Picture this: You’re just wrapping up your nighttime routine and getting ready for a restful night of restorative sleep. This could involve aromatherapy, reading a book, cueing up some white or pink noise, and taking a melatonin supplement to help your body ease into sleepiness. But after you take the supplement and the lights are off, there’s still a glow emitting from your phone. Maybe it’s a push alert from a news outlet, a text from a friend, or a viral TikTok. Whatever the cause, you find yourself awake much later than you planned to be. Did your melatonin fail you? Or might the blue light from your device have rendered the melatonin ineffective?

3 DAYS AGO