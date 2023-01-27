Read full article on original website
arkansastechnews.com
“If It’s Easy, It’s Not For Me:” Alford Takes National Stage
It began when Briya Alford’s mother, Shalonda Williams, put a microphone in her hand. “My family is a singing family,” said Alford, a senior at Arkansas Tech University. “They love to do church revivals. We just get up there and sing…make any kind of harmony. It may not be the best, but we’re going to have some fun.”
KHBS
Arkansas National Guard activated to Northwest Arkansas, River Valley
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders activated Arkansas National Guard teams to help respond to winter weather. Support teams from the 142nd Field Artillery Brigade are being deployed to help state police in Lowell, Fort Smith, and Clarksville. Heavy sleet and freezing rain are hitting Northwest...
talkbusiness.net
Westrock Coffee to build $70 million distribution center in Conway
Westrock Coffee Co. announced Tuesday (Jan. 31) an agreement to develop a $70 million, 530,000-square-foot distribution center with Tempus Realty Partners, an Arkansas-based real estate investment partnership that was represented by Colliers Arkansas. The 30-acre site will be located near heavily trafficked I-40 in Conway, just 30 miles from Little...
This Arkansas City Was Just Named One of the Coolest Places to Live in the United States
Big cities like New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago get all the attention when it comes to popular destinations, but some of the best small towns in America offer their own unique set of experiences.
KATV
Tuesday winter mix moves into central Arkansas; roads closures and dangerous ice expected
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — As the state braces for another round of storms moving in on Tuesday, many Arkansas roads are icy in the northern sections and have caused a number of closures to roads and bridges. IdriveArkansas shows most roads are covered with ice patches, and slush in...
Police’s message to parents after Russellville elementary students eat possible THC candy at school
Three Russellville School District elementary students were taken to the hospital after eating candy that possibly contained THC.
mysaline.com
Here are the Winter Weather Closings for Tuesday & Wednesday
Here are the Winter Weather Closings listed for Tuesday, January 31st and Wednesday, February 1st. Keep checking back for updates. Authorized representatives of schools, organizations and businesses should send info to [email protected]. Tuesday, January 31st Closures:. Arkansas – State office buildings closed except for critical operations Tuesday. Telework staff...
Seen this guy? It may be worth $30,000.00
Know this guy? It may be worth $30,000.00. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is offering a reward of $30,000.00 for information leading to the location of Jason Lierl. Lierl was last seen between the areas of Capps Ranches Road in Benton County, Arkansas, and County Road 1101 in Madison County, Arkansas, on January 25, 2022. The FBI recently increased the reward from $10,000.00 to $30,000.00, highlighting the urgency and importance of the search for Lierl.
mysaline.com
Areas of Arkansas could get 12 inches; Saline County is a question mark
There’s a lot of talk on social media about snow, and there’s no denying that Saline County’s weather will change significantly on Tuesday, but the white stuff is mostly for the part of the state that is several miles north and west of Interstate 30. Having said that, we’ll be updating if anything changes, as it frequently does with winter weather.
Conway police working car crash on railroad crossing
Conway police said that they are working a crash that happened on a railroad crossing Tuesday afternoon.
KTLO
Hot Springs man sentenced to over 8 years for drug trafficking
HOT SPRINGS — A Hot Springs man was sentenced Jan. 27 to 97 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release on one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. The Honorable Chief Judge Susan O. Hickey presided over the sentencing hearing in the U.S. District Court in Hot Springs.
Detention officers leave Hot Spring County Jail during battery investigation
One Hot Spring County detention officer has resigned, and another is fired as they are under investigation for allegedly beating a man released from their jail.
KTLO
3 boil water orders issued
Three boil water orders have been issued for Stone, Newton and Searcy Counties. According to the Arkansas Department of Health, a boil order was issued for Stone and Searcy Counties on Jan. 28 due to a power outage. The order affects the West Stone County Water Association and customers along Highway 263 between Mozart and Shirley and along Highway 9 to Turkey Creek.
mysaline.com
Interfering and Battering in Monday’s Saline County Mugshots on 01312023
Mugshots seen here are from the last few days of booking at the Saline County Detention Center. Having a mugshot does not equate with being guilty of a crime. Some faces will be seen frequently, since those on probation must check in on a regular basis. To see more information on a subject, click on their name.
Conway family continues search for teenage daughter weeks after she went missing
A Conway family is still searching for their 14-year-old daughter who went missing nearly two weeks ago.
KATV
Two individuals arrested after engaging in a vehicle pursuit with Conway police
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Conway Police Department announced they have arrested a 20-year-old and a 22-year-old after leading police in a vehicle pursuit. According to police the two individuals were taken in for their involvement in a shooting incident. The shooting took place in the 1900 block of Keathley...
Crash involving multiple semis closes WB I-40 near Morrilton
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Drivers on westbound Interstate 40 were at a standstill Wednesday afternoon after a crash involving multiple tractor-trailers caused a massive backup As of 7:45 p.m., the left lane has been opened back up, though traffic is still at a crawl. Video from IDriveArkansas cameras shows a pair of tractor-trailers involved in […]
Hot Spring County sheriff responds to claim inmate was assaulted after release from custody
The Hot Spring County sheriff is speaking up after two of his deputies were arrested and accused of beating a former inmate while dropping him off in another county.
KATV
2 deputies placed on administrative leave after abandoning man near gas station
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Hot Spring County Sheriff's Office is investigating an incident involving a man being left near a Saline County gas station by the employees of their department Wednesday. Around 12:05 p.m., Sheriff Scott Finkbeiner of the HSCSO said deputies of the Saline County Sheriff's Office...
Conway police ID victims in Saturday shooting, ask for public’s help locating suspect
Conway police have released the names of the two people killed in a weekend shooting and are asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect in the case.
