Carolyn Pickens
4d ago
guilty or not that's no reason to be prepared for another episode like before im sorry to some people are genuinely upset for how the legal system works for some not bit there are some in my opinion don't care unless was one of their family all they care bout is destroying peopl property and what the can loot
10
James Tmobile
4d ago
Who's the genius who thought Friday night would be a good time for announcement ?
6
cwbchicago.com
Worried about potential looting, jittery Chicago police leaders order district cops to the Mag Mile again
Chicago — Jittery police leaders, worried about the potential for another round of organized looting in downtown Chicago, reassigned tactical units from several local districts to sit on the Magnificent Mile and Oak Street shopping corridors overnight, according to law enforcement sources. CPD brass ordered district units to downtown...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago suburb sees 55 percent decrease in homicides since 2021
HARVEY, Ill. - A new safety strategy in Harvey seems to be working. On Tuesday, the city announced a 55 percent decrease in homicides since 2021. Mayor Christoper Clark implemented several proactive measures designed to increase public safety, which included the hiring of new officers and the construction of five new community hubs that also serve as police substations.
Demonstrators in Chicago, suburbs rally for change and transparency after Tyre Nichols' death
"We saw, on Friday night, one of America's most brutal acts!" said Bishop Tavis Grant with the Rainbow Push Coalition.
cwbchicago.com
Chicago man crashed into a bus, threatened the driver with a gun, did donuts in a park, then tossed a gun into a lake, prosecutors say. It was a busy Sunday morning.
Chicago — Prosecutors say a Chicago man crashed into a CTA bus, threatened the bus driver with a gun, fled from police, spun donuts in a city park, then tossed a gun into the park’s lake as Chicago police closed in on him Sunday morning. The police department’s...
cwbchicago.com
Chicago cop falsely reported his car stolen 44 times to beat traffic tickets, prosecutors say
A Chicago police officer falsely reported that his personal car had been stolen 44 times since 2009 to avoid paying parking and automated traffic tickets, officials said Tuesday. Jeffrey Kriv, 56, made more than $145,000 as a Chicago cop in 2021 and retired this month, according to public records. He...
cwbchicago.com
2 in custody after carjacking woman inside Lakeview parking garage
Chicago — Two suspects are in custody after a woman was thrown to the ground, kicked, and carjacked inside a Lakeview parking garage on Tuesday evening, according to a Chicago police report. It happened at 6:15 p.m. inside the parking garage adjacent to Walmart Neighborhood Market, 2844 North Broadway.
Video shows scuffle between CPS staff member, student
CHICAGO — A Theodore Roosevelt High School staff member is under investigation following a physical altercation involving a student. Video obtained by WGN News shows the staff member appearing to put his hand around a 14-year-old student’s neck before slamming him to the floor in the school’s lunchroom on Monday.
Body found in NW Side freezer ID'd, may be landlord's elderly mother, residents say
"It started off with a wellness check and it ended with someone being found in the freezer," Regina Michalski's granddaughter said.
cwbchicago.com
Fleeing carjacker tosses cops to the pavement in daring getaway on Chicago’s South Side and it’s all on video
Chicago — Shocking dashcam video shows Illinois State Police troopers being flung to the pavement as they tried to arrest an SUV full of suspected carjackers in Chicago on Tuesday evening. Police officers surrounded the hijacked BMW when it got stuck in traffic near 47th Street and the Dan...
fox32chicago.com
Person found shot in West Pullman
CHICAGO - A person was shot Monday night in the West Pullman neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The male, whose age was unknown, was found suffering from gunshot wounds to the elbow and chest around 9:22 p.m. in the 900 block of West 118th Street, police said. He was transported...
Caught on video: Chicago police officer beats man in holding cell as another cop holds him down
CPD said both officers have served their time and are back on the street.
Teen charged in trio of Chicago armed robberies that happened in under 30 minutes
CHICAGO - A teenage boy was charged in connection with three armed robberies last December in the Heart of Chicago neighborhood. The 17-year-old was identified as one of the suspects who robbed three people at gunpoint in separate incidents on Dec. 28, according to police. Victims were robbed at the...
