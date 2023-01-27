ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Salernitana beats Lecce 2-1 for first win in nearly 3 months

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LeeTP_0kTuGkto00
1 of 7

MILAN (AP) — Salernitana won at Lecce 2-1 to leapfrog its opponent and gain ground in the battle to avoid being dragged into a relegation fight in Serie A on Friday.

Boulaye Dia got Salernitana off to the perfect start when he gave it the lead in the fifth minute and Tonny Vilhena doubled the advantage in the 20th.

Gabriel Strefezza pulled one back for Lecce three minutes later but Salernitana held on for its first win since the end of October.

That lifted Salernitana up to 19th, nine points above the relegation zone and a point above Lecce.

It also moved above Spezia, which fell to 16th after losing at Bologna 2-0.

Bologna had itself been wary of being dragged into a relegation scrap but moved up to ninth, just two points behind the final qualifying spot for European competition.

Stefan Posch fired Bologna in front in the first half and Riccardo Orsolini doubled his side’s lead in the 77th, shortly after having a goal ruled out for offside.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Conte to undergo surgery, have time away from Tottenham

LONDON (AP) — Tottenham manager Antonio Conte will undergo surgery to remove his gallbladder on Wednesday and spend some time away from the team. Conte recently experienced “severe abdominal pain,” Tottenham said in a short statement, and was diagnosed as having cholecystitis. ″(Conte) will return following a...
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
632K+
Post
671M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy