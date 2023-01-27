WASHINGTON, D.C – The Washington, D.C. MPD is asking for help identifying suspects and vehicles involved in an Armed Robbery that took place early Saturday morning in Southeast, D.C. The suspects entered the premises at approximately 3:52 a.m. and approached an employee at a convenience store at the 1500 Block of Independence Avenue. Using a handgun, the suspects demanded money from the cashier. The employee did as asked and the suspects fled the scene with the money. An awaiting vehicle followed the suspects. Surveillance cameras captured the suspects and their vehicles. If you have any information about this incident or The post Armed Robbery Suspects Caught On Camera In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 22 HOURS AGO