Two state troopers injured while trying to stop suspected carjackers near Dan Ryan
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A juvenile suspect was in custody late Tuesday after a car believed to be stolen in a carjacking hit an Illinois State trooper, and then led police in a chase.At 5:15 p.m., troopers from the Illinois State Police Statewide Anti-Violence Enforcement Group were conducting a saturation patrol on the Dan Ryan near 47th Street.State troopers saw a black BMW that had been reported carjacked and stolen around 4 p.m.A state trooper tried to pull over the BMW, but it fled – only to be blocked by traffic near 47th Street and Wentworth Avenue, near the Dan Ryan Expressway.Video showed officers surrounding the BMW with guns drawn. A trooper was on the hood of the BMW when it sped off.The BMW clipped a car – and the trooper fell hard to the ground.A second trooper was also hurt diving out of the car's way. Both are expected to recover.The suspects then sped onto the Dan Ryan, with troopers in hot pursuit.Eventually, the driver crashed into a tree near 47th and Federal streets. Chicago Police responded and apprehended one juvenile passenger.Two suspects remained at large late Tuesday.
cwbchicago.com
Armed robbery crew struck 5 times in 2 hours Sunday afternoon, Chicago police say
Chicago — A group of masked men pulled off five armed robberies in under two hours on Sunday in Humboldt Park and West Town, Chicago police said. No arrests have been made. Each time, the robbers confronted victims on sidewalks or the street and demanded their property while threatening to shoot them, according to a Chicago police community alert. The offenders fled each scene in a waiting car, possibly a dark-colored Kia with a broken rear passenger window, according to a CPD report reviewed by CWB Chicago.
oakpark.com
Oak Park investigating fatal shooting of Chicago man
Oak Park police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 31-year-old man from Chicago who was killed early Saturday morning near Chicago Avenue and Lombard Avenue. Police believe the victim was targeted by the assailant. The victim, Rayshawn Hudgins of the 6400 block of South Seeley Avenue in Chicago, was...
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 15, charged in armed carjacking on South Side
CHICAGO - A teenage boy was charged in connection with an armed carjacking earlier this month in Chicago's Ford City neighborhood. The 15-year-old is accused of taking a vehicle from a 35-year-old woman at gunpoint on Jan. 14 in the 7600 block of South Cicero Avenue, according to police. He...
cwbchicago.com
Chicago cop accused of forging records to beat traffic tickets won 70 dismissals — and paid just 10 times, records show
Chicago — Prosecutors on Tuesday accused a newly-retired Chicago cop of successfully contesting dozens of traffic tickets since 2009 by falsely reporting that his girlfriend had stolen his car 44 different times. But a review of city ticketing records by CWB Chicago found that Jeffrey Kriv actually won the...
cwbchicago.com
Busted by Facebook group, Chicago man gets 10 years for carjacking victim during a test drive
Chicago — A 22-year-old Chicago man has pleaded guilty to carjacking a victim while test-driving their vehicle in Uptown two years ago. Judge Charles Burns sentenced Dumareah Tayler to ten years during a court hearing last Tuesday. Prosecutors said Chicago police arrested Taylor after receiving a tip from an...
cwbchicago.com
Chicago woman randomly stabbed 4 people while on bail for randomly stabbing a woman in Bucktown, prosecutors say
Chicago — A woman on bail for allegedly stabbing a stranger at random in Bucktown last year is now accused of stabbing four more people at random this month on the Northwest Side. Prosecutors said two of the alleged victims were eating at McDonald’s with their grandchildren when they were attacked.
Man, 64, charged with fatally shooting 23-year-old in Lawndale
CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged with allegedly gunning down another man last November in the Lawndale neighborhood on the city's West Side. Marvin Pullen, 64, is accused of shooting 23-year-old Maurice Timberlake during an argument on Nov. 2 in the 3800 block of West Fillmore Avenue, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
