You can find the Ripper next to a body when you're on your way to refuel the Engines in the Engineering Deck during Chapter 3, Course Correction. The Ripper is a rotary saw, which means you will need to get up close and personal to do any real damage. You can also shoot blades that will ricochet off the walls. The Ripper comes with three Special Abilities: Angled Launcher (SP1), Deflecting Edges (SP2), and Carbon-Fiber Blades (SP3). You can upgrade Damage (DMG), Capacity (CAP), Reload Time (REL), and Duration (DUR).

2 DAYS AGO