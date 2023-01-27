ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suspended Biglaw Associate Sentenced To Jail Time After Molotov Cocktail Attack

Now, more than two years after the fact, both attorneys have finally been sentenced for their crimes. The New York Law Journal has the details:. Mattis was sentenced to a year and a day in federal prison Thursday, two and a half years after he was arrested and charged with firebombing an unoccupied New York City Police Department vehicle during protests for racial justice in Brooklyn.
