ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Capitol Heights, MD

Comments / 2

Yrjö
4d ago

Government please enforce the law against non registered guns. Crime would drop to a new low if government could do what their supposed to do!

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mocoshow.com

Man Charged with Armed Robbery of U.S. Postal Carrier

Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police (MCPD) – 3rd District Investigative Section have charged 41-year-old Harold Barnes, of Washington, D.C., with the armed robbery of a U.S. Postal carrier that occurred on Monday, January 23, 2023, in the 800 block of Hudson Ave. in Silver Spring.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
DC News Now

DC man charged with attempted murder in Silver Spring

SILVER SPRING, Md. — Montgomery County police said they arrested a man who’s accused of trying to kill someone on Jan. 1. The Montgomery County Department of Police said 28-year-old Maurice Ricks of Washington, D.C. faces a number of charges, including Attempted Second-degree Murder. Officers said they went to the 8500 block of 16th St. […]
SILVER SPRING, MD
Daily Voice

Woman Pinned Up Against Wall By Ring Robber After Leaving Severn Market

Police are searching for a suspect accused of stealing the ring off of a woman's finger near a food market in Severn, authorities say. The woman was reportedly walking from the Orchard Food Market to her home around 1:45 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 31, when a man approached her and placed a hard object on her back, demanding "everything" she had, according to Anne Arundel County Police.
SEVERN, MD
Shore News Network

Armed Robbery Suspects Caught On Camera In D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C – The Washington, D.C. MPD is asking for help identifying suspects and vehicles involved in an Armed Robbery that took place early Saturday morning in Southeast, D.C. The suspects entered the premises at approximately 3:52 a.m. and approached an employee at a convenience store at the 1500 Block of Independence Avenue. Using a handgun, the suspects demanded money from the cashier. The employee did as asked and the suspects fled the scene with the money. An awaiting vehicle followed the suspects. Surveillance cameras captured the suspects and their vehicles. If you have any information about this incident or The post Armed Robbery Suspects Caught On Camera In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
alxnow.com

Lorton man charged with DWI after multi-vehicle crash in Old Town

A 23-year-old Lorton man was charged with driving while intoxicated after allegedly crashing into four cars in Old Town. The crash occurred near the intersection of S. Patrick Street and Gibbon Street at around 5:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21. Three people suffered minor injuries and went to the hospital, and the driver was released later that day.
LORTON, VA
Daily Voice

Man Admits To Shooting Himself In Leg: Baltimore Police

A shooting victim has come clean, revealing to police that the gunshot wound to his leg was self-inflicted, authorities announce. The 32-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to the leg in the 3000 block of Wylie Avenue on Saturday, Jan. 28, shortly before 5 p.m., according to Baltimore police.
BALTIMORE, MD
fredericksburg.today

Armed robbery in Stafford

The Stafford Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery of a business in South Stafford Sunday night. About 8:30pm deputies responded to the White Oak Mart and Deli at 1175 White Oak Road for a robbery. The investigation revealed the suspect brandished a handgun and took cash from the business. The clerk was shoved during the incident, but not injured.
STAFFORD, VA
foxbaltimore.com

Police identify six people killed in Baltimore recently

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police have identified six people that were killed in Baltimore last week. Laron Henderson (B/M DOB 04/20/2007) was killed on January 25, 2023, in the 4300 block of Liberty Heights Avenue. Desmond Gardner (B/M DOB 12/23/1995) was killed on January 26, 2023, in the 3400 block...
BALTIMORE, MD
fox5dc.com

'Just a good guy': Mother of DC Safe Passage worker killed speaks out

WASHINGTON - Lisa Gaddis is the mother of 36-year-old Michael Gaddis, the man who was shot and killed outside Coolidge High School in Northwest D.C. Monday afternoon. "He loved his kids, he loved his family, his friends," she said. "He tried to help everybody if he could. So that's why I don't understand this situation. Why would someone want to kill my son like that?"
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy