2 Towns in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Most Fun Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensColumbus, OH
Free Psychotherapy For Depression Offered By Ohio State UniversityTed RiversColumbus, OH
One Of Kidnapped 6-Month-Old Ohio Twins Returned To Parents Suddenly DiesThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
"A Man Murdered A Woman And Her Kids And Got Away With It." The Story Of Jameila WestThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
Cringe.com: History listing Columbus events for public reaches nearly 30 yearsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Breaking: Urban Meyer Announces Decision On Coaching Future
While he might've been a disaster in the NFL, Urban Meyer remains one of the most successful college football coaches of the modern era. But when asked about the possibility of returning to coaching, Meyer made it clear that he has non intention of returning to the sideline. "No desire," Meyer told ...
NFL World Reacts To Ohio State Star's Senior Bowl Showing
Ohio State offensive tackle Dawand Jones is making a strong impression at the Senior Bowl this week. The first box that Jones checked off was that he has the physical tools to succeed in the NFL. He weighed in at 375 pounds and has the longest wingspan ever at the Senior Bowl. Jones ...
Football World Reacts To Ohio State's Massive Transfer Announcement
Ohio State football landed a major transfer commitment on Tuesday. The Buckeyes picked up former Ole Miss cornerback Davison Igbinosun. Originally a four-star recruit out of New Jersey, Igbinosun had an impactful freshman season for the Rebels in 2022. In 13 games, Igbinosun registered 37 ...
Look: Ohio State Football Star Dominating The Senior Bowl
Ohio State offensive tackle Dawand Jones is putting on a show at today's Senior Bowl. The 6-foot-8, 375 lbs lineman is dominating his competition during the one-on-one portion of Tuesday's event. Several videos show Jones containing some of the best edge-rush talent in the nation. Take a look at ...
diehardsport.com
Michigan To Lose Out On Top Transfer Portal Target To Ohio State?
Michigan and Ohio State are believed to be the front-runners to land Ole Miss transfer portal CB Davison Igbinosun. While he visited both rivals this weekend, Igbinosun did recently see a predictioin in favor of the Buckeyes from 247sports Chris Hummer:
A major Heisman Trophy fix -- and should Ezekiel Elliott have a Heisman?
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- On the latest episode of The College Football Survivor Show, Doug Lesmerises and Shehan Jeyarajah get into maybe their most heated debate in the history of the show. Doug wants to make a major change to the Heisman Trophy, and Shehan is against it. How might changing...
South Carolina tops women's AP Top 25; Ohio State tumbles
It was a rough week for Ohio State, which lost all three of its games and tumbled down the AP Top 25 as a result. The previously unbeaten Buckeyes fell from second to 10th in The Associated Press women's basketball poll released Monday after losing to Iowa and Indiana, two top 10 teams, as well as Purdue. Ohio State fell two games back in the Big Ten Conference standings.
2 Towns in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Most Fun Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Ohio, you should add the following towns to your list.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
3 Bakeries To Check Out in Ohio
Are you looking for some scrumptious baked goods in Ohio?. If the answer is yes, you should visit these local bakeries (this list is not at all comprehensive!). If you're in central Ohio, you can't go wrong with Resch's Bakery, which has been around for over a century and is considered one of the finest bakeries in the area. They're known for their fantastic donuts. You can't go wrong with a classic glazed donut. Customers also enjoy the bow tie donuts, apple fritters, and French crullers. The bakery also makes delicious cakes for special occasions from scratch, pies, cream horns, and Danish pastries. If you don't have much of a sweet tooth, the bakery has great bread, including pretzels, bagels, garlic breadsticks, and more.
6-month-old Ohio twin at center of Amber Alert dies; family cites feeding accident
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One of the twin infants rescued last month during an Amber Alert in Ohio that garnered national attention died late Saturday, police said. Police were called to the Columbus residence of the family of Ky’air Thomas at about midnight EST, WSYX-TV reported. The boy was later pronounced dead at an area hospital, according to WCMH-TV. He was 6 months old.
One of the Twins that Was a Subject of Ohio Amber Alert Has Died
One of the twin infants rescued during a statewide Amber Alert last month has died, police said.
columbusunderground.com
Trio of Restaurants Announce Closures
Two of Columbus’ Zoup! locations have closed their doors as of today, Friday, January 27. Co-Owner Tom Dailey shared more about the decision to close Zoup! Capitol Square, 41 S. High St., and Zoup! Tuttle Crossing, 4971 Tuttle Crossing Blvd. “Zoup Capitol Square has been greatly affected by the...
The Best Festivals in Ohio That You Don’t Want to Miss
Ohio is home to many exciting festivals throughout the year, each one offering a unique experience for visitors. Whether you're looking for food, music, or cultural events, there's something for everyone to enjoy.
abc11.com
Kyair Thomas: Twin baby at center of Amber Alert in December dies, Ohio police say
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio police confirmed that baby Kyair Thomas passed away overnight. Columbus police were called to the family's home at E. Whitter and Champion for a medical emergency. Paramedics and doctors did all they could, but it wasn't enough. Family member Wilma Booker told ABC 6 loved ones...
3 Places To Get Italian Food in Ohio
Are you looking for delicious Italian food in Ohio?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these local restaurants (this list is by no means comprehensive!). If you find yourself in northeast Ohio, you should visit this restaurant, which has been serving delicious Italian food for more than 100 years. When you try some of their food, you'll see why the restaurant has managed to stick around for so long. Customer favorites include the excellent lasagna, which is made from a decades-old recipe; chicken piccata, which has a white wine sauce, roasted red peppers, lemons, and capers; and manicotti, which features rolled pasta filled with seasoned ricotta and covered in marinara sauce. You should also check out the Italian wedding soup and bruschetta. If you have room for dessert, patrons recommend the tiramisu.
Dollar General Shuts Down All Stores Across Ohio
Every single Dollar General in Ohio has been shut down as of Friday morning, and now we know why. As we previously reported, Ohio sued Dollar General for deceptive pricing, and it looks like the stores may have kept up this shady practice even after the lawsuit was filed. Dollar...
Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Columbus, according to Tripadvisor
The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity. Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to […]
3 Places To Get a Hot Dog in Ohio
If you're in Ohio, you should visit these local places (this list is by no means exhaustive!). If you're in central Ohio, you can't go wrong with the hot dogs at this restaurant. As the name of the place would suggest, they serve delicious Coney hot dogs with the tasty sauce, mustard, and onion. You can also add slaw, cheese, sauerkraut, and/or sport peppers. If you also want something sweet, customers highly recommend getting one of their milkshakes, which come in a variety of flavors such as banana, blueberry, cappuccino, salted caramel, peanut butter, marshmallow, and more (you can also mix up to 3 flavors).
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Up to 4" of snow expected as central Ohio braces for another winter storm
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Central Ohio could see up to 4 inches of snow as we brace for the next storm system hitting our region Tuesday night. This system will likely bring snow first overnight Tuesday and will continue into the Wednesday morning commute. The snowfall, which will be heavy at times, will change over to a rain/snow mix during the mid-morning hours and eventually over to rain during the afternoon.
