Russellville, AR

arkansastechnews.com

“If It’s Easy, It’s Not For Me:” Alford Takes National Stage

It began when Briya Alford’s mother, Shalonda Williams, put a microphone in her hand. “My family is a singing family,” said Alford, a senior at Arkansas Tech University. “They love to do church revivals. We just get up there and sing…make any kind of harmony. It may not be the best, but we’re going to have some fun.”
RUSSELLVILLE, AR
KHBS

Arkansas National Guard activated to Northwest Arkansas, River Valley

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders activated Arkansas National Guard teams to help respond to winter weather. Support teams from the 142nd Field Artillery Brigade are being deployed to help state police in Lowell, Fort Smith, and Clarksville. Heavy sleet and freezing rain are hitting Northwest...
ARKANSAS STATE
talkbusiness.net

Westrock Coffee to build $70 million distribution center in Conway

Westrock Coffee Co. announced Tuesday (Jan. 31) an agreement to develop a $70 million, 530,000-square-foot distribution center with Tempus Realty Partners, an Arkansas-based real estate investment partnership that was represented by Colliers Arkansas. The 30-acre site will be located near heavily trafficked I-40 in Conway, just 30 miles from Little...
CONWAY, AR
mysaline.com

Here are the Winter Weather Closings for Tuesday & Wednesday

Here are the Winter Weather Closings listed for Tuesday, January 31st and Wednesday, February 1st. Keep checking back for updates. Authorized representatives of schools, organizations and businesses should send info to [email protected]. Tuesday, January 31st Closures:. Arkansas – State office buildings closed except for critical operations Tuesday. Telework staff...
BENTON, AR
Dylan Barket

Seen this guy? It may be worth $30,000.00

Know this guy? It may be worth $30,000.00. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is offering a reward of $30,000.00 for information leading to the location of Jason Lierl. Lierl was last seen between the areas of Capps Ranches Road in Benton County, Arkansas, and County Road 1101 in Madison County, Arkansas, on January 25, 2022. The FBI recently increased the reward from $10,000.00 to $30,000.00, highlighting the urgency and importance of the search for Lierl.
BENTON COUNTY, AR
mysaline.com

Areas of Arkansas could get 12 inches; Saline County is a question mark

There’s a lot of talk on social media about snow, and there’s no denying that Saline County’s weather will change significantly on Tuesday, but the white stuff is mostly for the part of the state that is several miles north and west of Interstate 30. Having said that, we’ll be updating if anything changes, as it frequently does with winter weather.
SALINE COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Hot Springs man sentenced to over 8 years for drug trafficking

HOT SPRINGS — A Hot Springs man was sentenced Jan. 27 to 97 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release on one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. The Honorable Chief Judge Susan O. Hickey presided over the sentencing hearing in the U.S. District Court in Hot Springs.
HOT SPRINGS, AR
KTLO

3 boil water orders issued

Three boil water orders have been issued for Stone, Newton and Searcy Counties. According to the Arkansas Department of Health, a boil order was issued for Stone and Searcy Counties on Jan. 28 due to a power outage. The order affects the West Stone County Water Association and customers along Highway 263 between Mozart and Shirley and along Highway 9 to Turkey Creek.
SEARCY COUNTY, AR
KARK 4 News

Crash involving multiple semis closes WB I-40 near Morrilton

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Drivers on westbound Interstate 40 were at a standstill Wednesday afternoon after a crash involving multiple tractor-trailers caused a massive backup As of 7:45 p.m., the left lane has been opened back up, though traffic is still at a crawl. Video from IDriveArkansas cameras shows a pair of tractor-trailers involved in […]
MORRILTON, AR

