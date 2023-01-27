ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

The Spun

Breaking: Urban Meyer Announces Decision On Coaching Future

While he might've been a disaster in the NFL, Urban Meyer remains one of the most successful college football coaches of the modern era. But when asked about the possibility of returning to coaching, Meyer made it clear that he has non intention of returning to the sideline. "No desire," Meyer told ...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Ohio State Star's Senior Bowl Showing

Ohio State offensive tackle Dawand Jones is making a strong impression at the Senior Bowl this week.  The first box that Jones checked off was that he has the physical tools to succeed in the NFL. He weighed in at 375 pounds and has the longest wingspan ever at the Senior Bowl.  Jones ...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: Ohio State Football Star Dominating The Senior Bowl

Ohio State offensive tackle Dawand Jones is putting on a show at today's Senior Bowl. The 6-foot-8, 375 lbs lineman is dominating his competition during the one-on-one portion of Tuesday's event. Several videos show Jones containing some of the best edge-rush talent in the nation. Take a look at ...
COLUMBUS, OH
Boston 25 News WFXT

South Carolina tops women's AP Top 25; Ohio State tumbles

It was a rough week for Ohio State, which lost all three of its games and tumbled down the AP Top 25 as a result. The previously unbeaten Buckeyes fell from second to 10th in The Associated Press women's basketball poll released Monday after losing to Iowa and Indiana, two top 10 teams, as well as Purdue. Ohio State fell two games back in the Big Ten Conference standings.
COLUMBUS, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Bakeries To Check Out in Ohio

Are you looking for some scrumptious baked goods in Ohio?. If the answer is yes, you should visit these local bakeries (this list is not at all comprehensive!). If you're in central Ohio, you can't go wrong with Resch's Bakery, which has been around for over a century and is considered one of the finest bakeries in the area. They're known for their fantastic donuts. You can't go wrong with a classic glazed donut. Customers also enjoy the bow tie donuts, apple fritters, and French crullers. The bakery also makes delicious cakes for special occasions from scratch, pies, cream horns, and Danish pastries. If you don't have much of a sweet tooth, the bakery has great bread, including pretzels, bagels, garlic breadsticks, and more.
OHIO STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

6-month-old Ohio twin at center of Amber Alert dies; family cites feeding accident

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One of the twin infants rescued last month during an Amber Alert in Ohio that garnered national attention died late Saturday, police said. Police were called to the Columbus residence of the family of Ky’air Thomas at about midnight EST, WSYX-TV reported. The boy was later pronounced dead at an area hospital, according to WCMH-TV. He was 6 months old.
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusunderground.com

Trio of Restaurants Announce Closures

Two of Columbus’ Zoup! locations have closed their doors as of today, Friday, January 27. Co-Owner Tom Dailey shared more about the decision to close Zoup! Capitol Square, 41 S. High St., and Zoup! Tuttle Crossing, 4971 Tuttle Crossing Blvd. “Zoup Capitol Square has been greatly affected by the...
COLUMBUS, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Italian Food in Ohio

Are you looking for delicious Italian food in Ohio?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these local restaurants (this list is by no means comprehensive!). If you find yourself in northeast Ohio, you should visit this restaurant, which has been serving delicious Italian food for more than 100 years. When you try some of their food, you'll see why the restaurant has managed to stick around for so long. Customer favorites include the excellent lasagna, which is made from a decades-old recipe; chicken piccata, which has a white wine sauce, roasted red peppers, lemons, and capers; and manicotti, which features rolled pasta filled with seasoned ricotta and covered in marinara sauce. You should also check out the Italian wedding soup and bruschetta. If you have room for dessert, patrons recommend the tiramisu.
OHIO STATE
93.1 WZAK

Dollar General Shuts Down All Stores Across Ohio

Every single Dollar General in Ohio has been shut down as of Friday morning, and now we know why. As we previously reported, Ohio sued Dollar General for deceptive pricing, and it looks like the stores may have kept up this shady practice even after the lawsuit was filed. Dollar...
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Columbus, according to Tripadvisor

The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity. Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get a Hot Dog in Ohio

If you're in Ohio, you should visit these local places (this list is by no means exhaustive!). If you're in central Ohio, you can't go wrong with the hot dogs at this restaurant. As the name of the place would suggest, they serve delicious Coney hot dogs with the tasty sauce, mustard, and onion. You can also add slaw, cheese, sauerkraut, and/or sport peppers. If you also want something sweet, customers highly recommend getting one of their milkshakes, which come in a variety of flavors such as banana, blueberry, cappuccino, salted caramel, peanut butter, marshmallow, and more (you can also mix up to 3 flavors).
OHIO STATE
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Up to 4" of snow expected as central Ohio braces for another winter storm

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Central Ohio could see up to 4 inches of snow as we brace for the next storm system hitting our region Tuesday night. This system will likely bring snow first overnight Tuesday and will continue into the Wednesday morning commute. The snowfall, which will be heavy at times, will change over to a rain/snow mix during the mid-morning hours and eventually over to rain during the afternoon.
COLUMBUS, OH
