WGAL
New 20-story residential tower will be tallest building in Lancaster County
LANCASTER, Pa. — A big construction project planned for Lancaster will make the city look a little different. Mosaic, a residential tower for people ages 55 and up, will be built at the corner of South Queen and West Vine streets. At 20 stories, it will change the Lancaster...
Dauphin County boutique closes shop, will continue operations online
Amma Jo, a Harrisburg boutique is leaving its brick-and-mortar space behind and will now continue operations online. Owner Amma Johnson began selling her line of handbags in 2014 when she sold her first 20 handbags in a gift shop that was located inside Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course in East Hanover Twp.
theburgnews.com
Expanding their Footprints: Two area running shoe stores open new locations. What’s afoot?
Economic forecasts predicted that half of all running stores would close amid the pandemic. Good thing the owners of Fleet Feet Mechanicsburg and Appalachian Running Company didn’t believe the hype. Both stores not only weathered the pandemic, but are now expanding by opening brand new locations. Locally owned and...
theburgnews.com
Heart for Harrisburg: Downtown Daily Bread names new executive director
A well-known Harrisburg shelter has a new official to lead the nonprofit’s mission of helping those in need. On Tuesday, Downtown Daily Bread announced that it has named Corrie Lingenfelter as its new executive director. “I am truly humbled and honored to be appointed as the executive director of...
theburgnews.com
Haze Phase: Harrisburg, I’m ready to get defogged
From where I sit, this young year looks hazy. I suppose that it’s always tough to forecast the future, at least this side of Madam Marie (a bone tossed to you Springsteen fans). But, in Harrisburg, 2023 seems hazier than usual, with several major matters in flux. These are...
abc27.com
Fulton Bank branch in Lebanon County is set to close
ANNVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The Fulton Bank branch in Annville is set to close its banking location in the near future. According to the Weekly Bulletin report by the Office of Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) which was filed on Jan. 1, 2023 – the Fulton Bank in Annville is one of the branches that will be affected. You can see this report below:
abc27.com
Adult arcade Keystone Klub expands into Dauphin County
LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A skill-based gaming lounge called the Keystone Klub recently opened up its second location in the past two months. The owners of the new Keystone Klub locations are North Carolina natives, David and Kimberley Eilers. The Keystone Klub Gaming Parlor is a place where adults can go to play various electronic skill-based games that can usually only be found in places, such as gas stations and casinos across the Midstate.
theburgnews.com
Community Corner: Notable February Events
Feb. 1: Families are invited to join the Dauphin County Library System and Wildwood Park at 100 Wildwood Way, Harrisburg, for a fun story time for kids ages 2 to 5, from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Children will be introduced to Wildwood critters and the joy of books and language with stories, songs, rhymes, play and a craft. www.explorewildwoodpark.org.
abc27.com
Swatara Street affordable housing project complete
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A 16-home affordable housing project in Harrisburg is finished — with the sale of three brand new homes along 16th and Swatara Streets. These houses were built with funding from all levels of government and other lenders. Then on Wednesday night, the Harrisburg City Council approved a bill that put aside more than $500,000 for affordable housing, including the three homes on Swatara Street.
theburgnews.com
New to the House: Inside PA’s most diverse Assembly, newly elected Harrisburg area legislators Justin Fleming and Dave Madsen bring experience, passion, representation
Dave Madsen had just moved into his new district office in Steelton. The phones still weren’t completely set up, the sign out front still displayed his predecessor’s name, and he didn’t have any bottles of water to offer visitors yet. Everything was moving at high speed. Madsen...
Cumberland County borough fires manager after discovering ‘serious’ financial discrepancies
Newville Borough Council has fired its borough manager for “willful misconduct” after announcing it discovered differences between financial reports he provided to them and the actual bank statements. Fred Potzer, the borough’s manager for the past 28 years, was terminated Tuesday night on a unanimous vote by borough...
High school musicals to see in south central Pennsylvania in 2023
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Warm weather is approaching, which means local high school students are hard at work rehearsing their spring musicals. From animated originals like "Shrek" to Broadway classics like "42nd Street," there's sure to be a musical in the area that will get your ears grooving and feet moving.
theburgnews.com
Streets of Success: Last year, Harrisburg chose a unique way to honor two community leaders: Judith Hill and Rev. Billy Gray
Made hot dogs for you and your friends, probably. Or delivered petitions to the White House. Answered middle-of-the-night calls from suicidal teens. Stood in court with children who had no parental support. Was one of President George H.W. Bush’s 1,000 Points of Light. “You talk about a queen and...
theburgnews.com
Unsung Heroes of Harrisburg: A yearlong project reveals true community kindness in our midst
If you could identify anyone in the Harrisburg area as an unsung hero, who would it be and why?. For an entire year, I’ve been asking every single one of “TheBurg Podcast” guests that question. They’ve revealed ordinary people in our midst showing extraordinary kindness—and not seeking recognition—through personal, sometimes poignant, anecdotes and stories.
theburgnews.com
Purple and Gold Standard: For 100 years, the men of Kappa Omega have made history, impact in Harrisburg
Usually, the men of Kappa Omega are dressed in their business attire—jackets and ties. They’re known for dressing up, even just for their chapter meetings. But, today, they came dressed in “Omega casual,” sporting sweaters, button downs and turtlenecks, all in their fraternity’s colors—purple and gold.
theburgnews.com
February News Digest
Soon, Harrisburg will have nearly a dozen new police officers on its streets. Last month, the Harrisburg Police Bureau swore in 11 officers, one of its largest classes of new officers in recent years. “On this day, we welcome 11 new officers into our family, the greatest police force in...
abc27.com
Homelessness in Cumberland County continues to grow
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A volunteer organization says that homelessness in Cumberland County is a growing concern. The group recently went out into the community to conduct the “Point in Time Count,” which helps to give the organization an idea of just how bad the problem is.
Charleys Philly Steaks opening another central Pa. restaurant
Another Charleys Philly Steaks is opening in central Pennsylvania. One of the Philadelphia cheesesteak shops is coming to Walmart Supercenter at 1000 Town Center Drive in West Manchester Township, York County by the end of the week.
theburgnews.com
February Publisher’s Note
Officials. Activists. Business people. Artists. Our February issue is, you might say, profile-heavy, featuring accomplished people doing amazing things in our area. We have unsung heroes and newly elected representatives. We have creators and mentors. We have folks who have given their lives to the service of others. We are...
Three new warehouses to replace Hempt Farms in Cumberland County
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — After decades of being a scenic farm with standardbred horses, a tremendous change is coming across the street from Cumberland Valley High School. “I don’t think this a good plan,” said Jim Heffeleower, the owner of a local jewelry store in Mechanicsburg. Silver Spring Township Supervisors approved “HSS Investors” to start […]
