive wins and are back in position to vie for an NCAA bid as they travel to Fort Worth, Texas, to face TCU in the first of its return games in the Big 12's double-round robin schedule.
WVNews
A real zoodunit: Missing monkeys deepen mystery in Dallas
DALLAS (AP) — When police said two small monkeys were taken from the Dallas Zoo this week and a cut was found in their enclosure, it deepened a growing mystery that has included other cut fences, the escape of a small leopard and the suspicious death of an endangered vulture.
WVNews
WVU's Erik Stevenson takes Big 12 newcomer weekly honor
West Virginia's Erik Stevenson collected his first Big 12 Newcomer of the Week honor after helping the Mountaineers teams to a pair of wins. Included was an 80-77 victory over Auburn in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge, which resulted in a 7-3 Big 12 advantage. Stevenson recorded a career-high 31 points...
Comments / 0