Pedestrian Killed In Tinicum Twp. Crash: Police

Tinicum Police Photo Credit: Tinicum Police

A pedestrian in Tinicum Township was hit and killed by a passing car, police say.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was crossing Easton Road from Tohickon Valley Road at about 6540 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 27, township police said. They were declared dead at the scene.

The driver remained on-scene and is cooperating with investigators, authorities added. Anyone with information is asked to call Tinicum police at 610-294-9158.

to follow Daily Voice Bucks and receive free news updates.