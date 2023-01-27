Read full article on original website
Related
CDC warns that a brand of eyedrops may be linked to drug-resistant bacterial infections
One person has died and at least three others are left with permanent vision loss because of a bacterial infection possibly linked to a brand of over-the-counter eyedrops, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A majority of those affected reported using preservative-free EzriCare Artificial Tears before becoming...
cgtlive.com
Working Toward a Single Dose Gene Therapy for Type 1 Gaucher Disease
Olga Uspenskaya, vice president, clinical development, Prevail Therapeutics, discussed advantages the PROCEED trial of PR001. "The most recently activated study which we call PROCEED is designed to evaluate safety and tolerability of PR001 in people living with type 1 Gaucher disease, who have had a suboptimal response to the standard of care enzyme replacement therapies and substrate reduction therapies... These standard of care therapies are not effective in treating all symptoms of type 1 Gaucher disease, specifically, bone manifestations, and lung manifestations may still be treated in a suboptimal manner. Moreover, these treatments are repetitive and maybe burdensome to patients.”
cgtlive.com
Senti Bio Prioritizes Logic Gated Cell Therapies
Positive preclinical data related to SENTI-202 and SENTI-401 were presented at conferences last year. Senti Bio will be prioritizing the development of its logic gated cell therapy candidates which are based on the company’s Gene Circuit technology, in particular SENTI-202 and SENTI-401, according to a corporate update.1. SENTI-202 is...
cgtlive.com
Allogeneic CAR T Cleared for B-cell Malignancy Trials
Sana Biotechnology also plans to submit another IND for the same indications for a CD22-targeted CAR T later in 2022. The FDA has cleared Sana Biotechnology’s investigational new drug application (IND) for SC291, a CD19-targeted allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy for the potential treatment of various B-cell malignancies.1.
cgtlive.com
Solid Tumor Cell Therapy Combination Trial Cleared to Continue
There were no deaths or safety signals identified by the DSMB for the 3 treated patients in cohort 1. The Israeli Ministry of Health (IMOH) has cleared a phase 1/2 clinical trial (NCT05581719) investigating Enlivex’s Allocetra cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors for continuation, following a positive review from an independent data and safety monitoring board (DSMB) of data from the first cohort.1.
cgtlive.com
MSC Therapy Shows Promise in Diabetic Kidney Disease
No adverse events related to the infusions of stromal cells were reported. Orbsen Therapeutics’ ORBCEL, an investigational allogeneic bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stromal cell (MSC) therapy being evaluated in the phase 1/2a NEPHSTROM clinical trial (NCT02585622) for the treatment of progressive diabetic kidney disease (DKD) in adults with type 2 diabetes (T2D), has generated promising safety and efficacy data in interim results from the study’s first cohort.
Comments / 0