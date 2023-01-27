Read full article on original website
Yrjö
4d ago
Government please enforce the law against non registered guns. Crime would drop to a new low if government could do what their supposed to do!
mocoshow.com
Man Charged with Armed Robbery of U.S. Postal Carrier
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police (MCPD) – 3rd District Investigative Section have charged 41-year-old Harold Barnes, of Washington, D.C., with the armed robbery of a U.S. Postal carrier that occurred on Monday, January 23, 2023, in the 800 block of Hudson Ave. in Silver Spring.
foxbaltimore.com
Mother shot while picking up food on Saturday, say police; Images of suspects released
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police released surveillance images of suspects they say were involved in the deadly shooting and crash that happened in Baltimore on Saturday. The Department also confirmed the mother who was shot in the incident has also died, and identified her as Maya Morton, 23,...
DC man charged with attempted murder in Silver Spring
SILVER SPRING, Md. — Montgomery County police said they arrested a man who’s accused of trying to kill someone on Jan. 1. The Montgomery County Department of Police said 28-year-old Maurice Ricks of Washington, D.C. faces a number of charges, including Attempted Second-degree Murder. Officers said they went to the 8500 block of 16th St. […]
Violent Armed Carjacker Gets Eight Years For Chevy Chase Gas Station Heist (VIDEO)
A Prince George's County man will spend years behind bars for the violent carjacking of a 42-year-old woman at a Chevy Chase gas station two years ago while he was a teenager, authorities announced. Tyrece Jones, 21, has been sentenced to 25 years in prison with all but eight years...
Woman Pinned Up Against Wall By Ring Robber After Leaving Severn Market
Police are searching for a suspect accused of stealing the ring off of a woman's finger near a food market in Severn, authorities say. The woman was reportedly walking from the Orchard Food Market to her home around 1:45 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 31, when a man approached her and placed a hard object on her back, demanding "everything" she had, according to Anne Arundel County Police.
Gun-Toting Would-Be Delivery Truck Driver Robber In Waldorf Tracked Down By Sheriff
The man who terrorized and threatened a pair of delivery drivers in Charles County has been apprehended and remains in custody in Prince George's County, according to the sheriff’s office. Waldorf resident Christopher Carrington Durham, 22, is facing multiple assault charges following an incident in Pagnell Circle in his...
Parks And Rec Employee In DC Charged With Murdering 13-Year-Old Karon BLake
A Washington, DC Parks and Recreation employee has been charged with the murder of 13-year-old Karon Blake earlier this month, Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee III announced. Jason Lewis, 41, surrendered himself to police on Tuesday, Jan. 31, where he was charged with second-degree murder for his role in the...
foxbaltimore.com
Suspect shot by police during attempted arrest in White Marsh, say Baltimore County Police
WHITE MARSH, Md. (WBFF) — Baltimore County Police say one man is in critical condition after being shot by police during an arrest in White Marsh. According to police, officers were attempting to arrest two suspects at the intersection of Pulaski Highway and Ebeneezer Road when a suspect hit a police vehicle with their car.
fox5dc.com
Landlord wants DC resident to remove doorbell camera that's helped MPD solve crimes
WASHINGTON - If you rent your home in D.C. and use a doorbell camera for security, can your landlord force you to take it down?. Tom Donohue lives in Anacostia and has an outdoor camera system for his home. He says MPD has used footage captured from his camera to investigate a murder, armed robbery, and shootings.
Armed Robbery Suspects Caught On Camera In D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C – The Washington, D.C. MPD is asking for help identifying suspects and vehicles involved in an Armed Robbery that took place early Saturday morning in Southeast, D.C. The suspects entered the premises at approximately 3:52 a.m. and approached an employee at a convenience store at the 1500 Block of Independence Avenue. Using a handgun, the suspects demanded money from the cashier. The employee did as asked and the suspects fled the scene with the money. An awaiting vehicle followed the suspects. Surveillance cameras captured the suspects and their vehicles. If you have any information about this incident or The post Armed Robbery Suspects Caught On Camera In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
Pedestrian killed in hit and run in West Baltimore
Baltimore police are investigating a hit and run incident that occurred on January 25 in the 1600 block of West North Avenue. The victim was pronounced deceased on January 30.
alxnow.com
Lorton man charged with DWI after multi-vehicle crash in Old Town
A 23-year-old Lorton man was charged with driving while intoxicated after allegedly crashing into four cars in Old Town. The crash occurred near the intersection of S. Patrick Street and Gibbon Street at around 5:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21. Three people suffered minor injuries and went to the hospital, and the driver was released later that day.
foxbaltimore.com
Police ask for the public's help to identify suspect in connection to southwest homicide
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police are asking for the public's help to identify a suspect in a southwest Baltimore homicide. Police say, on December 29, 2022, 25-year-old Clarence Adkins 4th pulled up to The Dollar Plus Store on 2004 W. Pratt Street, parked his vehicle, and entered the store.
Man Admits To Shooting Himself In Leg: Baltimore Police
A shooting victim has come clean, revealing to police that the gunshot wound to his leg was self-inflicted, authorities announce. The 32-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to the leg in the 3000 block of Wylie Avenue on Saturday, Jan. 28, shortly before 5 p.m., according to Baltimore police.
Skinny Man, Large Woman Steal Pizzas From Maryland Delivery Driver
A pair of hungry thieves stole pizzas from a delivery driver in Baltimore, authorities say. The driver was working delivering food for Ultimate Pizza at an address on 6th Street in Baltimore when two suspects approached him around 1:30 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 29, according to Anne Arundel County police. The...
fredericksburg.today
Armed robbery in Stafford
The Stafford Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery of a business in South Stafford Sunday night. About 8:30pm deputies responded to the White Oak Mart and Deli at 1175 White Oak Road for a robbery. The investigation revealed the suspect brandished a handgun and took cash from the business. The clerk was shoved during the incident, but not injured.
Life In Prison For DC Shooter Convicted Of Gunning Down 23-Year-Old Man In Maryland
A Washington, DC man will spend the rest of his life in prison after being convicted of murdering a 23-year-old Maryland man who was gunned down from behind before the shooter broke into an apartment and attempted to hide from police, according to the Montgomery County State’s Attorney's Office.
arlnow.com
Yet another BMW stolen in yet another Crystal City area carjacking
It has been an eventful couple of weeks for BMW drivers in the Crystal City and Pentagon City area. Last night another BMW was taken during a carjacking, by suspects who themselves arrived in a BMW. This time it happened outside the 7-Eleven store at the corner of 23rd Street S. and S. Eads Street.
foxbaltimore.com
Police identify six people killed in Baltimore recently
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police have identified six people that were killed in Baltimore last week. Laron Henderson (B/M DOB 04/20/2007) was killed on January 25, 2023, in the 4300 block of Liberty Heights Avenue. Desmond Gardner (B/M DOB 12/23/1995) was killed on January 26, 2023, in the 3400 block...
fox5dc.com
'Just a good guy': Mother of DC Safe Passage worker killed speaks out
WASHINGTON - Lisa Gaddis is the mother of 36-year-old Michael Gaddis, the man who was shot and killed outside Coolidge High School in Northwest D.C. Monday afternoon. "He loved his kids, he loved his family, his friends," she said. "He tried to help everybody if he could. So that's why I don't understand this situation. Why would someone want to kill my son like that?"
