Olga Uspenskaya, vice president, clinical development, Prevail Therapeutics, discussed advantages the PROCEED trial of PR001. "The most recently activated study which we call PROCEED is designed to evaluate safety and tolerability of PR001 in people living with type 1 Gaucher disease, who have had a suboptimal response to the standard of care enzyme replacement therapies and substrate reduction therapies... These standard of care therapies are not effective in treating all symptoms of type 1 Gaucher disease, specifically, bone manifestations, and lung manifestations may still be treated in a suboptimal manner. Moreover, these treatments are repetitive and maybe burdensome to patients.”

15 HOURS AGO