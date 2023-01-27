ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

theburgnews.com

Heart for Harrisburg: Downtown Daily Bread names new executive director

A well-known Harrisburg shelter has a new official to lead the nonprofit’s mission of helping those in need. On Tuesday, Downtown Daily Bread announced that it has named Corrie Lingenfelter as its new executive director. “I am truly humbled and honored to be appointed as the executive director of...
HARRISBURG, PA
theburgnews.com

Haze Phase: Harrisburg, I’m ready to get defogged

From where I sit, this young year looks hazy. I suppose that it’s always tough to forecast the future, at least this side of Madam Marie (a bone tossed to you Springsteen fans). But, in Harrisburg, 2023 seems hazier than usual, with several major matters in flux. These are...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Fulton Bank branch in Lebanon County is set to close

ANNVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The Fulton Bank branch in Annville is set to close its banking location in the near future. According to the Weekly Bulletin report by the Office of Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) which was filed on Jan. 1, 2023 – the Fulton Bank in Annville is one of the branches that will be affected. You can see this report below:
ANNVILLE, PA
abc27.com

Adult arcade Keystone Klub expands into Dauphin County

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A skill-based gaming lounge called the Keystone Klub recently opened up its second location in the past two months. The owners of the new Keystone Klub locations are North Carolina natives, David and Kimberley Eilers. The Keystone Klub Gaming Parlor is a place where adults can go to play various electronic skill-based games that can usually only be found in places, such as gas stations and casinos across the Midstate.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
theburgnews.com

Community Corner: Notable February Events

Feb. 1: Families are invited to join the Dauphin County Library System and Wildwood Park at 100 Wildwood Way, Harrisburg, for a fun story time for kids ages 2 to 5, from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Children will be introduced to Wildwood critters and the joy of books and language with stories, songs, rhymes, play and a craft. www.explorewildwoodpark.org.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Swatara Street affordable housing project complete

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A 16-home affordable housing project in Harrisburg is finished — with the sale of three brand new homes along 16th and Swatara Streets. These houses were built with funding from all levels of government and other lenders. Then on Wednesday night, the Harrisburg City Council approved a bill that put aside more than $500,000 for affordable housing, including the three homes on Swatara Street.
HARRISBURG, PA
theburgnews.com

New to the House: Inside PA’s most diverse Assembly, newly elected Harrisburg area legislators Justin Fleming and Dave Madsen bring experience, passion, representation

Dave Madsen had just moved into his new district office in Steelton. The phones still weren’t completely set up, the sign out front still displayed his predecessor’s name, and he didn’t have any bottles of water to offer visitors yet. Everything was moving at high speed. Madsen...
HARRISBURG, PA
theburgnews.com

Unsung Heroes of Harrisburg: A yearlong project reveals true community kindness in our midst

If you could identify anyone in the Harrisburg area as an unsung hero, who would it be and why?. For an entire year, I’ve been asking every single one of “TheBurg Podcast” guests that question. They’ve revealed ordinary people in our midst showing extraordinary kindness—and not seeking recognition—through personal, sometimes poignant, anecdotes and stories.
HARRISBURG, PA
theburgnews.com

February News Digest

Soon, Harrisburg will have nearly a dozen new police officers on its streets. Last month, the Harrisburg Police Bureau swore in 11 officers, one of its largest classes of new officers in recent years. “On this day, we welcome 11 new officers into our family, the greatest police force in...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Homelessness in Cumberland County continues to grow

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A volunteer organization says that homelessness in Cumberland County is a growing concern. The group recently went out into the community to conduct the “Point in Time Count,” which helps to give the organization an idea of just how bad the problem is.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
theburgnews.com

February Publisher’s Note

Officials. Activists. Business people. Artists. Our February issue is, you might say, profile-heavy, featuring accomplished people doing amazing things in our area. We have unsung heroes and newly elected representatives. We have creators and mentors. We have folks who have given their lives to the service of others. We are...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27 News

Three new warehouses to replace Hempt Farms in Cumberland County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — After decades of being a scenic farm with standardbred horses, a tremendous change is coming across the street from Cumberland Valley High School. “I don’t think this a good plan,” said Jim Heffeleower, the owner of a local jewelry store in Mechanicsburg. Silver Spring Township Supervisors approved “HSS Investors” to start […]
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA

