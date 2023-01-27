ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russellville, AR

arkansastechnews.com

“If It’s Easy, It’s Not For Me:” Alford Takes National Stage

It began when Briya Alford’s mother, Shalonda Williams, put a microphone in her hand. “My family is a singing family,” said Alford, a senior at Arkansas Tech University. “They love to do church revivals. We just get up there and sing…make any kind of harmony. It may not be the best, but we’re going to have some fun.”
RUSSELLVILLE, AR
arkansastechnews.com

ATU Inclement Weather Procedures: Jan. 31, 2023

Arkansas Tech University will operate under the following procedures on Tuesday, Jan. 31, due to inclement weather in the region. *The physical ATU campuses in Russellville and Ozark as well as Arkansas Tech Career Center will be closed on Tuesday, Jan. 31. *All classes (day and evening) will pivot to...
RUSSELLVILLE, AR
arkansastechnews.com

Winter Weather: What’s Open and When at ATU

Several entities at Arkansas Tech University have made announcements concerning their operational plans in response to inclement weather in the Arkansas River Valley on Tuesday, Jan. 31. Ross Pendergraft Library and Technology Center is scheduled to be open from 7 a.m.-9:15 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, and from 10 a.m.-5 p.m....
RUSSELLVILLE, AR
Dylan Barket

Seen this guy? It may be worth $30,000.00

Know this guy? It may be worth $30,000.00. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is offering a reward of $30,000.00 for information leading to the location of Jason Lierl. Lierl was last seen between the areas of Capps Ranches Road in Benton County, Arkansas, and County Road 1101 in Madison County, Arkansas, on January 25, 2022. The FBI recently increased the reward from $10,000.00 to $30,000.00, highlighting the urgency and importance of the search for Lierl.
BENTON COUNTY, AR
KARK 4 News

Crash involving multiple semis closes WB I-40 near Morrilton

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Drivers on westbound Interstate 40 were at a standstill Wednesday afternoon after a crash involving multiple tractor-trailers caused a massive backup As of 7:45 p.m., the left lane has been opened back up, though traffic is still at a crawl. Video from IDriveArkansas cameras shows a pair of tractor-trailers involved in […]
MORRILTON, AR

