Chicago, IL

Carolyn Pickens
4d ago

guilty or not that's no reason to be prepared for another episode like before im sorry to some people are genuinely upset for how the legal system works for some not bit there are some in my opinion don't care unless was one of their family all they care bout is destroying peopl property and what the can loot

10
James Tmobile
4d ago

Who's the genius who thought Friday night would be a good time for announcement ?

6
 

fox32chicago.com

Chicago suburb sees 55 percent decrease in homicides since 2021

HARVEY, Ill. - A new safety strategy in Harvey seems to be working. On Tuesday, the city announced a 55 percent decrease in homicides since 2021. Mayor Christoper Clark implemented several proactive measures designed to increase public safety, which included the hiring of new officers and the construction of five new community hubs that also serve as police substations.
HARVEY, IL
cwbchicago.com

2 in custody after carjacking woman inside Lakeview parking garage

Chicago — Two suspects are in custody after a woman was thrown to the ground, kicked, and carjacked inside a Lakeview parking garage on Tuesday evening, according to a Chicago police report. It happened at 6:15 p.m. inside the parking garage adjacent to Walmart Neighborhood Market, 2844 North Broadway.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Video shows scuffle between CPS staff member, student

CHICAGO — A Theodore Roosevelt High School staff member is under investigation following a physical altercation involving a student. Video obtained by WGN News shows the staff member appearing to put his hand around a 14-year-old student’s neck before slamming him to the floor in the school’s lunchroom on Monday.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Person found shot in West Pullman

CHICAGO - A person was shot Monday night in the West Pullman neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The male, whose age was unknown, was found suffering from gunshot wounds to the elbow and chest around 9:22 p.m. in the 900 block of West 118th Street, police said. He was transported...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Two state troopers injured while trying to stop suspected carjackers near Dan Ryan

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A juvenile suspect was in custody late Tuesday after a car believed to be stolen in a carjacking hit an Illinois State trooper, and then led police in a chase.At 5:15 p.m., troopers from the Illinois State Police Statewide Anti-Violence Enforcement Group were conducting a saturation patrol on the Dan Ryan near 47th Street.State troopers saw a black BMW that had been reported carjacked and stolen around 4 p.m.A state trooper tried to pull over the BMW, but it fled – only to be blocked by traffic near 47th Street and Wentworth Avenue, near the Dan Ryan Expressway.Video showed officers surrounding the BMW with guns drawn. A trooper was on the hood of the BMW when it sped off.The BMW clipped a car – and the trooper fell hard to the ground.A second trooper was also hurt diving out of the car's way. Both are expected to recover.The suspects then sped onto the Dan Ryan, with troopers in hot pursuit.Eventually, the driver crashed into a tree near 47th and Federal streets. Chicago Police responded and apprehended one juvenile passenger.Two suspects remained at large late Tuesday.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Armed robbery crew struck 5 times in 2 hours Sunday afternoon, Chicago police say

Chicago — A group of masked men pulled off five armed robberies in under two hours on Sunday in Humboldt Park and West Town, Chicago police said. No arrests have been made. Each time, the robbers confronted victims on sidewalks or the street and demanded their property while threatening to shoot them, according to a Chicago police community alert. The offenders fled each scene in a waiting car, possibly a dark-colored Kia with a broken rear passenger window, according to a CPD report reviewed by CWB Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
oakpark.com

Oak Park investigating fatal shooting of Chicago man

Oak Park police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 31-year-old man from Chicago who was killed early Saturday morning near Chicago Avenue and Lombard Avenue. Police believe the victim was targeted by the assailant. The victim, Rayshawn Hudgins of the 6400 block of South Seeley Avenue in Chicago, was...
OAK PARK, IL
fox32chicago.com

Boy, 15, charged in armed carjacking on South Side

CHICAGO - A teenage boy was charged in connection with an armed carjacking earlier this month in Chicago's Ford City neighborhood. The 15-year-old is accused of taking a vehicle from a 35-year-old woman at gunpoint on Jan. 14 in the 7600 block of South Cicero Avenue, according to police. He...
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Man, 64, charged with fatally shooting 23-year-old in Lawndale

CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged with allegedly gunning down another man last November in the Lawndale neighborhood on the city's West Side. Marvin Pullen, 64, is accused of shooting 23-year-old Maurice Timberlake during an argument on Nov. 2 in the 3800 block of West Fillmore Avenue, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
CHICAGO, IL

